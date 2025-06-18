The Cross-Border RMB Payment System (CIPS) signed contracts with six foreign institutions

By: PANews
2025/06/18 10:41
SIX
SIX$0,01955-%2,10
CROSS
CROSS$0,24098+%6,28
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0,097-%3,67
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0,07096+%1,48

PANews reported on June 18 that according to CCTV News, a special event for cross-border bank-enterprise cooperation of the RMB Cross-Border Payment System (CIPS) was held in Shanghai. The RMB Cross-Border Payment System (CIPS) held a signing ceremony for direct participants with 6 foreign institutions and a direct participant launch ceremony with Bangkok Bank of Thailand. Among them, Standard Bank, African Export-Import Bank, First Abu Dhabi Bank, EldikBank of Kyrgyzstan, and United Overseas Bank became direct participants of CIPS, marking the first time that foreign direct participants of CIPS have covered Africa, the Middle East, Central Asia and Singapore offshore RMB centers, which will further facilitate the use of cross-border RMB.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Stripe Eyes U.S. Banking Charter, Pioneers One-Click Stablecoin Issuance for Firms

Stripe Eyes U.S. Banking Charter, Pioneers One-Click Stablecoin Issuance for Firms

Read the full article at coingape.com.
Union
U$0,009857-%2,87
BRC20.COM
COM$0,011992-%0,38
Share
Coinstats2025/10/01 16:41
Share
Crypto security enforcers face off in ‘popularity contest’ for white hats

Crypto security enforcers face off in ‘popularity contest’ for white hats

Crypto security nonprofit Security Alliance, known as SEAL, is holding the 2025 Safe Harbor Champion Awards, where nominated companies and organizations will face off to see who used its white hat protection framework best. According to a Wednesday X post announcing the contest, the awards will include 29 nominees, split into two categories: adopters and […]
Whiterock
WHITE$0,0002983-%7,93
Safe Token
SAFE$0,3698+%5,38
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/10/01 17:29
Share
Crypto.com Secures Full CFTC Derivatives Stack, Clears Way for Margined Crypto Products

Crypto.com Secures Full CFTC Derivatives Stack, Clears Way for Margined Crypto Products

The post Crypto.com Secures Full CFTC Derivatives Stack, Clears Way for Margined Crypto Products appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto.com announced that its affiliate Crypto.com | Derivatives North America (CDNA) has received approval for an amended designated contract market (DCM) license, completing a full suite of U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) derivatives permissions — DCM, DCO and FCM. The DCM amendment authorizes margined derivatives trading (including crypto perpetuals) on CDNA alongside its existing […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/crypto-com-secures-full-cftc-derivatives-stack-clears-way-for-margined-crypto-products/
BRC20.COM
COM$0,011992-%0,38
Union
U$0,009857-%2,87
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 17:03
Share

Trending News

More

Stripe Eyes U.S. Banking Charter, Pioneers One-Click Stablecoin Issuance for Firms

Crypto security enforcers face off in ‘popularity contest’ for white hats

Crypto.com Secures Full CFTC Derivatives Stack, Clears Way for Margined Crypto Products

Gold continues to hit new highs. How to invest in gold in the crypto market?

Crypto Market Sees Optimism on Oct. 1, Is Uptober Here?