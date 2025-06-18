Multiple crypto-related accounts including Pump.Fun and GMGN have been unfrozen By: PANews 2025/06/18 08:13

FUN $0.009568 +0.54% ALON $0.004919 +2.18% PUMP $0.006169 +9.67% JUNE $0.1042 +10.73%

PANews reported on June 18 that the official account of Solana meme coin launch platform Pump.Fun (@pumpdotfun) and its founder Alon Cohen's X (original Twitter) account (@a1lon9) have been unfrozen, and the GMGN official account (@gmgnai) and its founder haze (@haze0x) and other crypto-related X (original Twitter) accounts have also been unfrozen.