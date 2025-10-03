2025-10-04 Saturday

Citi Sees Bitcoin (BTC) Hitting $181K in 2026 as ETF Flows Drive Crypto Higher

Citi Sees Bitcoin (BTC) Hitting $181K in 2026 as ETF Flows Drive Crypto Higher

The post Citi Sees Bitcoin (BTC) Hitting $181K in 2026 as ETF Flows Drive Crypto Higher appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Citi (C) sees crypto heading into the new year with modest but meaningful momentum, projecting upside for both bitcoin BTC$120,282.14 and ether ETH$4,479.21 into year-end and beyond, the Wall Street bank said in a report on Wednesday. For year-end 2025, Citi now expects to peg bitcoin at $133,000, a slight trim from its prior $135,000 forecast, and ether at $4,500, up from $4,300. The bank’s scenarios still span wide ranges: bitcoin could finish as high as $156,000 if equity markets rally and flows accelerate, or as low as $83,000 under recessionary conditions. Ether’s upside bull case stands at $6,100, while its bear case remains considerably lower. Bitcoin was trading around $119,550 at publication time, while ether was at $4,407. Looking 12 months out, Citi sets a bitcoin target of $181,000, with the call entirely premised on sustained inflows, particularly through exchange-traded fund (ETFs). The bank expects ether to hit $5,400 in a years time. Citi says bitcoin is better positioned to capture new inflows thanks to its scale and “digital gold” narrative, while ether may benefit from staking and DeFi-linked yields Favorable regulation, particularly in the U.S., should act as a tailwind, but Citi cautions that macro risks such as recessionary pressures could still derail the bull case. Read more: Wall Street Bank Citigroup Sees Ether Falling to $4,300 by Year-End Source: https://www.coindesk.com/markets/2025/10/02/citi-sees-bitcoin-hitting-usd181k-in-2026-as-etf-flows-drive-crypto-higher
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 17:45
WTI Oil edges up to $61.00 with oversupply concerns still weighing

WTI Oil edges up to $61.00 with oversupply concerns still weighing

The post WTI Oil edges up to $61.00 with oversupply concerns still weighing appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The US benchmark West Texas Intermediate Oil is posting moderate gains on Friday, trading at $61.00 at the time of writing, but still on track for its worst week since June. Market fears of an Oil glut have triggered a nearly $5 sell-off over the last five days, sending WTI oil prices to their lowest levels since late May. The outcome of this weekend’s OPEC+ meeting remains a major concern for traders. A report by Reuters released earlier this week revealed that producer countries are considering increasing their output by up to 500,000 barrels per day in November. These figures are in contrast with the expectations of lower global demand, amid the soft economic performance of the world’s major economies. These fears have been exacerbated by the US Government shutdown, which is expected to curtail economic growth and weigh on demand for energy by the world’s major Oil consumer, especially if the political standoff draws out long. Recent data by the US Energy Information Administration revealed on Wednesday that Crude Oil stocks rose by 2.4 million barrels in the week of August 29, as refining activity and gasoline demand declined. WTI Oil FAQs WTI Oil is a type of Crude Oil sold on international markets. The WTI stands for West Texas Intermediate, one of three major types including Brent and Dubai Crude. WTI is also referred to as “light” and “sweet” because of its relatively low gravity and sulfur content respectively. It is considered a high quality Oil that is easily refined. It is sourced in the United States and distributed via the Cushing hub, which is considered “The Pipeline Crossroads of the World”. It is a benchmark for the Oil market and WTI price is frequently quoted in the media. Like all assets, supply and demand are the key…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 17:41
US Dollar Index remains below 98.00 due to Fed rate cut bets, government shutdown

US Dollar Index remains below 98.00 due to Fed rate cut bets, government shutdown

The post US Dollar Index remains below 98.00 due to Fed rate cut bets, government shutdown appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the value of the US Dollar (USD) against six major currencies, is holding ground after registering gains in the previous session and hovering around 97.90 during the early European hours on Friday. The US ISM Services PMI and the final S&P Global Services PMI reports are due later in the day. The Greenback faced challenges after weakness in the US labor market boosted bets on further Federal Reserve (Fed) rate cuts. The CME FedWatch Tool suggests that markets are now pricing in a 97% chance of a Fed rate cut in October and a 91% possibility of another reduction in December. Additionally, the US Dollar further loses ground amid ongoing concerns over the US government shutdown. The shutdown is expected to extend until next week. Senate Democrats are poised to vote against a GOP-backed short-term funding bill again tomorrow, and the Senate is unlikely to meet this weekend. The partial US government shutdown is likely to delay the release of key US macro including the US September Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report. The US ISM Services PMI and the final S&P Global Services PMI reports are due later on Friday. US President Donald Trump said Thursday his administration is weighing rebate checks of USD 1,000–2,000 for taxpayers, funded by revenue from new tariffs. Trump claimed tariff collections could eventually reach USD 1 trillion annually, while Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent projected a smaller but still significant figure of over USD 500 billion. US Dollar FAQs The US Dollar (USD) is the official currency of the United States of America, and the ‘de facto’ currency of a significant number of other countries where it is found in circulation alongside local notes. It is the most heavily traded currency in the world, accounting for over 88% of…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 17:32
Interest Rate Cut Expected as Labor Data Paused

Interest Rate Cut Expected as Labor Data Paused

The post Interest Rate Cut Expected as Labor Data Paused appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: U.S. labor data release paused amid government shutdown, impacting macroeconomic assessments. Market expects potential Federal Reserve rate cut this month. Crypto assets like Bitcoin experience trading volume surge amid uncertainties. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics is not expected to release the nonfarm payroll report this Friday due to the ongoing government shutdown, signaling potential impacts on market dynamics. Despite this, private sector data indicates weak hiring and moderate wage growth, affecting market strategies and potential Federal Reserve actions on interest rates. Federal Reserve May Cut Rates Amid Missing Labor Data The absence of the nonfarm payroll report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics due to the government shutdown leaves a gap in labor market assessments. Private reports indicate weak hiring and moderated wage growth for September, suggesting easing demand for labor. Economists suggest the Fed may proceed with a rate cut. Investor reactions in cryptocurrency markets have been notable. Michael Feroli from JPMorgan Chase remarked that the Fed could act confidently on interest rates despite the missing data. “Even without the nonfarm payroll report, we can still have a rough understanding of the labor market conditions. Given everything we’ve seen, I believe the Fed can confidently cut interest rates later this month.” Bitcoin showed trading volume increases as it surpassed $120,000 briefly, reflecting strong sentiment amid macroeconomic uncertainty. According to CoinMarketCap, Bitcoin (BTC) currently trades at $120,294.63 with a market cap of $2.40 trillion and a dominance of 58.06%. Its 24-hour volume reached $71.10 billion, rising 1.37% and continuing a positive trend over the past 90 days with significant institutional interest fueling the momentum. During shutdowns, crypto markets provide alternate hedging venues. The Coincu research team emphasizes that potential interest rate reductions could provoke fresh inflows into digital currencies. Notably, Bitcoin’s resilience amidst traditional market volatility…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 17:31
Blockchain Voting Opens Space Travel to Global Citizens

Blockchain Voting Opens Space Travel to Global Citizens

The post Blockchain Voting Opens Space Travel to Global Citizens appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Zach Anderson Oct 01, 2025 11:18 The ultimate frontier is now open to everyday individuals via their smartphones, as an innovative collaboration between blockchain platform TON Foundation and space agency SERA changes the way astronauts are chosen for orbital missions. The final frontier just became accessible to ordinary people through their smartphones, as a groundbreaking partnership between blockchain platform TON Foundation and space agency SERA transforms how astronauts are selected for orbital missions. Revolutionary Selection Process Launches The Space Exploration and Research Agency has opened registrations for six seats aboard Blue Origin’s New Shepard spacecraft, marking the first time in space exploration history that the general public will vote to determine who travels beyond Earth’s atmosphere. The mission, scheduled for launch between Q1 and Q2 2026, represents a seismic shift from traditional government-controlled astronaut selection processes. Using TON blockchain technology integrated into Telegram’s messaging platform, the “Mission Control” mini-app allows nearly one billion global users to participate in what industry experts are calling the world’s first decentralized space program. Participants accumulate “SpaceDust” points through challenges and community building, with final selections determined through on-chain voting mechanisms. Geographic Diversity Takes Center Stage Five of the six available seats are specifically reserved for candidates from underrepresented nations in space exploration: India, Nigeria, Brazil, Thailand, and Indonesia. The sixth seat remains open to applicants worldwide, excluding citizens from sanctioned countries. This allocation strategy addresses decades of space travel being dominated by wealthy Western nations and government programs. “This represents the most significant democratization of space access since the commercial space industry began,” said Dr. Sarah Chen, aerospace policy analyst at the International Space Commerce Institute. “We’re witnessing a fundamental shift from state-controlled space programs to community-driven exploration initiatives.” Blockchain Technology Meets Space Ambition The TON…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 17:30
There will be no US jobs report today

There will be no US jobs report today

The post There will be no US jobs report today appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Policymakers, investors, and businesses hoping for clarity on the status of the US labor market will not get it this week as scheduled. The Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), the agency tasked with producing the monthly jobs report, has been forced to suspend operations amid the ongoing government shutdown. The shutdown began at 12:01 a.m. EDT on Wednesday after lawmakers failed to agree on a funding package, Cryptopolitan reported. No resolution means no BLS data, which leaves the US federal reserve in confusion two weeks after it cut borrowing rates as a “precautionary” measure. The jobs report, scheduled for release Friday, was meant to be the last employment snapshot before the Federal Reserve’s next policy meeting in 26 days. Without it, officials will have to make interest rate decisions without the full picture of labor market conditions. BLS hands tied during federal government shutdown The Bureau of Labor Statistics, like dozens of other federal agencies, cannot operate without government funding. Its staff have been sent home until a deal is reached, so the agency is arguably unable to track the jobs of more than 170 million Americans and release its monthly economic reports. BLS conducts two main surveys to calculate monthly changes, with the first one based on households, measuring employment, unemployment, and participation rates among different demographic groups. The second, known as the “establishment survey,” looks at job gains and losses in several industries, wages and working hours. Both surveys are conducted in the middle of each month, but responses arrive days or even weeks later. Analysts then adjust the data before publishing the report on the first Friday of the following month. Sometimes, according to former BLS employees, the work continues until late on Thursday afternoon, just hours before release. Assuming the September report followed the same timeline,…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 17:29
BlackRock’s GIP nears $40 billion deal to acquire Aligned Data Centers

BlackRock’s GIP nears $40 billion deal to acquire Aligned Data Centers

The post BlackRock’s GIP nears $40 billion deal to acquire Aligned Data Centers appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BlackRock-owned Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP) is in advanced talks to acquire Aligned Data Centers in a deal that could value the company at about $40 billion. If successful, the deal would rank among the most significant technology infrastructure acquisitions of 2025 amid the rising interest in data centers and artificial intelligence. The negotiations are still ongoing, with a potential agreement to be announced soon. According to Bloomberg, the deal is not guaranteed, as terms could still change or the talks could fall apart. BlackRock expands its AI footprint through GIP Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP) has steadily built a strong presence in the data center and AI sector. In 2021, GIP acquired Dallas-based CyrusOne in partnership with KKR & Co. in a $15 billion deal to take CyrusOne private. Acquiring Aligned, at nearly triple its valuation, would expand GIP’s holdings in digital infrastructure and reinforce BlackRock’s position in the growing AI ecosystem. BlackRock, owner of GIP, has been increasing its exposure to U.S. stocks and AI investments. Cryptopolitan covered a story highlighting its $185 billion model-portfolio platform, shifting allocations away from international developed markets. The asset manager rebalanced its entire suite last month, leaving portfolios 2% overweight equities. Key exchange-traded funds (ETFs) recorded high net inflows in September. The iShares S&P 100 ETF (OEF) recorded $3.4 billion in inflows, its largest in a single-day, while the iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) gained $2.3 billion. The iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF (DYNF) added nearly $2 billion. At the same time, the iShares U.S. Technology ETF (IYW) experienced a $2.7 billion outflow, with almost $1.4 billion redirected into BlackRock’s AI-focused fund, the iShares AI Innovation and Tech Active ETF (BAI). BlackRock’s investment shows how U.S. markets offer higher earnings compared to other markets. American companies have delivered 11% growth since…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 17:20
Chorus One Sets Stage for Institutional-Grade Crypto ETF Staking Services

Chorus One Sets Stage for Institutional-Grade Crypto ETF Staking Services

Chorus One, with $2.8B staked and $300M rewards paid, partners with top firms to deliver secure, compliant staking for upcoming crypto ETFs in 2025.
Blockchainreporter2025/10/03 17:15
Michael Saylor’s Big Bet: The Strategy Behind Strategy’s Bitcoin Accumulation & Bitcoin Hyper’s Opportunity

Michael Saylor’s Big Bet: The Strategy Behind Strategy’s Bitcoin Accumulation & Bitcoin Hyper’s Opportunity

Michael Saylor plays 4D chess. Not only did Saylor begin as a Bitcoin critic and change to a Bitcoin booster, but he also took a tech company and turned it into the world’s largest Bitcoin treasury. Along the way, he invented the whole idea of crypto treasury. And along the way, he inspired a host […]
Bitcoinist2025/10/03 17:13
Can Hyperliquid Maintain Its Edge in Perpetual Futures?

Can Hyperliquid Maintain Its Edge in Perpetual Futures?

The post Can Hyperliquid Maintain Its Edge in Perpetual Futures? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Hyperliquid is under the microscope as its once dominant position in perpetual futures trading faces challenges. Recently, Patrick Scott highlighted that although Hyperliquid’s market share has dipped, it still secures the leading rank due to its commanding presence in open positions. Continue Reading:Can Hyperliquid Maintain Its Edge in Perpetual Futures? Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/can-hyperliquid-maintain-its-edge-in-perpetual-futures
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 16:51
