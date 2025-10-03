Borza MEXC
Ethereum’s Vitalik Buterin Calls Out Peter Thiel Over Anti-Cypherpunk Views
The post Ethereum’s Vitalik Buterin Calls Out Peter Thiel Over Anti-Cypherpunk Views appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin has sparked debate after taking a swipe at billionaire investor Peter Thiel. In a post on X, Buterin wrote: “Reminder that Peter Thiel is, to put it mildly, not a cypherpunk.” The comment wasn’t random. Buterin attached a passage from Thiel’s 2007 essay The Straussian Moment, drawing attention to the sharp …
CoinPedia
2025/10/03 16:43
DeepSeek’s 3 Best Crypto Presales for Uptober: Market Analysis
If the first couple of days are anything to go by, this month could truly be one of the best Uptobers in crypto.
Brave Newcoin
2025/10/03 16:38
TOKEN2049 Singapore 2025 Kicks Off With Robinhood, GEMtrust DAO, and High-Profile Sessions
The post TOKEN2049 Singapore 2025 Kicks Off With Robinhood, GEMtrust DAO, and High-Profile Sessions appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. TOKEN2049 Singapore 2025 Kicks Off With Robinhood, GEMtrust DAO, and High-Profile Sessions | Bitcoinist.com Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/token2049-singapore-2025-kicks-off-with-robinhood/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/03 16:33
CME Group to Launch 24/7 Crypto Futures Trading in Early 2026
World's largest derivatives exchange will eliminate trading gaps for Bitcoin and crypto products as volumes hit record levels, pending regulatory approval.
Blockhead
2025/10/03 16:30
Sui Network Hits New Record With TVL Surging to $2.4 Billion
Sui Network sets a new milestone with $2.4B locked in DeFi, marking a 152% rise in just one year.]]>
Crypto News Flash
2025/10/03 16:12
Vitalik Buterin Slams ETH Backer Peter Thiel
The post Vitalik Buterin Slams ETH Backer Peter Thiel appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Thiel’s Straussian views Making ETH more like BTC? Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin took aim at controversial American entrepreneur Peter Thiel in his recent social media post. “Reminder that Peter Thiel is, to put it mildly, not a cypherpunk,” the 31-year-old computer programmer said. Thiel’s Straussian views He attached an expert who discusses the philosophical framework of American scholar Leo Strauss, which argues in favor of surveillance and establishing a robust Pax Americana with the help of global intelligence cooperation. The text comes from “The Straussian Moment,” an influential essay written by Thiel that dissects the philosophical foundations of modern Western politics, criticizing the Enlightenment-era liberalism. Thiel has been highly influenced by Straussian philosophy. At Stanford, he studied within the intellectual circles of Harry Jaffa and Allan Bloom. He, of course, co-founded The Stanford Review, a controversial conservative paper shaped by Straussian themes. Moreover, Thiel has echoed Strauss’s criticism of democracy. This, of course, fully contradicts the anti-surveillance, anti-centralization cypherpunk ideology that underpins crypto. Making ETH more like BTC? Buterin agrees that the Ethereum leadership should be more careful when deciding who they let into their circle. You Might Also Like It is worth noting that Thiel holds a 9.1% stake in BitMine Immersion Technologies (BMNR), which is the largest corporate holder of Ethereum (ETH). On top of that, he also has a 7.5% stake in ETHZilla, which is another prominent ETH treasury firm. In fact, Buterin has spoken out in favor of “gradual ossification” of Ethereum, which means that large changes would be met with a lot of caution once scaling and tech cleanup are done. Source: https://u.today/vitalik-buterin-slams-eth-backer-peter-thiel
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/03 16:12
Thailand To Expand Crypto ETF Lineup Beyond Bitcoin In Early 2026 – Report
Thailand’s Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is preparing new rules to allow local spot crypto-based exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and expand the potential lineup beyond Bitcoin (BTC). Related Reading: White House Pulls Pro-Crypto Quintenz’s Nomination To Lead CFTC Following Major Opposition – Report Thai SEC To Widen ETF Lineup With New Rules On Wednesday, Thailand’s SEC […]
Bitcoinist
2025/10/03 16:00
OpenLedger Rolls Out Datanet to Tackle AI Data Fragmentation
OpenLedger Datanet serves as a unique decentralized data ecosystem to address data fragmentation in AI to build trust and redefine contributions.
Blockchainreporter
2025/10/03 16:00
Cardano Founder Reveals Why U.S. Government Is Planning to Hold ADA in Stockpile
Charles Hoskinson highlights key features that prompted the United States government to add Cardano (ADA) to its digital asset stockpile initiative. He revealed this while weighing in on the ongoing debate about whether Cardano should be considered sound money, following the U.S.Visit Website
Coinstats
2025/10/03 15:54
Crypto Pundit: Hyperliquid Remains the Most Promising DEX to Invest
Hyperliquid secures its position as the most investable Perp DEX, backed by user loyalty, strong Open Interest, and ecosystem growth.]]>
Crypto News Flash
2025/10/03 15:48
Novice o trendih
The Teucrium XRP ETF went live because the SEC let its deadline expire during the shutdown
Vietnam's central bank expects credit growth to drive liquidity into cryptocurrency markets
Samsung & Coinbase: Explosive Crypto Adoption in 2025
Strive to acquire Semler Scientific, increasing its total Bitcoin holdings to 5,886
Walmart-Owned Bank App OnePay to Add Crypto Support: Report