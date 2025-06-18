Solana Policy Institute, Phantom, Orca, and Superstate Submit Framework for Compliance Tokenized Securities to the SEC

By: PANews
2025/06/18 20:48
PANews reported on June 18 that according to The Block, Solana Policy Institute, together with Phantom Wallet, Orca Exchange and Superstate Protocol, submitted a compliant tokenized securities framework to the US SEC Crypto Working Group. The proposal suggests allowing traditional assets such as stocks and bonds to be traded on-chain, while seeking regulatory exemptions for non-custodial decentralized protocols. The proposal is based on SPI's previously proposed "Project Open" plan, which aims to achieve 24/7 operation and instant settlement of capital markets through blockchain technology. SPI emphasizes that decentralized protocols are different from traditional intermediaries and should be exempted from regulation. This submission comes at a time when the SEC's crypto regulatory attitude is gradually opening up.

Hoskinson to Attend Senate Roundtable on Crypto Regulation

The post Hoskinson to Attend Senate Roundtable on Crypto Regulation appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Hoskinson confirmed for Senate roundtable on U.S. crypto regulation and market structure. Key topics include SEC vs CFTC oversight split, DeFi regulation, and securities rules. Critics call the roundtable slow, citing Trump’s 2025 executive order as faster. Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson has confirmed that he will attend the Senate Banking Committee roundtable on crypto market structure legislation.  Hoskinson left a hint about his attendance on X while highlighting Journalist Eleanor Terrett’s latest post about the event. Crypto insiders will meet with government officials Terrett shared information gathered from some invitees to the event, noting that a group of leaders from several major cryptocurrency establishments would attend the event. According to Terrett, the group will meet with the Senate Banking Committee leadership in a roundtable to continue talks on market structure regulation. Meanwhile, Terrett noted that the meeting will be held on Thursday, September 18, following an industry review of the committee’s latest approach to distinguishing securities from commodities, DeFi treatment, and other key issues, which has lasted over one week.  Related: Senate Draft Bill Gains Experts’ Praise for Strongest Developer Protections in Crypto Law Notably, the upcoming roundtable between US legislators and crypto industry leaders is a continuation of the process of regularising cryptocurrency regulation in the United States. It is part of the Donald Trump administration’s efforts to provide clarity in the US cryptocurrency ecosystem, which many crypto supporters consider a necessity for the digital asset industry. Despite the ongoing process, some crypto users are unsatisfied with how the US government is handling the issue, particularly the level of bureaucracy involved in creating a lasting cryptocurrency regulatory framework. One such user criticized the process, describing it as a “masterclass in bureaucratic foot-dragging.” According to the critic, America is losing ground to nations already leading in blockchain innovation. He cited…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 06:37
Coinbase Custody Set to Grow with Proposed OCC Charter

Coinbase, the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the United States, has formally applied for a national trust charter with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC). This step aligns the company with others like Circle, Paxos, and Ripple that are seeking similar federal approvals. According to Coinbase, the goal is to expand its operational […]
Tronweekly2025/10/04 01:03
A whale who shorted BTC four times in a row has suffered a loss of $21.31 million on his BTC short position

PANews reported on October 4th that, according to on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, as BTC rebounded again, a "whale who has shorted BTC four times in a row since March 2025" has incurred a $21.31 million loss on its 20x short position. The whale currently holds 2,041 BTC (approximately $248 million), with an opening price of $111,386.3 and a liquidation price of $128,729.9. Ten hours ago, the whale added 8 million USDC to Hyperliquid to avoid liquidation.
PANews2025/10/04 09:56
