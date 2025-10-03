2025-10-04 Saturday

Coinbase CEO ‘Crypto Is Sleeper’ Now: This Is What He Meant

The post Coinbase CEO ‘Crypto Is Sleeper’ Now: This Is What He Meant appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. State of the industry Why crypto is sleeper Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong used X to describe cryptocurrency as a sleeper industry right now, reiterating a widely shared career guide post by Jon Wu that categorized cryptocurrency and artificial intelligence as major opportunities for 2025. Armstrong’s statement is more than just marketing speak, as the cryptocurrency industry has changed drastically since 2021. State of the industry According to Armstrong, cryptocurrency is not in the same euphoric state as it was in 2021. The market is now more focused on artificial intelligence (AI) than blockchain, venture capital activity has slowed and Bitcoin and Ethereum are trading below their previous all-time highs. However, Armstrong contends that this is the exact reason why there are so many opportunities in the industry right now. Today’s entrants are positioning themselves ahead of the next wave, and the noise has subsided. The gap between sentiment at the moment and long-term fundamentals is what makes cryptocurrency a sleeper. Even though token prices are low, institutional adoption is growing as more banks investigate tokenization and stablecoin infrastructure, and major markets are gradually gaining regulatory clarity. Armstrong’s Coinbase is at the forefront of this shift, developing Web3 infrastructure, custody and derivatives in addition to a basic exchange model. Why crypto is sleeper But working in one of the more popular tech verticals, like artificial intelligence, is not the same as working in cryptocurrency today. Although the skill set is very specialized, wages are still competitive, particularly for engineers and product designers. It is not always easy to apply knowledge of Solidity, layer-2 scaling, zero-knowledge proofs or compliance frameworks from the cryptocurrency space to other sectors. That presents a risk as well as a moat, because individuals who acquire cryptocurrency experience now will be among a select few when the market…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 17:42
PlasBit Achieves PCI DSS v4.0.1 Compliance and Further Reinforces Data Protection of its Users

[PRESS RELEASE – Warszawa, Poland] PlasBit, a cryptocurrency platform, which is headquartered in Warsaw, Poland, has managed to successfully upgrade its compliance to adhere to the latest Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) version 4.0.1.  PlasBit has successfully upgraded its entire security framework to fully comply with the latest Payment Card Industry Data […]
CryptoPotato2025/10/03 17:38
Starknet and LayerZero Unite to Enhance the Bitcoin ($BTC) Liquidity in DeFi

Starknet and LayerZero ally to expand Bitcoin ($BTC) liquidity to enable BTCFi, staking, and scalable DeFi utility across Starknet ecosystem.
Blockchainreporter2025/10/03 17:30
New York Considers Excise Tax on Crypto Mining Operations

New York Senator Liz Krueger highlighted that crypto mining has increased household electricity costs by $79 million and small business costs by $165 million annually. Critics argue the bill unfairly targets crypto miners while excluding AI and other high-performance computing operations. On Thursday, October 2, New York lawmakers introduced bill S.8518 as part of their [...]]]>
Crypto News Flash2025/10/03 17:23
Crypto.com offers quick AED account access in the UAE

The post Crypto.com offers quick AED account access in the UAE appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. UAE-regulated crypto exchange, Crypto.com, has announced on X that it has rolled out AED Cash Accounts for users in the UAE. The exchange is offering customers the ability to link bank accounts in minutes without having to upload documents manually, and with no deposit fees. The new service will make it easier for users in the UAE to fund their accounts and participate in crypto trading without delays, using automated verification. As per the announcement, both retail investors and institutional investors will be able to quickly enter the crypto market. 🇦🇪 UAE users, opening an AED Cash Account has never been easier! Our new automated verification lets you link a bank account and get set up in just minutes. ✔️ No need to upload documents manually🙅‍♂️ Zero deposit fees charged by https://t.co/vCNztATkNg⚡ Fast and simple… pic.twitter.com/Uvcc37JYRT — Crypto.com (@cryptocom) October 2, 2025 Crypto.com offers fast transfers Crypto.com is also ensuring fast transfers, which add another layer of convenience. The exchange competes with bank transfers, which take days to clear transactions. Moreover, UAE users will be able to access funds almost instantly. This is not the first time Crypto.com has made such an announcement. In August of 2024, it announced it would be launching its global retail services across 90 countries out of Dubai, UAE. The crypto exchange partnered with Standard Chartered Bank to allow the deposit and withdrawal of crypto and fiat easily. Crypto.com in the UAE has been working to integrate its offering across the board. The crypto exchange signed deals with Emarat Energy, Dubai Land Department, and Emirates Airlines to allow its customers to make crypto payments using the exchange’s services. Whether it’s trading or payments, the exchange is trying to spread its wings within the UAE. Earlier this year, Crypto.com appointed Mohammed Al Hakim, a…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 17:08
Presale Crypto 2025: Mono Protocol Brings One-Click Web3 Access

Mobile platforms are becoming the primary entry point for Web3. Yet most applications remain limited by the complexity of multiple […] The post Presale Crypto 2025: Mono Protocol Brings One-Click Web3 Access appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/10/03 17:04
BlackRock-backed GIP in talks to buy Aligned Data Centers for $40B

BlackRock-owned Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP) is in advanced talks to acquire Aligned Data Centers in a deal that could value the company at about $40 billion. If successful, the deal would rank among the most significant technology infrastructure acquisitions of 2025 amid the rising interest in data centers and artificial intelligence. The negotiations are still ongoing, with a potential agreement to be announced soon. According to Bloomberg, the deal is not guaranteed, as terms could still change or the talks could fall apart. BlackRock expands its AI footprint through GIP Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP) has steadily built a strong presence in the data center and AI sector. In 2021, GIP acquired Dallas-based CyrusOne in partnership with KKR & Co. in a $15 billion deal to take CyrusOne private. Acquiring Aligned, at nearly triple its valuation, would expand GIP’s holdings in digital infrastructure and reinforce BlackRock’s position in the growing AI ecosystem. BlackRock, owner of GIP, has been increasing its exposure to U.S. stocks and AI investments. Cryptopolitan covered a story highlighting its $185 billion model-portfolio platform, shifting allocations away from international developed markets. The asset manager rebalanced its entire suite last month, leaving portfolios 2% overweight equities. Key exchange-traded funds (ETFs) recorded high net inflows in September. The iShares S&P 100 ETF (OEF) recorded $3.4 billion in inflows, its largest in a single-day, while the iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) gained $2.3 billion. The iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF (DYNF) added nearly $2 billion. At the same time, the iShares U.S. Technology ETF (IYW) experienced a $2.7 billion outflow, with almost $1.4 billion redirected into BlackRock’s AI-focused fund, the iShares AI Innovation and Tech Active ETF (BAI). BlackRock’s investment shows how U.S. markets offer higher earnings compared to other markets. American companies have delivered 11% growth since late 2024, compared to 2% abroad. BlackRock portfolio managers cited consistent sales growth and momentum in AI as key drivers.  Mubadala Investment Co., Abu Dhabi’s wealth fund, is also involved in the negotiations through its newly established AI-focused investment company MGX. Mubadala has previously invested in Aligned and has a strategic partnership with BlackRock. According to the report, MGX would make an independent commitment as part of the transaction. U.S. faces worker shortage crisis in a $6.7 trillion AI data center boom Aligned owns 78 data centers across 50 campuses in the United States and South America, which are designed to deliver scalable and energy-efficient computing performance. Macquarie and other institutional investors have supported its rapid growth. Aligned has also engaged in discussions with policymakers on expanding data center infrastructure to ensure that AI development is supported by sustainable and reliable digital capacity. In January, Aligned raised more than $12 billion in equity and debt commitments from investors, including Macquarie Asset Management. These commitments helped advance its operations amid increased demand for AI-related capacity. Consulting firm McKinsey estimates that investments in AI-related infrastructure could reach $6.7 trillion by 2030, reflecting the scale of capital needed to meet future computing power requirements. However, challenges of labor shortage have been highlighted recently, posing a risk of delaying projects. According to Cryptopolitan’s recent post, big technology companies, including OpenAI, Meta, and Alphabet, face mounting challenges in building billion-dollar AI data centers, as labor shortages threaten to delay projects across the U.S.  The National Association of Manufacturers said that the U.S. construction industry will require nearly 500,000 additional workers in 2025, while manufacturing is projected to face a 1.9 million-worker gap by 2033. The Associated Builders and Contractors (ABC) said its members already face an 8.5-month backlog on data center projects, with unemployment in the construction sector falling to historic lows.  If you're reading this, you’re already ahead. Stay there with our newsletter.
Coinstats2025/10/03 17:00
BTC Flips $120K Into Support, Can Bulls Push BTC to New All-Time High?

Bitcoin holds $120K after breakout, with analysts eyeing new ATH short-term and a possible 70% rise toward $203K by year-end if momentum continues.
CryptoPotato2025/10/03 16:53
The New Crypto Presale in San Francisco 2025

The post The New Crypto Presale in San Francisco 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Deep dive into BullZilla’s presale potential, Cronos stability, and Ripple’s momentum for those finding new crypto presales in San Francisco 2025. Investors tracking What gives BullZilla a structural edge is its Mutation Mechanism. Whenever $100,000 is raised or 48 hours pass, the price automatically moves upward. That design forces action, rewards timely entry, and discourages delay. Such builtin demand modulation is rare and makes $BZIL one of the most talked about in lists of new crypto presales in San Francisco. That phrase appears broadly in investor forums, local crypto investment groups, and Bay Area blockchain meetups. A key feature tied to this mechanism is the Roarblood Vault. This smart contract gives referral rewards and loyalty incentives to participants who help drive adoption. In essence, every participant becomes a promoter. That dynamic helps BullZilla weave strong community momentum, a critical factor when filtering new crypto presales in San Francisco or national startup hubs. The narrative around this project consistently references that vault as proof of alignment between growth and reward. Given that many local investor groups in San Francisco track new crypto presales in San Francisco, BullZilla’s metrics encourage serious study. A $1,000 allocation now grants 8.8 million $BZIL tokens. The upcoming 5.92 % jump into Stage 5B adds urgency. Nonetheless, risk is intrinsic. Bugs, regulatory shifts, liquidity traps, or community backsliding could derail outcomes. Yet the architecture attempts to counter stagnation through constant upward pressure. That is why when people talk of new crypto presales in San Francisco and the next big altcoin, $BZIL is cited over and over. Cronos: The Stable Infrastructure Bridge Cronos (CRO) is a functioning blockchain and token, trading at $0.2010 with active volume. It occupies a different space from presales. Cronos is built for interoperability, scalability, and mass adoption. For those charting new crypto presales…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 16:50
From Ripple’s Wall Street Moves to Cronos’s DeFi Base — BullZilla Defines the New Crypto Presales in San Francisco 2025

Investors tracking new crypto presales in San Francisco 2025 are turning their attention to BullZilla, and for good reason. With […] The post From Ripple’s Wall Street Moves to Cronos’s DeFi Base — BullZilla Defines the New Crypto Presales in San Francisco 2025 appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/10/03 16:15
