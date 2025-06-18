Wu Qing: Listing is the starting point, not the end point; financing is a tool, not the purpose

By: PANews
2025/06/18 11:30
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0935-6.50%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001603-1.23%

PANews reported on June 18 that Wu Qing, Chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission, said at the 2025 Lujiazui Forum that listing is the starting point, not the end point, and financing is a tool, not a purpose. The China Securities Regulatory Commission will adhere to the goal-oriented and problem-oriented approach and continuously improve the regulatory system arrangements for the entire chain of listed companies. The China Securities Regulatory Commission will launch the "1+6" policy measures to further deepen the reform of the Science and Technology Innovation Board. Set up a science and technology innovation growth layer for the Science and Technology Innovation Board; restart the application of the fifth set of listing standards for the Science and Technology Innovation Board to unprofitable companies; pilot the introduction of a senior professional institutional investor system for companies listed under the fifth set of standards; pilot an IPO pre-review mechanism for high-quality technology companies; expand the scope of application of the fifth set of standards, etc. The China Securities Regulatory Commission will further strengthen the advantages of equity-bond linkage in serving technological innovation, vigorously develop science and technology innovation bonds, optimize the issuance and trading system arrangements, promote the improvement of the interest subsidy guarantee supporting mechanism, accelerate the launch of science and technology innovation bond ETFs, and actively develop exchangeable bonds, convertible bonds and other equity-bond combination products.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

TrendX Taps Trusta AI to Develop Safer and Smarter Web3 Network

TrendX Taps Trusta AI to Develop Safer and Smarter Web3 Network

The purpose of collaboration is to advance the Web3 landscape by combining the decentralized infrastructure of TrendX with AI-led capabilities of Trusta AI.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1244-0.40%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/18 01:07
Share
Fed Lowers Rates By 25bps: How Bitcoin And Crypto Prices Responded And What’s Next

Fed Lowers Rates By 25bps: How Bitcoin And Crypto Prices Responded And What’s Next

The Federal Reserve (Fed) announced its first interest rate cut of the year, leading to an immediate reaction in the cryptocurrency market. Bitcoin (BTC) experienced a notable decline, dropping below the $115,000 threshold shortly after the announcement.  Expert Predicts Crypto Rally Fed Chair Jerome Powell addressed the current economic landscape, noting that while inflation has […]
Bitcoin
BTC$122,263.08+1.69%
EXPERT MONEY
EXPERT$0.000935+0.32%
Share
Bitcoinist2025/09/18 03:11
Share
Coinbase Custody Set to Grow with Proposed OCC Charter

Coinbase Custody Set to Grow with Proposed OCC Charter

Coinbase, the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the United States, has formally applied for a national trust charter with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC). This step aligns the company with others like Circle, Paxos, and Ripple that are seeking similar federal approvals. According to Coinbase, the goal is to expand its operational […]
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.000425-1.57%
Wink
LIKE$0.010824+20.97%
Share
Tronweekly2025/10/04 01:03
Share

Trending News

More

TrendX Taps Trusta AI to Develop Safer and Smarter Web3 Network

Fed Lowers Rates By 25bps: How Bitcoin And Crypto Prices Responded And What’s Next

Coinbase Custody Set to Grow with Proposed OCC Charter

A whale who shorted BTC four times in a row has suffered a loss of $21.31 million on his BTC short position

Plasma Joins Chainlink Scale for Advanced Stablecoin Applications