Ark sold another $44.76 million of Circle shares, cashing out nearly $100 million for two consecutive days By: PANews 2025/06/18 10:29

JUNE $0.0935 -6.50% ARK $0.4461 -0.75% BLOCK $0.02714 -36.63%

PANews reported on June 18 that according to The Block, Ark Invest once again sold $44.76 million worth of Circle (CRCL) shares on June 17, having sold $51.7 million the day before. This round of selling was completed by three ETFs, ARKK, ARKW and ARKF, with a total of 300,000 shares sold. Although CRCL closed down 1.26% to $149.15, it was still far higher than the IPO issue price of $31.