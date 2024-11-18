Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2024.11.18)

By: PANews
2024/11/18 10:38
Memecoin
MEMES
NFT
PANews and GMGN.AI have jointly launched the new "Meme Daily", which allows you to quickly view the popularity distribution of the Meme sector and grasp market trends!

🗓11/18 Update:
$BUCK gamestop mascot returns to meme circle
$fur puts on Binance hat, and the dog bravely rushes
$scihub $RIF $URO hit ATH at night after collective pullback. After waking up, group members still love life sciences
$BONK Burning is bonk’s fate, and new highs are a carnival for holders
$PUNK3493 is flying all the way, is NFT meme the chosen one today?

⚠ Tips: PVP is high risk, be cautious and always DYOR!

