PA Daily｜Hong Kong ZhongAn Bank launches virtual currency trading services; US Bitcoin spot ETF had a net inflow of US$3.38 billion last week

By: PANews
2024/11/25 19:03
Moonveil
MORE$0.0705+0.71%
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$1.1378+1.81%
LayerNet
NET$0.00007939-6.35%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.06734-3.74%

Today's news tips:

South Korea’s top regulator dismisses discussion of creating national Bitcoin reserve

Lutnick's firm in talks with Tether to launch $2 billion Bitcoin loan program

Hong Kong ZhongAn Bank launched a virtual currency trading service on its App today

Axie Infinity developer Sky Mavis announces 21% layoffs, affecting around 50 employees

Binance will launch 1000WHY and 1000CHEEMS USDT perpetual contracts

U.S. Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a net inflow of $3.38 billion last week, reaching a new high in weekly net inflows

Solana Network Monthly DEX Transaction Volume Exceeds $100 Billion for the First Time

Data: Tether has minted more than 15 billion USDT so far in November

Regulatory News

South Korea’s top regulator dismisses discussion of creating national Bitcoin reserve

According to Cryptonews, the head of South Korea's top financial regulator has "temporarily" dismissed the idea of establishing a national Bitcoin reserve. Kim Byung-hwan, chairman of the Financial Services Commission (FSC) of South Korea, made the remarks in a television interview on November 24. Kim Byung-hwan said that Seoul "does not need" to "hoard cryptocurrencies" as promised by US President-elect Donald Trump, and South Korea will wait for other countries to react to Trump's cryptocurrency adoption plan before taking action; our first priority is to study how to better protect (domestic cryptocurrency) investors; the FSC does not believe that BTC and other currencies can bring benefits to the national economy; the regulator will "investigate" this wave of "cryptocurrency fever", "focus on" and "closely monitor" suspected "unfair trading" behavior.

Project News

Trump's Commerce Secretary nominee Lutnick's company is in talks with Tether to launch a $2 billion Bitcoin loan program

According to Bloomberg, Howard Lutnick, the Commerce Secretary nominated by U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, is exploring strengthening financial ties with the company that operates the world's largest stablecoin Tether, and plans to launch a $2 billion project to provide dollar loans to customers with Bitcoin as collateral. The report quoted people familiar with the matter as saying that Lutnick's financial services company Cantor Fitzgerald is discussing obtaining Tether's support to help finance the project, which could amount to tens of billions of dollars. Tether reportedly uses Cantor's holdings of billions of dollars worth of U.S. Treasuries to support the value of its stablecoin, and this relationship helps Lutnick's company earn tens of millions of dollars each year.

Later in the day, news emerged that Lutnick, the nominee for U.S. Secretary of Commerce, plans to hand over Cantor’s Tether business relationship to his colleagues.

Hong Kong ZhongAn Bank launched a virtual currency trading service on its App today

According to Ming Pao, digital bank ZA Bank announced that it has become the first bank in Asia to provide cryptocurrency trading services to retail users. Starting today, it will provide two virtual currencies, Bitcoin and Ethereum, for trading in Hong Kong dollars and US dollars on the App. After opening an investment account with ZA Bank, Hong Kong residents need to complete risk assessment and other processes before they can buy and sell the two currencies on the app. The entry fee is US$70 or HK$600, and the commission for each transaction is US$1.99 or HK$15. The platform fee is 1.5% of the transaction amount (the minimum fee for each transaction is US$1.99 or HK$15). The bank will waive the commission by the end of June next year, and the platform fee will also be reduced to 0.8% of the transaction amount.

Axie Infinity developer Sky Mavis announces 21% layoffs, affecting around 50 employees

According to Techinasia, Axie Infinity developer Sky Mavis announced a 21% layoff. With a global team of about 250 people, this decision will affect about 50 employees. Nguyen Thanh Trung, co-founder of the company, said that financial constraints were not the reason for this decision, and the move was part of a refocus on core products and long-term strategy. Affected employees will receive severance pay and job placement support.

Starknet: Integration phase for STRK staking phase 1 now underway

According to Starknet’s announcement on the X platform, the integration phase of STRK staking phase 1 has now begun. Starknet is deploying the system on the Starknet mainnet and is expected to be completed within a few hours. Starting tomorrow, validators can start integrating with the staking contract. For users (delegators), you need to be more patient; the delegated UI and dApp will be ready on Tuesday, November 26.

Michael Saylor: MicroStrategy's Bitcoin revenue reached $5.4 billion in the past two weeks

According to Cointelegraph's repost of MicroStrategy founder Michael Saylor's interview on the X platform, he said that MicroStrategy's Bitcoin revenue reached US$5.4 billion in the past two weeks, with a daily revenue of about US$500 million.

Later in the day, Michael Saylor wrote another article suggesting that he may continue to increase his holdings of BTC .

Andrew Kang: The DeSci field is currently like the DeFi era in early 2019, and has invested in BIO Protocol

Andrew Kang, partner of Mechanism Capital, posted on the X platform in the early morning: "The current decentralized science (DeSci) field feels like the DeFi era in early 2019. Although everything is still in its infancy and very experimental, everyone involved can feel its huge potential. Current projects may not use the same model or products in the future because they are being developed through iterations. Maker, Synthetix, and Aave were also some bulky small-cap projects in 2019, but now they have grown into large protocols. Here are some of the most interesting projects I think: BIO Protocol, Pump Science, GLP1." In addition, Andrew Kang added that he has participated in the latest round of investment in BIO Protocol.

Murad: A Meme project community worth investing in should have six characteristics, including multiple resistance to declines and diamond hands

Meme ecosystem KOL Murad wrote on the X platform that the essence of investing in Meme is actually investing in "people". The key is to find a Meme community with the following characteristics: - People who work hard every day - More than 6 months - Withstood multiple declines - The number of holders increases every month - The target amount exceeds 20 billion US dollars - Large distribution + diamond hands.

ai16z: DAO partners have decided that ai16z and AI Combinator will be completely separated

ai16z announced on the X platform that DAO partners have decided to suspend all distracting AI trader shipping matters in order to focus 100% of their energy on $ai16z and $degenai. ai16z and AI Combinator will be completely separated, and we wish Ryze Labs the best progress in accelerating AI agents. ai16z also stated that its technology is open source and can be used by anyone for free, and it will always be the case.

Fundstrat Digital Asset Strategy Director: The current premium of Korean kimchi is about 0%, which may indicate that BTC still has room to rise

According to Yahoo Finance, Sean Farrell, head of digital asset strategy at Fundstra, said in his latest client report that "friends and family" are starting to ask about cryptocurrencies again. Judging from quantifiable market indicators, the current situation does not show the bubble of the March rebound or the cyclical peak at the end of 2021. For example, the current kimchi premium indicator data in the Korean market is about 0%, indicating that Korean traders lack over-excitement. Normally, if the market reaches its peak, the kimchi premium will soar to more than 10%. The rise in the past week should not be regarded as a purely speculative boom, and Bitcoin may still have room to rise.

CryptoQuant CEO: MSTR Bitcoin holding premium has returned to the level during the 2021 bull market

Ki Young Ju, founder and CEO of CryptoQuant, wrote on the X platform: "The premium of MicroStrategy (MSTR) Bitcoin holdings in the US stock market has returned to the bull market level in 2021. Data shows that the MSTR premium peaked in mid-2021, but never fell below zero in the last bear market. In contrast, GBTC fell to a discount price of -48% in the bear market, and eventually triggered a crisis as leverage was unwound. Michael Saylor knows how to deal with leverage. During the 2022 bear market, he kept MicroStrategy stable and effectively managed BTC's market risks." In addition, Ki Young Ju said, "The bull market in 2021 is the world of cryptocurrency novices, while 2024 is the world of traditional finance and cryptocurrency veterans. This is a different game, and absurd events are much less likely to happen."

Vitalik: The crypto industry needs to create some meaningful applications with a lot of user participation, rather than just issuing coins and doing exchanges

Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin said in an interview with Tencent News "Qianwang" that OpenAI has now become CloseAI. Today, another problem has arisen: First, they sacrificed their open source for security; then this year, they sacrificed their security for profit. Last year, the company and the board of directors clashed, and after the conflict, it seemed that Sam Altman (OpenAI CEO) won. Recently, they announced that they would change from a non-profit to a for-profit company and reduce the power of the board of directors - it can be said to be reduced to the level of advisors. This makes me more worried. This reminds me of a sentence from a founding father in the United States: You cannot sacrifice freedom for security. If you do this, you will find that you will have neither security nor freedom. Look at OpenAI's behavior, it seems that this has happened. In addition, for the field of encryption, Vitalik said that a problem in the field of encryption in the past five years: everyone's dreams and hopes are high, but technology cannot achieve most of the dreams. Regarding how Crypto can save the world, the first possibility is Crypto + Decentralized AI; the second possibility is Crypto + a technology that can replace AI. To a certain extent, the prosperity of artificial intelligence in the past two years will cool down the Crypto industry. I have a worry: if the smartest people don't do Crypto, the people who stay in the Crypto field may not have any interesting ideas, and the only application is the financial application that everyone has been doing for many years. This will become a situation - issue a coin, set up an exchange; issue another coin, set up an exchange; issue another coin, and this coin has a cute dog on it - these things are fun, but if they are the only ones in our industry, then this industry has failed. The challenge facing our industry is to make an application that is meaningful and that many people like to participate in. However, this year, the power of Crypto has increased a lot, and many developers have begun to want to make some applications that are meaningful and that many users like to participate in. If the field of Crypto continues to be successful, many people will still choose to participate in Crypto.

Later in the news, Vitalik said that the crypto industry needs applications such as anoncast that focus on specific functions.

Binance will launch BNBUSDT and SOLUSDT monthly options

According to the official announcement, Binance Options will launch BNBUSDT and SOLUSDT monthly options at 16:00 on November 26, 2024 (Eastern Time 8).

Zircuit’s ZRC token now has trading restrictions lifted

Layer2 project Zircuit announced that its token ZRC will be available for trading today at 18:00 (UTC+8). According to token economics, the total supply of ZRC is 10 billion, of which 21% is allocated to community rewards, including 7% for airdrops in the first quarter, 3% for airdrops in the second quarter, and 2.45% for other activities. The token allocation for the team and investors has a 12-month lock-up period, and then is released linearly over 24 months. The first unlockable ratio is 21.95%, including 10% for airdrops in the first and second quarters, and the rest covers community, ecological development, and foundation purposes.

Binance will launch 1000WHY and 1000CHEEMS USDT perpetual contracts

Binance Futures will launch perpetual contracts at the following times, with a maximum leverage of 75x. 19:30 (ET on November 25, 2024): 1000 WHYUSDT perpetual contracts; 19:45 (ET on November 25, 2024): 1000 CHEEMSUSDT perpetual contracts.

After Binance announced the launch of 1000WHY and 1000CHEEMS USDT perpetual contracts, both WHY and Cheems plummeted by more than 30% .

Financing News

Singapore's Gulf Bank is looking to raise at least $50 million and acquire a stablecoin payments company

According to Bloomberg, people familiar with the matter revealed that Singapore Gulf Bank (SGB), backed by Bahrain's sovereign wealth fund Mumtalakat and Singapore's Whampoa Group, is seeking to raise at least US$50 million in a round of financing and plans to acquire a stablecoin payment company next year; the bank obtained a license in Bahrain in February this year and is currently in talks with a Middle Eastern sovereign wealth fund and other investors, planning to sell less than 10% of its equity by early 2025; the funds raised this time will be mainly used to accelerate product development, enhance the bank's payment network and recruit more employees; the bank plans to acquire a stablecoin payment company in the Middle East or Europe in the first quarter.

Important data

Data: Tether has minted more than 15 billion USDT so far in November

According to data disclosed by Cointelegraph on the X platform, stablecoin issuer Tether has minted more than 15 billion USDT since November 2024.

ETH whale donates 70 ETH to Ethereum Meme distribution platform jump.fun

On-chain data shows that a whale holding more than 2,500 ETH has donated 70 ETH to the Ethereum Meme issuance platform jump.fun; as of now, the donation amount of jump.fun has exceeded 738 ETH. jump.fun is a Meme issuance platform based on Ethereum, which aims to inject new solutions into the ETH Meme ecosystem through one-click token issuance and initial 6ETH liquidity loans.

Spot Bitcoin ETFs are expected to surpass Satoshi Nakamoto’s BTC holdings by the end of the year

According to Beincrypto, crypto analyst HODL15Capital said that Bitcoin ETFs currently hold about 1.081 million bitcoins, slightly lower than Satoshi Nakamoto's estimated 1.1 million. In addition, Eric Balchunas, a senior analyst at Bloomberg, said that the spot Bitcoin ETF has now completed 98% of its pace to catch up with Satoshi Nakamoto. He predicted that if the current inflow rate continues, this goal could be achieved by Thanksgiving. In addition, Bitcoin ETFs are also narrowing the gap with gold ETFs, which currently have $120 billion in assets under management (AUM). Balchunas said that Bitcoin ETFs have $107 billion in assets under management and may exceed gold ETFs by Christmas.

10x Research: Upbit’s daily trading volume reached $14 billion last weekend, comparable to the South Korean stock market

10x Research noted in its market analysis that South Korean exchange Upbit, which accounts for 80% of the local market share, had a trading volume of $14 billion on both Saturday and Sunday, up 48% from its 7-day moving average, which typically includes higher weekday trading volumes. In contrast, the trading volume of all South Korean stocks was $14 billion. This is different from the speculative boom observed in March, when South Korean retail trading volume reached $16.2 billion in a single day, and the current market is experiencing several consecutive days of abnormally high trading volumes.

Musk's net worth hits record high, reaching $348 billion

Tesla CEO Elon Musk's net worth hit a record $347.8 billion on Friday, according to financial reports, partly because Tesla's stock price continued to rise, and partly because his artificial intelligence startup xAI's valuation rose to $50 billion in a new round of financing. Since Trump's re-election as US President, Musk has squeezed into the core circle of politics with the halo of his so-called "first best buddy", and the valuations of many of his companies have soared. Tesla's stock price rose 3.8% on Friday, reflecting the market's continued optimism that the Trump team's plans for autonomous driving and electric vehicle subsidies will give the company an advantage over its peers. Tesla has risen 45% since November 4, the day before the election, and the company's market value has increased by about $350 billion. Meanwhile, xAI's valuation has more than doubled since its financing in May, and Trump's victory has stimulated more investor interest. Trump also watched the SpaceX launch with Musk on Wednesday. People familiar with the matter said the company is in preliminary discussions about a private placement of shares, and the valuation is expected to increase to about $255 billion. As the world's richest man, Musk's wealth has surged 35% since the day before the election.

U.S. Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a net inflow of $3.38 billion last week, reaching a new high in weekly net inflows

According to SoSoValue data, last week's trading day (November 18 to November 2, Eastern Time), Bitcoin spot ETFs had a net inflow of $3.38 billion last week. Among them, Grayscale ETF GBTC had a weekly net outflow of $52.85 million, and the current historical net outflow of GBTC is $20.33 billion. The Bitcoin spot ETF with the largest weekly net inflow last week was BlackRock ETF IBIT, with a weekly net inflow of $2.05 billion, and the current total net inflow of IBIT is $31.33 billion. The second is Fidelity ETF FBTC, with a weekly net inflow of $773 million, and the current total net inflow of FBTC is $11.54 billion. As of press time, the total net asset value of Bitcoin spot ETFs is $107.488 billion, and the ETF net asset ratio (market value to the total market value of Bitcoin) is 5.48%, and the historical cumulative net inflow has reached $30.843 billion.

CoinShares: Digital asset investment products saw a net inflow of $3.13 billion last week

According to the latest weekly data from CoinShares , digital asset investment products recorded the largest weekly inflow of funds last week, reaching $3.13 billion, bringing the total inflow since the beginning of the year to a new high of $37 billion. Among them, Bitcoin-related products inflowed $3 billion, while investment products that shorted Bitcoin also attracted $10 million in funds. Since the first interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve in September, the total inflow has reached $15.2 billion.

Solana outperformed Ethereum, with $16 million inflows last week, while Ethereum only recorded $2.8 million. However, from a year-to-date data, Solana still lags significantly behind Ethereum. Among other altcoins, XRP, Litecoin, and Chainlink recorded inflows of $15 million, $4.1 million, and $1.3 million, respectively.

The US market led inflows, totaling $3.2 billion, while Germany, Sweden and Switzerland saw outflows of $40 million, $84 million and $17 million respectively due to profit-taking at highs. Australia, Canada and Hong Kong markets saw inflows of $9 million, $31 million and $30 million respectively. Multi-asset investment products saw outflows for the second consecutive week, totaling $10.5 million.

Data: IMX, ADA, APEX and other tokens will be unlocked in large amounts next week, of which IMX unlocks about 40.5 million US dollars

Solana Network Monthly DEX Transaction Volume Exceeds $100 Billion for the First Time

According to The Block, the trading volume of Solana network decentralized exchanges (DEX) exceeded $100 billion for the first time in November, reaching $109.8 billion. This figure is close to twice the monthly DEX trading volume of Ethereum mainnet ($55 billion), an increase of more than 100% compared to $52.5 billion in October. Solana currently has 107.5 million monthly active addresses, and is expected to break the record of 123 million set in October by the end of the month. In addition, the main platforms on Solana, Pump.fun and Raydium, set new highs in transaction fee income this month, reaching $71.5 million and $182 million respectively.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

How TRC20 Tokens Can Drive Growth for the Crypto Startup

How TRC20 Tokens Can Drive Growth for the Crypto Startup

TRC20 Token Development With advanced technology and evolution among all blockchains, TRC-20 has inevitably marked its position with full functionality and smart contract integration. In comparison to Ethereum and Solana, TRON is the second-largest blockchain by total value locked (TVL), right after Ethereum. Therefore, TRC20 plays a key role in growth, emphasizing many Dapps development comprising low-cost, strong security, and scalability. Therefore, if you are a trader or a startup, TRC-20 can enhance your business with an easy yet fully functional platform, packed with expert support. Moreover, selecting a reliable TRC-20 token development solution is the best course of&nbsp;action. Isn’t it interesting? Before investing, it is best to understand the features, benefits, and process involved. This article will run you through every important factor required to understand. Facts about&nbsp;TRC20 TRC-20 is a token standard that utilizes the TRON blockchain. The token follows set rules defined for how a token should operate on a blockchain. The TRC-20 token comprises more advanced features than other tokens, offering improved smart contract support and functionality. Now, what makes TRC20 stand out from ERC20 tokens? The answer is cost and speed. Ethereum has historically been the go-to platform in the crypto market. It offers high gas fees and slow transaction speeds. According to the Chaincatcher article, the total transfer volume of the USDT token on TRC-20 has surpassed 22 billion times, exceeding the transfer volume of the ERC-20 USDT for Ethereum, which counts only 2.6 billion&nbsp;times. Let’s see what kind of gains startups can gain with&nbsp;TRC-20.. Why is TRC-20 the Best for Startups? TRC20 is built on the TRON blockchain, offering high output and low setup costs. Startups can gain TRON decentralization with security protocols with distributed nodes. The platform can be easily integrated with other blockchain systems, providing a growing ecosystem of developers and investors. Therefore, TRON can become a perfect pitch to score new projects with potential clients without any bugging and high&nbsp;fees. Additionally, the standard is suitable for launching tokens efficiently due to the basic development process and strong compatibility with major wallets and exchanges. New projects can accelerate time-to-market with reduced technical barriers. A startup can only acquire the best with optimal knowledge about tokens in the next&nbsp;section. Advantages for Startups of TRC-20&nbsp;token When startups choose to develop their platform with TRC-20 token development, it comprises several advantages: Efficiency- TRC-20 can enhance high potential and low latency in blockchain structure, offering fast and cost-effective trades in the&nbsp;market. Scalability- It can be installed with the help of developers and executed on a large scale in token ecosystems with a scalable network enhanced by TRON.Backed by architecture to increase user demand and transaction volumes. Interoperability- TRC20 tokens are compatible with the TRON application, streamlining smooth integration with the diverse TRON ecosystem. Decentralized- This offers censorship resistance, immutability, and rustless operation with an improved TRON decentralized network. The next section elaborates on key features that make a difference in launching startups. Key Features of TRC-20&nbsp;Token Building a TRC-20 Token with significant scalability and core functionalities, driving a significant increase in the crypto&nbsp;market. Quick Trades- Users can perform fast transactions with TRC-2o provided in the network. This ensures an efficient transfer process with low gas fees, making it ideal for business. Smart Contracts Operations -This enhances and complicates agreements with smart contract automation. Users can build trust without any interference from third&nbsp;parties. Compatibility in Wallets Exchanges- With major TRON wallets, it is compatible with diverse wallets. This builds trust with a wide range of cryptocurrency exchanges with easy storage and&nbsp;trades. Token Customizations- Tokens can be customized by users as per their business ideas, with transfer restrictions, minting, burning, security compliance, and regulatory compliance. Elevated Scalability- TRC-20 tokens offer high transaction volumes that are ideal for startups with high significance. A token can function well with balanced security, which is discussed in the next&nbsp;section. Top-Notch Security of TRC-20&nbsp;Token A safe and secure platform should always have security fundamentals to secure the user experience as well as&nbsp;assets. Strong Transparent Records- The transactions should be recorded on a public TRON blockchain, which is secured by a ledger by the user themselves. Cross-chain compatibility. This feature gives access and convenience to managing, trading, and storing their DeFi and NFT assets from their&nbsp;wallets. Access Control- Features like multi-signature wallets and role-based permission helps users to control the implementation in sensitive cases. Security against Hacks- This is a core feature that helps to enhance a strong blockchain with decentralized security, resistant to any theft&nbsp;attacks. Robust Transaction- The User’s transaction should be signed with the help of a multi-signature and validated from a secure&nbsp;network. Startups can attain a roadmap with various use cases in standard TRC-20 in the following section. Popular Use Cases of TRC-20&nbsp;Token There are many use cases of TRC-20 Token development, comprising DeFi applications, and much&nbsp;more. Utility Tokens for&nbsp;dApps Trades and&nbsp;Revenues Fundraising and Token&nbsp;Sales Tokenized Assets and Real-world assets&nbsp;(RWA) A crucial step in developing a TRC-20 token requires knowledge about financial resources and costing, which is discussed in the next&nbsp;section. Cost of Developing a TRC20&nbsp;Token The financial cost of developing a TRC token depends on numerous primary factors for almost all startups. Therefore, when it comes to TRC-20 token development cost, it relies on the complexity of the process, along with the development of&nbsp;TRC-20. Apart from TRC-20, there are many other factors, such as the complexity of the smart contract, the size of the development team, and the number of token requirements, core features and functionalities, designing and branding, legal and regulatory obligations, marketing, promotions, and lastly, post-development support. Therefore, the exact cost of building a TRC-20 token is a subjective matter. Since it varies from the factors discussed, along with consultation with a reputable TRC-20 token development Company. How to Choose the Best TRC20 Token Development Company? The best TRC20 Token Development Service must align with certain measures that meet your business&nbsp;vision. Firstly, there must be a professional consultation on the customizable features and rich creation of the TRC-20 token, built from&nbsp;scratch. The token should be provided with robust security protocols, high output, and high scalability. An updated TRON Virtual Machine (TVM) to address all the necessary features for developing TRC20 with features and functionalities. With a high level of storage capacity supporting prominent features, a TRC20 should be&nbsp;created. The development solution must have proficiency in trending technologies with a skilled team of professionals experienced in TRC20 Token development. Apart from this, the team should provide post-maintenance with alignment of token functionalities with scalable features. This ensures creative yet simple features with a token that impresses users in the crypto&nbsp;market. Conclusion Since you have reached the end of the blog, you have gained knowledge of the TRC-20 ecosystem with strong, secure features. TRC20 is a versatile platform that contributes to diverse industries towards decentralization. The market is in a constant roll from Ethereum to the TRON blockchain with a decentralized market. The decentralized platform is built on the TRON blockchain, which drives the market with profitable business in the cryptocurrency market. A safe TRC-20 token packed with rich and cost-effective features can be developed with the help of a crypto token development company. With defined business goals, users can bring life to a secure, technical-friendly TRC-20 token development. The user can gain a enhanced approach with expert TRC-20 proficiency experts to provide you with the premium services. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) Q1. How can startups for fundraising be helpful for&nbsp;TRC-20? Ans: TRC-20 tokens can be helpful for fundraising through Initial Coin Offering (ICOs) or token sales. This helps to streamline global investors across without any higher gas fees. Hence, it opens more opportunities for startups. Q2. Is TRC-20&nbsp;secure? Ans: Yes, TRC-20 is more secure on the TRON blockchain due to transparency. Users can attain secure transactions without any intermediaries. Therefore, it is necessary to prevent any vulnerabilities. Q3. What are the most common use cases of TRC-20 in startups? Ans: The common cases of TRC-20 for startups are Defi platforms, art collections, and much&nbsp;more. Q4. Do smart contracts support TRC-20&nbsp;tokens? Ans: Yes, smart contracts support TRC-20 tokens with TRON. This helps users operate staking, yield farming, and governance voting, and build decentralized applications. How TRC20 Tokens Can Drive Growth for the Crypto Startup was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story
Startup
STARTUP$0.00617-19.59%
Share
Medium2025/10/03 14:26
Share
CME Group to launch options on XRP and SOL futures

CME Group to launch options on XRP and SOL futures

The post CME Group to launch options on XRP and SOL futures appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. CME Group will offer options based on the derivative markets on Solana (SOL) and XRP. The new markets will open on October 13, after regulatory approval.  CME Group will expand its crypto products with options on the futures markets of Solana (SOL) and XRP. The futures market will start on October 13, after regulatory review and approval.  The options will allow the trading of MicroSol, XRP, and MicroXRP futures, with expiry dates available every business day, monthly, and quarterly. The new products will be added to the existing BTC and ETH options markets. ‘The launch of these options contracts builds on the significant growth and increasing liquidity we have seen across our suite of Solana and XRP futures,’ said Giovanni Vicioso, CME Group Global Head of Cryptocurrency Products. The options contracts will have two main sizes, tracking the futures contracts. The new market will be suitable for sophisticated institutional traders, as well as active individual traders. The addition of options markets singles out XRP and SOL as liquid enough to offer the potential to bet on a market direction.  The options on futures arrive a few months after the launch of SOL futures. Both SOL and XRP had peak volumes in August, though XRP activity has slowed down in September. XRP and SOL options to tap both institutions and active traders Crypto options are one of the indicators of market attitudes, with XRP and SOL receiving a new way to gauge sentiment. The contracts will be supported by the Cumberland team.  ‘As one of the biggest liquidity providers in the ecosystem, the Cumberland team is excited to support CME Group’s continued expansion of crypto offerings,’ said Roman Makarov, Head of Cumberland Options Trading at DRW. ‘The launch of options on Solana and XRP futures is the latest example of the…
Solana
SOL$228.84+2.33%
Bitcoin
BTC$119,684.52+0.98%
TAP Protocol
TAP$0.345-0.28%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:56
Share
Fintech Is Leveling the Playing Field in Trading, Says Zak Westphal

Fintech Is Leveling the Playing Field in Trading, Says Zak Westphal

The post Fintech Is Leveling the Playing Field in Trading, Says Zak Westphal appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The trading world was once divided into two groups: those with access to high-powered data and those without.  As you might have guessed, it was the major institutions (like Wall Street) that had a monopoly on the tools, data access, and speed. This left retail traders fighting to keep up. This gap is closing rapidly, and the main reason is the introduction of new technology and platforms entering the fold. Zak Westphal has been at the forefront of this transformation. While Co-Founding StocksToTrade, he has been a big part of empowering everyday traders to gain access to the real-time information and algorithmic systems that have long provided Wall Street with its edge. We spoke with him about how fintech is reshaping the landscape and what it really means for retail traders today. Fintech has changed everything from banking to payments. In your opinion, what has been its greatest impact on the world of trading? For me, it’s all about access. When I began my trading career, institutions had a significant advantage, even more pronounced than it is now. They had direct feeds of data, algorithmic systems, and research teams monitoring information right around the clock. Retail traders, on the other hand, had slower information and pretty basic tools in comparison.  Fintech has substantially changed the game. Today, a retail trader from home can access real-time market data, scan thousands of stocks in mere seconds, and utilize algorithmic tools that were once only available to hedge funds. I can’t think of a time when the access for everyday traders has been as accessible as it is today. That doesn’t mean the advantages are gone, because Wall Street still has resources that individuals simply can’t have. However, there is now an opportunity for everyday traders actually to compete. And that is a…
Threshold
T$0.01559+0.25%
RealLink
REAL$0.08046+1.48%
Moonveil
MORE$0.07043+0.47%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 17:14
Share

Trending News

More

How TRC20 Tokens Can Drive Growth for the Crypto Startup

CME Group to launch options on XRP and SOL futures

Fintech Is Leveling the Playing Field in Trading, Says Zak Westphal

Why I Believe RWA Tokens Are the Future of Investing

‘I’m Really Proud Of The Theme Of Female Empowerment’