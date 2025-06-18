Bitcoin spot ETF had a net inflow of $216 million yesterday, marking the seventh consecutive day of net inflow

By: PANews
2025/06/18 11:57
PANews reported on June 18 that according to SoSoValue data, on June 17, Eastern Time, the total net inflow of Bitcoin spot ETFs reached US$216 million, achieving net inflows for the seventh consecutive day. Among them, BlackRock IBIT led with US$639 million, with a cumulative net inflow of US$50.672 billion; Fidelity FBTC had a net outflow of US$208 million, and the historical cumulative amount was still US$11.393 billion. At present, the total net asset value of BTC spot ETFs is US$128.18 billion, accounting for 6.18% of the Bitcoin market value, and the cumulative net inflow reached US$46.26 billion.

