Borza MEXC
/
Kripto novice
/
2025-10-04 Saturday
Kripto novice
Privoščite si najbolj vroče novice o kriptovalutah in posodobitve trga
Bitcoin Whales Still Selling, But Mid-Sized Holders Buying
The post Bitcoin Whales Still Selling, But Mid-Sized Holders Buying appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin Whales Still Selling, But Mid-Sized Holders Buying Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Keshav is a Physics graduate who has been employed as a writer with Bitcoinist since June 2021. He is passionate about writing and through the years, he has gained experience working in a variety of niches. Keshav holds an active interest in the cryptocurrency market, with on-chain analysis being an area he particularly likes to research and write about. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/bitcoin-whales-selling-mid-sized-holders-now-buy/
COM
$0.014929
+6.64%
SIGN
$0.0676
+2.05%
JUNE
$0.0953
+1.06%
Delite
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/04 10:44
Delite
What Does Ripple CTO’s Resignation Mean For The XRP Price? Community Speculates
The post What Does Ripple CTO’s Resignation Mean For The XRP Price? Community Speculates appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. What Does Ripple CTO’s Resignation Mean For The XRP Price? Community Speculates | Bitcoinist.com Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Scott Matherson is a leading crypto writer at Bitcoinist, who possesses a sharp analytical mind and a deep understanding of the digital currency landscape. Scott has earned a reputation for delivering thought-provoking and well-researched articles that resonate with both newcomers and seasoned crypto enthusiasts. Outside of his writing, Scott is passionate about promoting crypto literacy and often works to educate the public on the potential of blockchain. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/what-ripple-cto-resignation-mean/
XRP
$3.0276
+0.09%
COM
$0.014929
+6.64%
SIGN
$0.0676
+2.05%
Delite
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/04 09:41
Delite
Presale Crypto 2025 Spotlight: Why Analysts Believe Blazpay Could Outpace 1000x Coins
The presale crypto market in 2025 is already shaping up to be competitive, but not every project offers long-term value. Many new launches rely on speculation without showing real adoption. Blazpay ($BLAZ) is different. Blazpay is currently in Phase 1 of its presale, with tokens priced at just $0.006 each. This early stage gives purchasers […] The post Presale Crypto 2025 Spotlight: Why Analysts Believe Blazpay Could Outpace 1000x Coins appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
WHY
$0.00000003239
+0.90%
NOT
$0.001631
+1.36%
REAL
$0.08435
+4.70%
Delite
LiveBitcoinNews
2025/10/04 09:30
Delite
Nomura’s Laser Digital Prepares To Enter Japan’s Crypto Market
The post Nomura’s Laser Digital Prepares To Enter Japan’s Crypto Market appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Financial services holding company Nomura Holdings is preparing to expand into Japan’s cryptocurrency market through its Switzerland-based subsidiary, Laser Digital Holdings. A Laser Digital spokesperson confirmed Friday that the unit is in pre-consultation talks with Japan’s Financial Services Agency (FSA) and intends to apply for a license to offer crypto trading services to institutional investors in the country. However, the spokesperson told Cointelegraph that the application date remains “undetermined,” and will depend on the outcome of the discussions with the FSA. If approved, Laser Digital would launch broker-dealer services for traditional financial and crypto-focused companies, including exchanges in Japan. Nomura is part of the Nomura Group, Japan’s largest investment bank and brokerage group. Japanese institutions plan to invest in crypto The move follows a broader push by institutions into the Japanese crypto market. Earlier this week, Daiwa Securities Group, one of Japan’s largest brokerages, introduced a crypto lending service that allows clients to borrow Japanese yen using Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH) as collateral. Laser Digital and Daiwa’s push into the Japanese market seems to be a response to growing demand for crypto investments in the region. In June, Nomura and Laser Digital unveiled the results of a survey exploring institutional appetite for crypto. The survey showed 54% of investment managers — including family offices, corporations and institutional investors — expect to invest in cryptocurrencies within the next three years. Related: Metaplanet expands Bitcoin strategy with new US, Japan units Japan regulator proposes crypto rule overhaul Alongside rising institutional interest, Japan’s regulatory stance on crypto has also shifted in a more favorable direction. Japan has looked to reform its crypto laws to align the sector’s rules with those of its traditional securities market, and also plans to lower taxes on crypto. In August, the country’s regulators quietly greenlit the country’s…
COM
$0.014929
+6.64%
PART
$0.2579
+6.43%
BANK
$0.07568
+12.56%
Delite
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/04 09:23
Delite
Ripple Sets Up Digital Asset Center as BullZilla, Avalanche, and Cardano Vie for the Best Crypto Coin in 2025
Looking for the best crypto coin for 2025? You are at the right place. With so much happening in the […] The post Ripple Sets Up Digital Asset Center as BullZilla, Avalanche, and Cardano Vie for the Best Crypto Coin in 2025 appeared first on Coindoo.
Delite
Coindoo
2025/10/04 09:15
Delite
Nate Geraci: More than 30 cryptocurrency ETFs submitted applications to the US SEC yesterday
PANews reported on October 4th that Nate Geraci, president of investment advisory firm NovaDius Wealth Management, tweeted that over 30 cryptocurrency-related ETFs filed applications with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission yesterday. He predicted that this is just the beginning, saying, "Any cryptocurrency ETF you can think of will file with the SEC in the coming months."
MORE
$0.07175
+1.85%
U
$0.010423
+3.39%
THINK
$0.00709
-26.83%
Delite
PANews
2025/10/04 09:10
Delite
SK Planet Acquires MOCA Coin for Decentralized Identity Integration
The post SK Planet Acquires MOCA Coin for Decentralized Identity Integration appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Timothy Morano Oct 02, 2025 03:29 SK Planet plans to purchase MOCA Coin to integrate Moca Network’s decentralized identity infrastructure, enhancing data privacy and verification for its users and partners. SK Planet, a major South Korean tech company, has announced its intention to purchase MOCA Coin (MOCA) on the open market. This move is part of its strategy to adopt Moca Network’s decentralized identity infrastructure, according to Animoca Brands, the creator of Moca Network. This acquisition aligns with SK Planet’s goal to enhance its digital identity capabilities using Moca Network’s enterprise-grade solutions. Integration with Moca Network Moca Network is renowned for building a chain-agnostic decentralized digital identity network, which enables credential issuance and verification. By purchasing MOCA Coin, SK Planet aims to integrate Moca Network’s AIR Account and AIR Identity systems across its ecosystem. This will introduce zero-knowledge proof technology and decentralized identity verification to SK Planet’s 28 million users, ensuring higher standards for user data ownership and interoperability. Benefits for Users and Partners The integration will allow SK Planet’s 95,000 merchant partners to verify user data with explicit user permission, keeping data ownership under user control. Additionally, data generated on SK Planet’s platform will be verifiable by other AIR Kit partners, promoting privacy-preserved data interoperability. Kyosu Kim, SK Planet’s chief business officer, highlighted the strategic importance of this partnership, stating that it will expand the benefits of SK Planet’s OKI Club and reward users with MOCA Coin, while enhancing data control. Kenneth Shek, the project lead at Moca Network, emphasized the significance of SK Planet’s move as a milestone in promoting decentralized identity at an enterprise scale. Future Developments Following the successful launch of OKI Club integrated with AIR Wallet in February 2025, SK Planet plans to further incorporate Moca Network’s…
PLANET
$0.0000007799
-0.86%
MOCA
$0.07297
+0.62%
COM
$0.014929
+6.64%
Delite
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/04 09:08
Delite
Is Your Data at Risk After Discord’s Recent Security Lapse?
Discord, a popular communication platform among cryptocurrency enthusiasts, has announced a recent data breach. Though the occurrence might not directly impact crypto investors, the indirect repercussions could be significant.Continue Reading:Is Your Data at Risk After Discord’s Recent Security Lapse?
NOT
$0.001631
+1.36%
Delite
Coinstats
2025/10/04 09:04
Delite
Solana’s Q3 Revenue Sharp Growth Puts It Ahead Of All Major Crypto Networks
The post Solana’s Q3 Revenue Sharp Growth Puts It Ahead Of All Major Crypto Networks appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Solana’s Q3 Revenue Sharp Growth Puts It Ahead Of All Major Crypto Networks | Bitcoinist.com Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Godspower Owie is my name, and I work for the news platforms NewsBTC and Bitcoinist. I sometimes like to think of myself as an explorer since I enjoy exploring new places, learning new things, especially valuable ones, and meeting new people who have an impact on my life, no matter how small. I value my family, friends, career, and time. Really, those are most likely the most significant aspects of every person’s existence. Not illusions, but dreams are what I pursue. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/solana-q3-revenue-sharp-growth/
MAJOR
$0.12504
+2.91%
COM
$0.014929
+6.64%
SIGN
$0.0676
+2.05%
Delite
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/04 09:02
Delite
The Ethereum Foundation plans to convert 1,000 ETH into stablecoins to fund research, grants, and donations.
PANews reported on October 4 that the Ethereum Foundation (EF) tweeted that it plans to convert 1,000 ETH into stablecoins through CoW's TWAP function to fund research, grants and donations.
1
$0.007116
+24.53%
ETH
$4,502.67
+1.05%
FUND
$0.01311
-20.06%
Delite
PANews
2025/10/04 08:55
Delite
Novice o trendih
Več
The Teucrium XRP ETF went live because the SEC let its deadline expire during the shutdown
Vietnam's central bank expects credit growth to drive liquidity into cryptocurrency markets
Samsung & Coinbase: Explosive Crypto Adoption in 2025
Strive to acquire Semler Scientific, increasing its total Bitcoin holdings to 5,886
Walmart-Owned Bank App OnePay to Add Crypto Support: Report