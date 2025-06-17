Thailand approves five year crypto tax exemption

By: PANews
2025/06/17 21:09

Thailand approves five year crypto tax exemption

Thailand’s approved crypto income tax waiver only applies to crypto sales made through licensed crypto asset service providers from 2025 to late 2029.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Next Crypto to Explode Live News Today: Timely Insights for Chart Sniffers (September 18)

Next Crypto to Explode Live News Today: Timely Insights for Chart Sniffers (September 18)

Stay Ahead with Our Timely Insights of Today’s Next Crypto to Explode Check out our Live Next Crypto to Explode Updates for September 18, 2025! Crypto is so unthinkably huge at the moment, a nearly $4 trillion industry that’s aiming for world domination. Recent headlines talk of Circle and Mastercard planning to add USDC to […]
USDCoin
USDC$0.9992--%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01536+12.52%
CrypTalk
TALK$0.0303-18.76%
Share
Bitcoinist2025/09/18 18:00
Share
Layer 2 Projects Social Activity Soars: Linea Outpaces Rivals with 3M+ Record Interactions

Layer 2 Projects Social Activity Soars: Linea Outpaces Rivals with 3M+ Record Interactions

The discussion is now focused on layer 2 projects, which are quicker, less expensive and more scalable to users. Linea is leading with record interactions.
LINEA
LINEA$0.02759+5.58%
Moonveil
MORE$0.07177+1.96%
Solayer
LAYER$0.4201-0.26%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/18 04:20
Share
Japanese Bitcoin Giant Metaplanet Raises $1.4 Billion to Enter U.S. Market

Japanese Bitcoin Giant Metaplanet Raises $1.4 Billion to Enter U.S. Market

Metaplanet, Japan's largest corporate Bitcoin holder, has completed a massive $1.4 billion fundraising round and launched new subsidiaries in Miami and Tokyo. The Tokyo-listed company more than doubled its initial fundraising target, attracting major institutional investors including sovereign wealth funds.
Union
U$0.010679+6.14%
Moonveil
MORE$0.07177+1.96%
Major
MAJOR$0.12553+1.19%
Share
Brave Newcoin2025/09/18 05:15
Share

Trending News

More

Next Crypto to Explode Live News Today: Timely Insights for Chart Sniffers (September 18)

Layer 2 Projects Social Activity Soars: Linea Outpaces Rivals with 3M+ Record Interactions

Japanese Bitcoin Giant Metaplanet Raises $1.4 Billion to Enter U.S. Market

Coinbase Custody Set to Grow with Proposed OCC Charter

A whale who shorted BTC four times in a row has suffered a loss of $21.31 million on his BTC short position