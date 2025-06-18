Goldman Sachs bets on Bitcoin ETFs; Telegram whales eye this Solana-based presale

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/18 18:00
RealLink
REAL$0.08422+4.24%
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.001244-17.28%
Safe Token
SAFE$0.373-1.63%
Wink
LIKE$0.010809+19.99%

Disclosure: This article does not represent investment advice. The content and materials featured on this page are for educational purposes only.

As Goldman Sachs loads up on safe, regulated Bitcoin ETFs, crypto-native whales are chasing bolder bets, like APORK, a memecoin mixing virality with real utility.

Table of Contents

  • Why does Goldman Sachs bet on the BTC ETF?
  • What is it about APORK that attracts the Telegram Whales?

In February 2025, we saw that Goldman Sachs make a significant investment in Bitcoin ETFs, as it increased its holdings in the iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) by 28%. For a firm that manages billions in client capital, Bitcoin (BTC) via ETF is the safest way to offer exposure in the crypto market to its consumers.

Why does Goldman Sachs bet on the BTC ETF?

Because it is most likely a safer bet. It’s regulated by the SEC, and the assets are custodied by trusted third parties like Coinbase. In fact, everything from liquidity to tax treatment is structured in a way that they don’t touch private keys. And they do it all in clean, auditable ways.

For firms as large as Goldman Sachs, it’s about parking large amounts of money into an asset they believe is now legitimised. In fact, in early June, we saw that the Bitcoin ETF surged past $70 billion in assets under management (AUM), reaching the milestone in just 341 trading days.

Goldman Sachs bets on Bitcoin ETFs; Telegram whales eye this Solana-based presale - 1

But the Telegram whales, or the big analysts that assess communities of fast-moving private groups filled with crypto-native players, don’t have to stick to less risky assets just to play it safe. Many are leaning toward something much louder, faster, and looser: memecoins with utility, like APORK.

Goldman Sachs bets on Bitcoin ETFs; Telegram whales eye this Solana-based presale - 2

What is it about APORK that attracts the Telegram Whales?

What we have seen over the years is that whales don’t have compliance departments and don’t need to wait for ETFs. What they care about is multipliers, narrative momentum, early access, and spotting trends. 

What makes it stand out?

Its core idea is to build a memecoin that monetizes attention, not just speculation. APORK does this through three layers of engagement:

  1. Meme culture: It uses humor, branding, and virality to attract attention.
  2. Through GambleFi games, staking, deflation, and reward tiers, it ensures users have reasons to stay.
  3. With CommunityFi, users earn coins for holding and for spreading the word and adding value to the community.

This trifecta makes APORK a hybrid: part meme, part GameFi, part DeFi.

Solana’s memecoin sector exploded in late 2023 and early 2024 thanks to the platform’s ultra-low fees, fast confirmation times, and strong Telegram-native community support. But most of these coins were short-lived pumps with no real matter. There were very few coins that timed its virality right in the markets. 

In this sense, APORK could be:

  • Solana’s first GambleFi-meme hybrid
  • A blueprint for sustainable memecoin design

As the Solana market shows maturity and saturation of old memecoins, it surely looks like Angry Pepe Fork could be the one to pump up the markets again.

Disclosure: This content is provided by a third party. crypto.news does not endorse any product mentioned on this page. Users must do their own research before taking any actions related to the company.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Hoskinson to Attend Senate Roundtable on Crypto Regulation

Hoskinson to Attend Senate Roundtable on Crypto Regulation

The post Hoskinson to Attend Senate Roundtable on Crypto Regulation appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Hoskinson confirmed for Senate roundtable on U.S. crypto regulation and market structure. Key topics include SEC vs CFTC oversight split, DeFi regulation, and securities rules. Critics call the roundtable slow, citing Trump’s 2025 executive order as faster. Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson has confirmed that he will attend the Senate Banking Committee roundtable on crypto market structure legislation.  Hoskinson left a hint about his attendance on X while highlighting Journalist Eleanor Terrett’s latest post about the event. Crypto insiders will meet with government officials Terrett shared information gathered from some invitees to the event, noting that a group of leaders from several major cryptocurrency establishments would attend the event. According to Terrett, the group will meet with the Senate Banking Committee leadership in a roundtable to continue talks on market structure regulation. Meanwhile, Terrett noted that the meeting will be held on Thursday, September 18, following an industry review of the committee’s latest approach to distinguishing securities from commodities, DeFi treatment, and other key issues, which has lasted over one week.  Related: Senate Draft Bill Gains Experts’ Praise for Strongest Developer Protections in Crypto Law Notably, the upcoming roundtable between US legislators and crypto industry leaders is a continuation of the process of regularising cryptocurrency regulation in the United States. It is part of the Donald Trump administration’s efforts to provide clarity in the US cryptocurrency ecosystem, which many crypto supporters consider a necessity for the digital asset industry. Despite the ongoing process, some crypto users are unsatisfied with how the US government is handling the issue, particularly the level of bureaucracy involved in creating a lasting cryptocurrency regulatory framework. One such user criticized the process, describing it as a “masterclass in bureaucratic foot-dragging.” According to the critic, America is losing ground to nations already leading in blockchain innovation. He cited…
Union
U$0.010656+6.13%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.76+0.15%
DeFi
DEFI$0.002098-1.82%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 06:37
Share
Coinbase Custody Set to Grow with Proposed OCC Charter

Coinbase Custody Set to Grow with Proposed OCC Charter

Coinbase, the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the United States, has formally applied for a national trust charter with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC). This step aligns the company with others like Circle, Paxos, and Ripple that are seeking similar federal approvals. According to Coinbase, the goal is to expand its operational […]
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0004241-1.71%
Wink
LIKE$0.01081+20.19%
Share
Tronweekly2025/10/04 01:03
Share
A whale who shorted BTC four times in a row has suffered a loss of $21.31 million on his BTC short position

A whale who shorted BTC four times in a row has suffered a loss of $21.31 million on his BTC short position

PANews reported on October 4th that, according to on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, as BTC rebounded again, a "whale who has shorted BTC four times in a row since March 2025" has incurred a $21.31 million loss on its 20x short position. The whale currently holds 2,041 BTC (approximately $248 million), with an opening price of $111,386.3 and a liquidation price of $128,729.9. Ten hours ago, the whale added 8 million USDC to Hyperliquid to avoid liquidation.
Bitcoin
BTC$122,256.08+1.67%
USDCoin
USDC$0.9992--%
Share
PANews2025/10/04 09:56
Share

Trending News

More

Hoskinson to Attend Senate Roundtable on Crypto Regulation

Coinbase Custody Set to Grow with Proposed OCC Charter

A whale who shorted BTC four times in a row has suffered a loss of $21.31 million on his BTC short position

Plasma Joins Chainlink Scale for Advanced Stablecoin Applications

UK’s New iCloud Backdoor Order Risks Mobile Wallet Keys