Decentralized AI infrastructure project Gradient Network completes $10 million seed round of financing, led by Pantera Capital and others By: PANews 2025/06/17 22:28

PANews reported on June 17 that according to official news, the decentralized AI infrastructure project Gradient Network announced the completion of a $10 million seed round of financing. This round of financing was led by Pantera Capital and Multicoin Capital, with participation from HSG (formerly Sequoia China) and several well-known angel investors and consultants from AI, encryption and other fields. This financing will accelerate the development and implementation of its core infrastructure protocol. It is reported that Gradient aims to build a decentralized AI that is jointly participated and driven by the majority of users. It will launch two of its core protocols this week, namely the decentralized data communication protocol Lattica and the decentralized reasoning engine Parallax.