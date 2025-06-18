Fileverse releases decentralized spreadsheet tool dSheets to challenge Google Sheets and Excel

By: PANews
2025/06/18 13:38
Startup
PANews reported on June 18 that according to The Block, Ethereum infrastructure startup Fileverse launched dSheets, an open source spreadsheet tool focusing on privacy and on-chain interaction, positioned as a decentralized alternative to Google Sheets and Excel. dSheets supports Web3 functions such as importing on-chain data, calling smart contracts, social graphs, and predicting markets, with end-to-end encryption and zero data storage. Currently, it has been launched on the Ethereum mainnet, Base and Gnosis chains, and supports IPFS sharing.

As reported last year, Web3 company Fileverse launched the collaborative document sharing program ddocs .

