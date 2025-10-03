2025-10-04 Saturday

SWIFT’s Blockchain Move with Ethereum Good For Ripple?

SWIFT, the global member-owned cooperative and the world’s leading provider of secure financial messaging services, has recently introduced a blockchain-based ledger that could put the role of XRP in global finance at risk. SWIFT is reportedly building a blockchain-based shared ledger into its existing global money transfer network with the participation of more than 30 ... Read more The post SWIFT’s Blockchain Move with Ethereum Good For Ripple? appeared first on BiteMyCoin.
Bitemycoin2025/10/03 16:43
How Does Ripple’s RLUSD Really Benefit XRP Holders?

The post How Does Ripple’s RLUSD Really Benefit XRP Holders? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ripple’s RLUSD surged to a market capitalization of nearly $789 million, cementing itself as one of the fastest-growing assets in 2025. Launched in late 2024 to power cross-border payments, tokenization, and DeFi applications, the US dollar stablecoin has attracted major institutional players like DBS and Franklin Templeton. Yet beneath the headline growth lies the overlooked reality that most of RLUSD’s supply lives on Ethereum, not the XRP Ledger (XRPL). Sponsored Ethereum Dominates RLUSD Supply According to DefiLlama, more than $700 million of RLUSD or about 88% of its total supply, sits on Ethereum. Meanwhile, less than $90 million circulates on XRPL, Ripple’s native blockchain. Ripple’s RLUSD on Ethereum vs. XRPL. Source: DefiLlama Despite Ripple’s framing of XRPL as the core infrastructure for RLUSD, new issuances since early 2025 have almost exclusively launched on Ethereum. This shift has sparked unease among XRP holders who long believed that stablecoin adoption would directly translate into higher demand for XRP. Since every transaction on XRPL requires fees in XRP, investors expected RLUSD growth to drive burns and enhance token utility. Instead, the bulk of activity bypasses XRPL altogether. Sponsored RLUSD adoption, such as by renewable energy firm VivoPower, may only have a limited effect on XRP. Why? XRP plays no role in RLUSD transactions on Ethereum. “Although Ripple issues RLUSD on both the XRP Ledger (XRPL) and Ethereum, the majority of its supply has been minted on Ethereum,” wrote a popular account on X (Twitter). Chainlink community liaison Zach Rynes echoed the sentiment, indicating that XRP’s burn rate from RLUSD transactions is minuscule compared to total supply. “RLUSD largely displaces the need for XRP for cross-border transactions. Over 80% of RLUSD is on Ethereum. Ethereum doesn’t use XRP. XRP holders don’t receive revenue from RLUSD,” wrote Rynes. Sponsored Ripple’s Strategic Dilemma Amid RLUSD’s Limited…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 16:43
Coinbase hackers spent 22.95 million USDC to buy 100,913 SOL

PANews reported on October 3rd that according to on-chain analyst Ember, the hacker who stole funds from Coinbase users converted 22.95 million DAI into USDC and transferred it to Solana 15 hours ago, then bought all of it for Solana. The 22.95 million USDC was used to purchase 100,913 Sols at an average price of $227.
PANews2025/10/03 16:39
Mevolaxy’s investors get record profits from new mevjrv12 algorithm

The post Mevolaxy’s investors get record profits from new mevjrv12 algorithm appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Mevolaxy team continues to develop its own technology. Mevolaxy system has undergone a series of technical improvements. Mevolaxy team announced the launch of mevjrv12 at the TOKEN2049 conference in Singapore. The Mevolaxy team continues to develop its own technology and introduce innovations into the mechanics of its MEV bot network. They recently unveiled a new algorithm called mevjrv12. Its key feature is a faster mempool scanning mechanism and more precise transaction processing within the network. Whereas the bot previously reacted to signals with a fraction of a second delay, mevjrv12 cuts this interval by almost half. With the release of the new algorithm, the Mevolaxy system has undergone a series of technical improvements. The bots now find profitable transactions faster and with less competition from other MEV bots. Additionally, an adaptive analysis module was introduced: mevjrv12 uses machine learning models to predict the network’s busiest periods and automatically adjusts the frequency of its operations. These updates have already impacted user earnings. For instance, the average yield for some pools has increased by 0.09–1% compared to the previous month. It is also important to note that the Mevolaxy team announced the launch of mevjrv12 at the TOKEN2049 conference in Singapore, where the project received significant attention from industry representatives and investors. This article is authored by a third party, and CoinJournal does not endorse or take responsibility for its content, accuracy, quality, advertisements, products, or materials. Readers should independently research and exercise due diligence before making decisions related to the mentioned company. Share this article Categories Tags Source: https://coinjournal.net/news/mevolaxys-investors-get-record-profits-from-new-mevjrv12-algorithm/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 16:34
Mono Protocol Presale 2025 Reaches Stage 9 As Token Price Hits $0.0300

The Mono Protocol crypto presale has launched with tokens priced now at $0.0300. On its first day, the project raised $1.7 million.  Mono Protocol is building solutions for Web3 fragmentation, The post Mono Protocol Presale 2025 Reaches Stage 9 As Token Price Hits $0.0300 appeared first on CryptoNinjas.
Crypto Ninjas2025/10/03 16:32
Chainlink price eyes $24 resistance as new wallets increase

The post Chainlink price eyes $24 resistance as new wallets increase appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Chainlink is trading near $22.52 as new wallets expand and fresh institutional adoption builds momentum, placing focus on the key $24 resistance level. Summary Chainlink price hovers at $22.52, with $24 as key resistance. Nearly 2,000 new wallets were added on Oct. 1, boosting adoption. Technicals show support near $22, with risk of a dip to $20. Chainlink is trading at $22.52, down 0.9% in the past 24 hours within a weekly range of $20.06–$23.00. The token has dropped 10% in the past week and 4% in the past month, though daily trading volume has risen to $963 million, up 6.1% from the day before. This suggests more market activity is returning even as the price holds below resistance. Derivatives data from CoinGlass shows Chainlink (LINK) trading volume at $1.6 billion, down 3.2%, while open interest fell 2.9% to $1.32 billion. This points to fewer leveraged bets, which can ease sharp swings in price. At the same time, adoption on the network is climbing.  Growing network activity On-chain activity shows signs of strength. Data from Oct. 1, shared by analyst Ali Martinez, revealed that 1,963 new wallets were added to the Chainlink network in a single day, showing expansion in user adoption. At the same time, institutional engagement is rising. Chainlink’s reserve, funded by enterprise fees, now holds more than 415,000 LINK, growing by over 46,000 tokens in a single day. In addition, at the Sibos 2025 conference, Chainlink secured a major win at the Swift Hackathon and launched DataLink, a tool that lets firms such as Deutsche Börse bring real-time market data on-chain. With exchange balances at six-year lows, these updates point to a tightening supply backdrop that could support higher prices. Chainlink price technical analysis LINK is currently trading just below the resistance level of $24. The relative…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 16:31
Cardano Gets 100 Million User Exposure With Brave Integration, Whales Scoop 70M ADA

The post Cardano Gets 100 Million User Exposure With Brave Integration, Whales Scoop 70M ADA appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cardano announced its integration with self-custody crypto wallet Brave, which gives native cryptocurrency ADA exposure to a massive 100 million users. This comes just as whales have scooped a massive 70 million ADA coins over the past week. The ADA price has bounced back more than 10% on the weekly chart, and is eyeing a breakout past $1. Brave Wallet Integrates Cardano, Offering Access to 100 Million Users Brave has announced the full integration of the Cardano blockchain into its native wallet. Through the Brave Wallet, users can now hold and manage ADA to perform in-browser token swaps, and participate in Cardano’s on-chain governance. The integration expands Brave’s multi-chain support, which already includes networks like Ethereum and Solana. This is the first big integration as founder Charles Hoskinson backs the CLARITY Act for clear crypto rules. Following the Brave wallet integrations, users can now join Cardano initiatives such as Midnight’s Glacier Drop, the multi-phase distribution program for the NIGHT token. This move further enhances Brave’s commitment to providing a privacy-first, multi-chain experience. Speaking on the development, Brendan Eich, CEO and co-founder of Brave and the Basic Attention Token (BAT), said: “This completed integration advances Brave Wallet’s mission to be the most secure way to access Web3. Cardano support broadens multi-chain choice while improving the everyday experience without extensions or extra steps”. With the native ADA support coming to the Brave Wallet, users can quickly create and manage a Cardano address, then send, receive, and store NIGHT tokens, all within a single, secure, browser-based wallet. Whales Accumulate 70 Million ADA Coins ADA has been on the radar of big players, as whales scooped the dips to $0.75 last week. Citing on-chain data from blockchain analytics firm Santiment, crypto analyst Ali Martinez reported that ADA whales have accumulated 70 million tokens over…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 16:27
British YouTuber accused of $14M Polymarket manipulation

British YouTuber Lord Miles accused of manipulating a $14 million Polymarket bet after vanishing during a 40-day fasting challenge.
Cryptopolitan2025/10/03 16:12
Stripe Unveils Platform Letting Firms Create Custom Stablecoins

The post Stripe Unveils Platform Letting Firms Create Custom Stablecoins appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. James Ding Oct 01, 2025 10:50 Stripe’s “Open Issuance” allows companies to create dollar-pegged stablecoins, using new technology to simplify the issuance process. It provides token management and compliance tools across various blockchains, targeting Fortune 500 companies and competing with Tether and USDC. Payments giant Stripe sent shockwaves through the cryptocurrency industry today with the launch of “Open Issuance,” a groundbreaking platform that democratizes stablecoin creation by allowing any company to build, deploy, and manage their own dollar-pegged digital currencies. The announcement represents a seismic shift in the $231 billion stablecoin market, potentially ending the dominance of established players like Tether and Circle’s USDC by empowering businesses to issue their own branded tokens directly. Revolutionary Infrastructure Play Open Issuance leverages technology from Bridge, the stablecoin infrastructure startup Stripe acquired for $1.1 billion in October 2024. The platform handles the complex technical and regulatory requirements that previously made stablecoin issuance the exclusive domain of specialized crypto companies. “We’re essentially turning stablecoin creation into a software service,” said Michael Torres, a blockchain infrastructure analyst at Digital Asset Research. “This could trigger an explosion of corporate-issued stablecoins similar to how cloud services democratized software deployment.” The timing appears strategic, with Stripe’s payment volume surging to $1.4 trillion in 2024—representing 1.3% of global GDP. The company has been steadily rebuilding its cryptocurrency capabilities after abandoning Bitcoin payments in 2018, citing scalability concerns. Technical Capabilities and Market Impact Open Issuance provides end-to-end token management, including reserve backing, compliance monitoring, and redemption mechanisms. Companies can customize their stablecoins with specific features like programmable spending controls or automated treasury management. “The reserve management component is particularly crucial,” explained Sarah Chen, former Treasury official and current fintech consultant. “Stripe is essentially offering bank-grade custody and compliance infrastructure that most companies…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 15:57
The Best Crypto Investment Today, Dogecoin Or Shiba Inu, Or Will Pepeto Deliver 100x Returns

Large caps slow down as they grow, so the biggest upside usually lives elsewhere. Savvy buyers are already rotating, scanning […] The post The Best Crypto Investment Today, Dogecoin Or Shiba Inu, Or Will Pepeto Deliver 100x Returns appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/10/03 15:50
