Spokane City, Washington, Bans Crypto ATMs Following a Surge in Crypto Crimes

By: 99Bitcoins
2025/06/18 18:53
Manchester City Fan
CITY$0.9859-1.15%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0935-6.50%
Comedian
BAN$0.06496-1.00%

Authorities have ordered the removal of crypto ATMs in Spokane, Washington, within the next 60 days, invoking a citywide ban.

On 17 June 2025, members of the Spokane City Council’s legislative session unanimously voted in favour of removing all crypto ATMs from the city. An astronomical rise in scams targeting residents of the city triggered their decision to remove these kiosks.

Council members Paul Dillon and Council President Betsy Wilkerson introduced an ordinance titled “Virtual Currency Kiosk Prohibition for a Safer Spokane” to combat increasing crypto crimes faced by residents in connection with the crypto kiosks.

Council member Dillon said, “This ordinance will protect vulnerable Spokane residents from scams involving virtual currency kiosks, and I am proud we are the first city in the state to move this legislation forward.”

The Spokane Police Department will oversee adherence to the ban and assess its effect on scam-related crime rates. Furthermore, if the operators do not remove the kiosks within the 60 days granted, they could face non-criminal violations, including revocation of their business licenses.

Data from the Crypto ATM tracker Coin ATM Radar shows that the city of Spokane currently has over 40 crypto kiosks.

Explore: 10+ Crypto Tokens That Can Hit 1000x in 2025

Scammers Impersonated Law Enforcement Officers To Coerce Victims

Interestingly, Spokane City’s ban on crypto kiosks is a part of a broader trend in the US, where a rise in crypto crimes has consequently spurred the local and state governments to tighten their oversight on crypto kiosks.

Detective Tim Schwering of the Spokane Police Department has worked with several victims of crypto fraud related to these kiosks and supports the ordinance introduced by the council members.

He said that funds sent through these kiosks inadvertently ended up in places such as China, Russia or North Korea.

Regarding the modus operandi of the scammers, Schwering said that the culprits would often impersonate law enforcement or tax officials and coerce their victims to convert their cash into cryptocurrency. Also, the scammers, as a standard, would claim that it was to protect their victims’ money.

Schwering added that by the time the transaction went through, it was already too late. Data shared by the FBI reveals that more than 11000 cases in connection with ATM crypto crimes were filed in the United States in 2024. Also, the majority of the victims were over the age of 60.

Total losses reported in connection with crypto ATM scams in the year 2024 are over $246 million.

Explore: 9+ Best High-Risk, High-Reward Crypto to Buy in June 2025

States Crack Down on ATM Crypto Crimes With New Regulations

Several states across the US have brought in their own rules and regulations to deal with the growing issue of crypto kiosk-related scams. In North Dakota, for example, House Bill 1447 is currently under consideration by the lawmakers.

The bill, if passed, will implement a $2000 daily transaction cap, a fraud warning in ATMs and make it compulsory for crypto ATM operators to deploy blockchain analytics to help detect suspicious activity.

Nebraska has already implemented its Controllable Electronic Record Fraud Prevention Act. Much of the law is similar to what North Dakota lawmakers are mulling over. The act caps transaction limits at $2000, requires ATM operators to be licensed, and caps fees at 18%.

Additionally, the act provides for a full refund to defrauded victims if the report was filed within 90 days of the incident.

Explore: Best New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in 2025

The post Spokane City, Washington, Bans Crypto ATMs Following a Surge in Crypto Crimes appeared first on 99Bitcoins.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Hoskinson to Attend Senate Roundtable on Crypto Regulation

Hoskinson to Attend Senate Roundtable on Crypto Regulation

The post Hoskinson to Attend Senate Roundtable on Crypto Regulation appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Hoskinson confirmed for Senate roundtable on U.S. crypto regulation and market structure. Key topics include SEC vs CFTC oversight split, DeFi regulation, and securities rules. Critics call the roundtable slow, citing Trump’s 2025 executive order as faster. Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson has confirmed that he will attend the Senate Banking Committee roundtable on crypto market structure legislation.  Hoskinson left a hint about his attendance on X while highlighting Journalist Eleanor Terrett’s latest post about the event. Crypto insiders will meet with government officials Terrett shared information gathered from some invitees to the event, noting that a group of leaders from several major cryptocurrency establishments would attend the event. According to Terrett, the group will meet with the Senate Banking Committee leadership in a roundtable to continue talks on market structure regulation. Meanwhile, Terrett noted that the meeting will be held on Thursday, September 18, following an industry review of the committee’s latest approach to distinguishing securities from commodities, DeFi treatment, and other key issues, which has lasted over one week.  Related: Senate Draft Bill Gains Experts’ Praise for Strongest Developer Protections in Crypto Law Notably, the upcoming roundtable between US legislators and crypto industry leaders is a continuation of the process of regularising cryptocurrency regulation in the United States. It is part of the Donald Trump administration’s efforts to provide clarity in the US cryptocurrency ecosystem, which many crypto supporters consider a necessity for the digital asset industry. Despite the ongoing process, some crypto users are unsatisfied with how the US government is handling the issue, particularly the level of bureaucracy involved in creating a lasting cryptocurrency regulatory framework. One such user criticized the process, describing it as a “masterclass in bureaucratic foot-dragging.” According to the critic, America is losing ground to nations already leading in blockchain innovation. He cited…
Union
U$0.010656+6.13%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.76+0.15%
DeFi
DEFI$0.002098-1.82%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 06:37
Share
Coinbase Custody Set to Grow with Proposed OCC Charter

Coinbase Custody Set to Grow with Proposed OCC Charter

Coinbase, the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the United States, has formally applied for a national trust charter with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC). This step aligns the company with others like Circle, Paxos, and Ripple that are seeking similar federal approvals. According to Coinbase, the goal is to expand its operational […]
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0004241-1.71%
Wink
LIKE$0.01081+20.19%
Share
Tronweekly2025/10/04 01:03
Share
A whale who shorted BTC four times in a row has suffered a loss of $21.31 million on his BTC short position

A whale who shorted BTC four times in a row has suffered a loss of $21.31 million on his BTC short position

PANews reported on October 4th that, according to on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, as BTC rebounded again, a "whale who has shorted BTC four times in a row since March 2025" has incurred a $21.31 million loss on its 20x short position. The whale currently holds 2,041 BTC (approximately $248 million), with an opening price of $111,386.3 and a liquidation price of $128,729.9. Ten hours ago, the whale added 8 million USDC to Hyperliquid to avoid liquidation.
Bitcoin
BTC$122,256.08+1.67%
USDCoin
USDC$0.9992--%
Share
PANews2025/10/04 09:56
Share

Trending News

More

Hoskinson to Attend Senate Roundtable on Crypto Regulation

Coinbase Custody Set to Grow with Proposed OCC Charter

A whale who shorted BTC four times in a row has suffered a loss of $21.31 million on his BTC short position

Plasma Joins Chainlink Scale for Advanced Stablecoin Applications

UK’s New iCloud Backdoor Order Risks Mobile Wallet Keys