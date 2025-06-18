Singapore Monetary Authority Survey: The Monetary Authority of Singapore is expected to further ease policy in July By: PANews 2025/06/18 12:27

JUNE $0.0935 -6.50%

PANews reported on June 18 that the Monetary Authority of Singapore survey: Most respondents expect further monetary easing in the July policy review. Economists expect growth in 2025 to be 1.7%, down from 2.6% in the first quarter survey, and growth in 2026 is also expected to be 1.7%. Overall CPI inflation is expected to be 0.9% in 2025, down from 1.7% in the first quarter, and 1.5% in 2026. Core inflation is expected to be 0.8% in 2025, down from 1.5% in the first quarter survey, and 1.5% in 2026. Economists expect the economy to grow 3.0% year-on-year in the second quarter of 2025.