SaturnX, a stablecoin cross-border payment infrastructure provider, completes $3 million seed round of financing

By: PANews
2025/06/18 13:11
PANews reported on June 18 that according to Lara, UAE-based SaturnX announced the completion of a $3 million seed round of financing, led by White Star Capital. The company provides a stablecoin-based API cross-border payment platform that supports major remittance channels from the Middle East to South Asia. It has processed transactions exceeding $250 million in 5 months and achieved profitability. This round of funds will be used to expand the Southeast Asian and African markets and strengthen compliance and technology platform construction.

Cosmos Price Prediction: ATOM May Climb 90%, While Top New Coins to Buy for 2025 Target $5 Future

Cosmos Price Prediction: ATOM May Climb 90%, While Top New Coins to Buy for 2025 Target $5 Future

What if the next 50x crypto project is hiding in plain sight, waiting for sharp-eyed investors to discover it before the crowd? Crypto history shows that timing is everything. One cycle is dominated by meme coins, the next by institutional-backed platforms. Today, volatility and presales are fueling debates about whether investors should lean toward proven […] The post Cosmos Price Prediction: ATOM May Climb 90%, While Top New Coins to Buy for 2025 Target $5 Future appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/30 20:08
Malaysian Retiree Loses RM 525,000 in Devastating Facebook Crypto Scam

Malaysian Retiree Loses RM 525,000 in Devastating Facebook Crypto Scam

As there continues to be a widespread increase in the number of crypto scam across the world, the security forces in different countries have been forced to put in regulations and systems in place to control the misuse of cryptocurrency. Malaysia, one of the countries where the growth of cryptocurrency cannot be denied, has recognized […]
Tronweekly2025/09/30 20:37
CoreWeave signs $14.2 billion hashrate agreement with Meta

CoreWeave signs $14.2 billion hashrate agreement with Meta

PANews reported on September 30 that CoreWeave has signed an agreement to provide Meta Platform with computing power worth up to $14.2 billion, highlighting the enormous cost of developing and running advanced artificial intelligence models. "They liked our infrastructure in an earlier contract, so they came back for more," CEO Michael Intrator said in an interview. He said that as part of the agreement, CoreWeave will provide the social media giant with Nvidia's latest GB300 system.
PANews2025/09/30 20:39
