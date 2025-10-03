2025-10-04 Saturday

XRP (XRP) Price: Technical Analysis Points to Potential Triangle Breakout Toward $5.60

TLDR VivoPower raised $19 million through equity at $6.05 per share to expand XRP treasury strategy Long-term institutional investors show confidence in the company’s digital asset approach XRP approaching pivotal resistance at a descending triangle pattern Technical analysis suggests potential targets of $4.06, $5.00, and possibly $5.60 Increased trading activity near resistance indicates growing interest [...] The post XRP (XRP) Price: Technical Analysis Points to Potential Triangle Breakout Toward $5.60 appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/10/03 17:42
OpenAI’s viral AI video App Sora triggers Deepfake debate

The post OpenAI’s viral AI video App Sora triggers Deepfake debate appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. OpenAI’s latest AI video app, Sora 2, has rapidly gained popularity after recently raising $6.6 billion through a share sale, solidifying the tech giant’s position as the most valuable private company globally. This success was achieved after the app secured the third position on Apple’s App Store, despite users requiring an invitation code to access it. Additionally, it has led to the rise of deepfake videos, including a well-known clip of CEO Sam Altman allegedly stealing GPUs. Meanwhile, this launch has sparked an ongoing discussion regarding finding the right balance between safety and expressing creativity within the tech company. Following this, an insider familiar with OpenAI’s strategy, who wished to remain anonymous due to the confidential nature of the situation, pointed out that the firm’s leadership believes imposing stringent rules is essential, but also fears that these rules could restrict creativity or come across as too controlling. To date, this issue has not yet been addressed. OpenAI adopts speed to maintain its competitive edge This strategy became particularly evident after DeepSeek from China introduced a strong model late last year that was cheaper and quicker to develop than anything coming out of Silicon Valley.  Respondingly, OpenAI swiftly launched two new models within weeks, which several analysts viewed as an approach to maintain its competitive edge. Notably, its escalating institutional strength is a significant booster to the tech giant’s strategy.  Initially, it began as a small research lab in San Francisco’s Mission District. It has become a more organized company, enabling it to form cross-functional teams quickly and accelerate the development and release process for products like Sora.  Concerning Sora, OpenAI highlighted that the product features several layers of protection designed to prevent the creation of unsafe content. The company added that it uses prompt filtering and output moderation for video…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 17:35
Thailand’s Crypto ETF Expansion May Soon Open Doors for XRP and Other Altcoins

The post Thailand’s Crypto ETF Expansion May Soon Open Doors for XRP and Other Altcoins appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Thailand is preparing to expand its exchange-traded funds (ETFs) offerings beyond Bitcoin. The country’s Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) announced that it is planning to include a number of altcoins or other digital assets amid the growing demand for diverse investment opportunities in the country.  Thailand SEC Prepares to Introduce Altcoins ETF  Secretary of the …
CoinPedia2025/10/03 17:34
Could Every Dollar Soon Be a Stablecoin? Tether Co-founder Predicts Fiat Will Go Digital by 2030

The post Could Every Dollar Soon Be a Stablecoin? Tether Co-founder Predicts Fiat Will Go Digital by 2030 appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Stablecoins are growing rapidly, challenging traditional finance by offering faster, more efficient ways to move money. They are now attracting attention from major institutions, and experts predict that their role in the global financial system will only continue to expand. All Fiat Could Become Stablecoins  At the Token 2049 event in Singapore, Tether co-founder Reeve …
CoinPedia2025/10/03 17:33
BNB Chain, Solana, and Avalanche post record growth in Q3

The post BNB Chain, Solana, and Avalanche post record growth in Q3 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BNB Chain, Solana, and Avalanche recorded record-breaking growth in Q3 2025 amid stronger institutional flows driving altcoin adoption. Summary BNB Chain, Solana, and Avalanche posted record Q3 2025 growth, with higher transactions, TVL, and user activity. CryptoRank data shows institutional flows and ecosystem upgrades played a key role in expanding adoption. The altcoin surge highlights strong investor demand and sets momentum for Q4 market performance. BNB Chain, Solana, and Avalanche surge in Q3, with each network recording sharp increases in usage, trading, and total value locked. This shift demonstrates how altcoin ecosystems are growing alongside Bitcoin and Ethereum. BNB Chain, Solana, Avalanche lead Q3 growth According to the CryptoRank Q3 2025 report published on Oct. 3, BNB Chain posted a 57% quarter-over-quarter jump in active addresses, reaching a new record of 47.3 million. In addition to helping BNB reach a new all-time high above $1,000, the launch of the Aster perpetual DEX caused a spike in derivatives activity and increased transaction counts to 1.22 billion. With decentralized exchange volumes holding over $120 billion per month and total value locked up more than 30% to $30.5 billion, Solana also experienced notable growth. A major network upgrade increased block capacity by 20%, making Solana more resilient to the surge in decentralized finance and memecoin activity. Supported by institutional partnerships and treasury initiatives, Avalanche saw one of its strongest recoveries since 2022. TVL rose to $4.4 billion and DEX volume went up 185% from the previous quarter to a new high of $37.1 billion. Institutional flows into Bitcoin and Ethereum Due in part to record inflows into U.S. spot exchange-traded funds, Bitcoin fluctuated between $108,000 and $118,000 during the third quarter. Retail holders have been quietly replaced by institutional investors, creating a more stable base of ownership. Ethereum also reached new heights as…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 17:25
MoonBull’s Best, Top Crypto Presale Rockets: Meme Coin Degens Eye 11,800% ROI as Pepe and LOFI Heat Up

Best, top crypto presale is giving investors a chance to catch the next meme coin sensation before it skyrockets. Imagine […] The post MoonBull’s Best, Top Crypto Presale Rockets: Meme Coin Degens Eye 11,800% ROI as Pepe and LOFI Heat Up appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/10/03 17:15
BNB Surges to New Heights as Market Dynamics Shift

BNB surged by approximately 8% on October 3, 2025, reaching $1,112. Liquidations totaled $391 million, with $268 million from short positions. Continue Reading:BNB Surges to New Heights as Market Dynamics Shift The post BNB Surges to New Heights as Market Dynamics Shift appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
Coinstats2025/10/03 17:09
Vatican warns of AI risks, urges humans to stay in control

The post Vatican warns of AI risks, urges humans to stay in control appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Homepage > News > Business > Vatican warns of AI risks, urges humans to stay in control The Vatican has warned that artificial intelligence (AI) can generate misleading, manipulative, and harmful information while urging that humans remain in the drivers seat as the technology develops. The call from the Holy See, the central governing body of the Catholic Church and Vatican City, came with the announcement on Monday of the theme chosen by Pope Leo XIV for the 60th World Day of Social Communications, to be celebrated in 2026. The theme, “preserving human voices and faces,” aims to explore communication ecosystems and how technology increasingly influences interactions, from algorithms curating news feeds to AI authoring entire texts and conversations. “Humanity today has possibilities that were unimaginable just a few years ago. But while these tools offer efficiency and reach, they cannot replace the uniquely human capacities for empathy, ethics and moral responsibility,” said the Vatican. “Public communication requires human judgment, not just data patterns. The challenge is to ensure that humanity remains the guiding agent.” This is the topic chosen by the Pope for next year’s World Day of Social Communications, an annual Catholic observance established by Pope Paul VI in 1967 to highlight the importance of communication media and encourage people to reflect on the opportunities and challenges of modern means of communication, and ultimately, to promote human dignity and the Gospel. The theme of the previous (59th) World Day of Social Communications, chosen by former Pope Francis and held in January of this year, was “share with gentleness the hope that is in your hearts.” In his message for the day, Pope Francis lamented the “disinformation and polarization” that characterizes communication in our times—the post-truth era, for short—saying that communication should generate hope, not “fear and despair, prejudice and resentment, fanaticism and even hatred.”…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 17:07
Sweden Weighs Creation of a National Bitcoin Reserve

Bitcoin Reserve: Sweden could join the countries that store crypto to prepare for the monetary future. Details here! L’article Sweden Weighs Creation of a National Bitcoin Reserve est apparu en premier sur Cointribune.
Coinstats2025/10/03 17:05
$1.3B inflows signal institutional trust in Bitcoin – Yet RISKS loom!

Bitcoin surges post-shutdown - Blind optimism or real momentum?
Coinstats2025/10/03 17:00
