Stellar and ApeCoin Price Prediction: XLM and APE at risk of further losses as technical weakness grows

By: Fxstreet
2025/06/18 18:31
Stellar
XLM$0.4028+5.22%
ApeCoin
APE$0.5564+1.53%
  • Stellar price closes below its critical support at $0.2537, hinting at a correction ahead.
  • ApeCoin touches the lower boundary of an ascending triangle formation, a breakdown would signal a downtrend.
  • Momentum indicators for both altcoins show weakness, further supporting the bearish thesis.

Stellar (XLM) and ApeCoin (APE) are showing signs of weakness as both altcoins struggle to hold above key support levels. XLM slips below its crucial support at $0.2537, raising the risk of a deeper correction. Meanwhile, APE is breaking below the lower boundary of an ascending triangle formation, a breakdown would signal a downtrend. Momentum indicators for both tokens are weakening, suggesting that bearish momentum is gaining traction and hinting at a downleg ahead.

Stellar Price Prediction: XLM is poised for a downleg as it closed below key support 

Stellar price failed to close above the descending trendline on June 11 and declined by nearly 8% over the next three days, finding a cushion at the daily support level of $0.2537 over the weekend. However, XLM closed below this support level on Tuesday. At the time of writing on Wednesday, it trades at $0.2519, below the key support.

If XLM continues its correction, it could extend the decline to retest the April 16 low of $0.2306.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the daily chart reads 37, indicating strong bearish momentum and approaching oversold conditions. Additionally, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator on the daily chart displayed a bearish crossover last week. It also shows rising red histogram bars below its neutral level, indicating bearish momentum and suggesting a downward trend.

XLM/USDT daily chart

XLM/USDT daily chart

However, if XLM recovers, it could extend toward the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $0.2726.

ApeCoin Price Prediction: APE on the verge of a breakdown 

ApeCoin price has produced multiple higher lows and roughly equal highs since early February. Connecting these swing points using a trend line reveals an ascending triangle formation in the daily chart. The breakdown of this pattern supports a bearish bias, and the target is typically determined by measuring the distance between the first swing high and the first swing low to the breakdown point. At the time of writing on Wednesday, APE is nearly its lower boundary of this chart pattern, around $0.64.

If APE breaks below the lower boundary of this pattern at around $0.64, it could extend the rally toward its technical target of $0.24. Investors should be cautious of this theoretical move, as any downside move could encounter support around key levels, such as $0.59, $0.46 and $0.34, where traders could book some profits.

The RSI on the daily chart reads 45, below its neutral level of 50, indicating increasing bearish momentum. Moreover, the MACD indicator also displayed a bearish crossover last week. It also shows rising red histogram bars below its neutral level, indicating bearish momentum and suggesting a downward trend.

APE/USDT daily chart

APE/USDT daily chart

However, if APE recovers, it could extend the recovery toward its upper boundary of the pattern around $0.72.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Bloomberg: Tether plans to launch new stablecoin USAT on video platform Rumble, aiming to seize the US market

Bloomberg: Tether plans to launch new stablecoin USAT on video platform Rumble, aiming to seize the US market

PANews reported on October 2 that Bloomberg, citing people familiar with the matter, reported that Tether is planning to launch a new stablecoin called USAT on the video sharing platform Rumble. The report said that this move is a key strategy taken by Tether to seize and expand its market share in the United States. Rumble is a video platform with a large number of users in the United States and is often regarded as a competitor of YouTube.
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01786+4.50%
Movement
MOVE$0.1139+6.54%
Share
PANews2025/10/02 17:37
Share
Pantera Partners: Solana's annual revenue has reached $2 billion and is doubling, making it very attractive to traditional investors

Pantera Partners: Solana's annual revenue has reached $2 billion and is doubling, making it very attractive to traditional investors

PANews reported on October 2nd that according to ChainCatcher, at the "Solana Treasury Bet" roundtable at the TOKEN2049 conference, Pantera Capital partner Cosmo Jiang stated that Solana currently generates $2 billion in annual revenue, and that this revenue is still growing at a rate of two times per year. He believes that if measured by stock market standards, this growth rate and profitability are very attractive to traditional investors. Saurabh Sharma, CIO of Jump Crypto, who also participated in the discussion, stated that the Solana Treasury (DAT) provides traditional institutions with a familiar tool to enter the crypto market. Jason Urban, Head of Global Trading at Galaxy, noted that under the new US regulatory environment, many Level 1 and Level 2 structures are no longer considered securities, opening the door for publicly listed companies to acquire cryptocurrencies.
1
1$0.00806+106.03%
Share
PANews2025/10/02 17:10
Share
Bitcoin mining difficulty increased by 5% to 150.84 T, reaching a new record high and achieving seven consecutive increases.

Bitcoin mining difficulty increased by 5% to 150.84 T, reaching a new record high and achieving seven consecutive increases.

PANews reported on October 2nd that according to Glassnode data, Bitcoin completed a new round of mining difficulty adjustments earlier today, increasing the mining difficulty by 5% to 150.84 T, a record high. This is also the seventh consecutive increase in mining difficulty since July of this year. This difficulty increase reflects the continued growth of Bitcoin's hashrate, which currently exceeds 1.05 ZH/s. However, this surge in hashrate has also put pressure on miners' profitability. According to Luxor data, the "hashprice," a measure of miners' revenue per unit of hashrate, has fallen below $50 per hashrate per second.
Threshold
T$0.0155+1.97%
1
1$0.00806+106.03%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.00001+3.09%
Share
PANews2025/10/02 17:31
Share

Trending News

More

Bloomberg: Tether plans to launch new stablecoin USAT on video platform Rumble, aiming to seize the US market

Pantera Partners: Solana's annual revenue has reached $2 billion and is doubling, making it very attractive to traditional investors

Bitcoin mining difficulty increased by 5% to 150.84 T, reaching a new record high and achieving seven consecutive increases.

Game Theory and Exchange Economies: A New Model for Pure Exchange and Transferable Payoff

Cardano’s Hoskinson Shouts Out Ripple and XRP Army: Here’s Why