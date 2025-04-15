Zero-cost interaction: 8 selected latest potential airdrop projects

By: PANews
2025/04/15 16:35
ZeroLend
ZERO$0.00003423+3.82%
L1
L1$0.007837-4.29%

Author: Atoms Research

Compiled by: Tim, PANews

Selected 8 latest testnet projects, they have:

  • Potential/Confirmed Airdrops
  • Zero-cost interaction

Let's look at the full list of projects:

Zero-cost interaction: 8 selected latest potential airdrop projects

1.Huddle01

  • Huddle01 is a needs-first DePIN project dedicated to accelerating digital connectivity in cyberspace.
  • Financing: Invested by Balaji Srinivasan, Stani Kulechov and others, totaling US$7 million.

Interaction Guide

  • Join the official Discord channel
  • Enter the official website and connect your wallet
  • Click "Claim Faucet ETH" to claim the test tokens
  • After completing the first transaction, you will receive the "Landing NFT"

Zero-cost interaction: 8 selected latest potential airdrop projects

2. Recall

  • Recall is a decentralized platform for testing, validating, and upgrading AI agents, enabling machine-verifiable decision-making.
  • Funding: $30 million raised from Multicoin Capital, Coinbase Ventures, and others.

Interaction Guide

  • Go to the faucet to get test tokens
  • Purchase points on the official website
  • After connecting your wallet, click “Create Bucke”
  • Insert JSON with metadata (use ChatGPT for other schemes)

Zero-cost interaction: 8 selected latest potential airdrop projects

3. Irys

  • Irys is a provenance layer that allows users to extend permanent data and accurately trace its origin.
  • Financing: $8.9 million from Framework Ventures, OpenSea Ventures and other institutions.

Interaction Guide

  • Enter the official website and connect your wallet
  • Go to the faucet to get test coins
  • Go back to the game room and start playing games. You can get test tokens for each game.

Zero-cost interaction: 8 selected latest potential airdrop projects

4. RISE

  • RISE is Ethereum's second-layer scaling solution, featuring instant transactions, high scalability, and complete decentralization.
  • Financing status: $3.2 million has been raised, with investors including Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin, Polygon co-founder Sandeep Nailwal, Aave founder Stani Kulechov and other well-known figures.

Interaction Guide

  • Go to the faucet to get the test coins
  • Go to the official website and add the network to your wallet
  • Go to the website to exchange tokens and add liquidity pools
  • In addition, there are other ecological protocols that can be used for lending and minting NFTs, which readers need to explore on their own.

Zero-cost interaction: 8 selected latest potential airdrop projects

5. Somnia

  • Somnia Network is a Layer 1 blockchain with a particular focus on enhancing the Metaverse and Web3 experience.

Interaction Guide

Zero-cost interaction: 8 selected latest potential airdrop projects

  • Enter the website and connect your wallet
  • Click and complete the "Netherak Demons" quest:
  • Follow Netherak Demons account on X platform
  • Retweet the official announcement of Netherak Demons
  • Join the Netherak Demons Discord server
  • Once completed go back and click on the "Somnia Yapstorm" quest
  • Publish Somnia related content to share the weekly prize pool of 5000USDC + 100000 Somnia points

6. Seismic

  • Seismic gives developers access to novel token onboarding models, consumer payment flows, a real-world asset RWA marketplace, and more
  • Financing: $7 million raised, with investors including a16z, Polychain Capital and others.

Interaction Guide

  • Go to the faucet to get the test coins
  • Enter the official website and connect your wallet
  • Select “Seismic Network” and click “Deploy”
  • Join the Discord group, active people can get status

Zero-cost interaction: 8 selected latest potential airdrop projects

7. Seal

  • Seal is a decentralized key management (DSM) service built based on the access control policies defined and verified by Sui.

Interaction Guide

  • Installing the wallet
  • Go to the faucet to get the test coins
  • Go to the Seal website and connect your wallet
  • Click “Try It” and sign the transaction
  • Select "staketab" to download the file
  • Return to the website and select Subscription Example
  • Fill in all fields and create the service

Zero-cost interaction: 8 selected latest potential airdrop projects

8. MultipliFi

  • MultipliFi is a multi-chain yield protocol that aims to solve two major industry pain points: the limited variety of cryptocurrencies that support interest-bearing, and the widespread problem of low yields.

Interaction Guide

  • The Multipli mainnet testing phase is invitation-only
  • The minimum account balance requirement is $1,000 (total amount of Ethereum, Arbitrum, BSC, Base, Matic, Optimism multi-chain assets)
  • Support Join the waiting list to get the qualification to participate
  • Visit the official website to submit your email address and receive notification when a spot opens up

Zero-cost interaction: 8 selected latest potential airdrop projects

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

The Teucrium XRP ETF went live because the SEC let its deadline expire during the shutdown

The Teucrium XRP ETF went live because the SEC let its deadline expire during the shutdown

The Teucrium XRP ETF became active not because the Securities and Exchange Commission approved it, but because the agency let the clock run out during a shutdown. This happened as the SEC announced that:- “Effective October 1 and until further notice, the agency will have a very limited number of staff members available. The SEC […]
XRP
XRP$3.0268+0.03%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01406+11.94%
Notcoin
NOT$0.00163+0.74%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/10/04 13:30
Share
Vietnam's central bank expects credit growth to drive liquidity into cryptocurrency markets

Vietnam's central bank expects credit growth to drive liquidity into cryptocurrency markets

PANews reported on October 4th that Cointelegraph, citing Reuters, reported that the State Bank of Vietnam (Bank of Vietnam) expects credit growth to reach around 20% in 2025. With the increasing adoption of cryptocurrencies in the region, this move could lead to liquidity flowing into the global cryptocurrency market. Pham Thanh Ha, Deputy Governor of the Bank of Vietnam, said on Friday that further interest rate cuts are needed to promote economic growth and ease the uncertainty brought about by the US tariff increase. Vietnam’s government legalized cryptocurrencies in June as part of a broader tech regulatory initiative that categorized cryptocurrencies into virtual assets representing tokenized real-world products and crypto assets like Bitcoin and Ether. However, under the new cryptocurrency regulations and its five-year sandbox pilot program, which launched in September, the government prohibits the issuance of on-chain fiat-backed assets, including stablecoins and securities.
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.07586+12.06%
Movement
MOVE$0.1155+1.76%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0946+0.31%
Share
PANews2025/10/04 13:17
Share
Samsung & Coinbase: Explosive Crypto Adoption in 2025

Samsung & Coinbase: Explosive Crypto Adoption in 2025

Samsung just made a big move into cryptocurrency by adding Coinbase right into its wallet app for users in the United States. This lets the 75 million people with Galaxy devices buy crypto easily through Samsung Pay. The whole partnership focuses on making investments simpler and safer, all in one spot. Samsung Simplifying Crypto Investment […]
Movement
MOVE$0.1155+1.76%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.0248-0.20%
RWAX
APP$0.001997-1.67%
Share
Tronweekly2025/10/04 13:30
Share

Trending News

More

The Teucrium XRP ETF went live because the SEC let its deadline expire during the shutdown

Vietnam's central bank expects credit growth to drive liquidity into cryptocurrency markets

Samsung & Coinbase: Explosive Crypto Adoption in 2025

Layer Brett Picked As The Best Crypto To Buy Now By Experts Over Pi Coin & VeChain

Walmart-Owned Bank App OnePay to Add Crypto Support: Report