AMA Review: One hand BTC, one hand PVP, crazy MEME game theory

Compiled by: Yuliya, PANews

Recently, PANews conducted an online interview on Twitter Space with the theme of " One hand BTC, one hand PVP, crazy MEME game theory ". This interview invited industry experts such as GMGN CMO Josie, BitJungle founder Eric, cryptocurrency VTuber An Ran, angel investor Yuyue, etc. to discuss the topic of "how ordinary players can profit from crazy PVP scientifically and sustainably".

Participants

Moderator : Frank@PANewsCN (PANews reporter)

Special Guests :

Josie (GMGN CMO)

Eric (Founder of BitJungle)

Enron (Crypto VTuber)

Yuyue (Angel Investor)

TL;DR:

1. Current market view of MEME coin

The market continues to be active and has growth

Friendly to ordinary users, low threshold

Tooling improves transaction efficiency

The current stage is the PVP era, information gap is the key

2. Impact of instrumentalization on ecology

Positive impact, improve transaction efficiency (transaction in seconds)

It is recommended that novices learn manual trading first

Pay attention to security and use reliable third-party wallets

GMGN and other head tools are more reliable

3. Reasons for GMGN’s success

The team are all active traders

Long-term development in the MEME track

Products that meet user needs

Coincides with the outbreak of Solana ecosystem

4. Lessons from the DEXX Incident

Suspected internal crime

User selection tool recommendations:

Pay attention to private key security

Separation of hot and cold wallets

Choose your platform carefully

Continuously learn safety knowledge

5. How to improve judgment

Focus on multi-dimensional indicators: project operation mode, narrative strength, LP health, number of holders and community activity

Use tools to assist analysis

6. Copy trading views

Frequent copying is not recommended

Sufficient research is required (at least 7 days)

Only track familiar and trusted addresses

Use copy trading as a strategic tool

7. Outlook for the future

BTC continues to rise

The rotation between MEME coin and BTC continues

2025 may usher in a big bull market

Altcoin opportunities need to be carefully selected

Q1: What do you think of the current MEME coin market? Has it become the mainstream trend of this round of bull market? Is it still suitable for ordinary players to participate?

Josie:

Judging from the on-chain data, the MEME market is still continuing and increasing. For novice or primary users, although PVP increases the difficulty of winning the Golden Dog, it does not lower the threshold for participation. The track and the starting line are the same for everyone, the difference lies in the grasp of information gap. Compared with traditional VC projects, the MEME track has more fair opportunities, and ordinary users can also participate equally. The key is to grasp unique information and complete on-chain transactions faster.

Eric:

The positioning of MEME coin has changed and can no longer be simply equated with local dogs. This track may become the mainstream in the future and is full of investment and speculation opportunities. It is a minimized speculation and investment scenario. In this field, the KOL group may be the biggest beneficiary, followed by the technical group and the on-chain analysis group. Through big data analysis tools, they can be one step ahead in information acquisition and price judgment.

safely:

Since 2021, I have been deeply involved in the MEME coin track, and I believe that this track will continue to exist. The reason is simple. It is extremely friendly to ordinary investors - only a few thousand U can participate, and the profit potential is huge. Recently, a newcomer can earn 100,000 U a day. These are all real data that can be verified on the chain.

Whether in a bear market or a bull market, MEME coins have their own unique gameplay. The market liquidity is good, you can participate and exit at any time, and earn time difference through PVP. I have a friend who focuses on sniping strategies and has a stable income of about 100K per month, which shows that as long as you find the right method, this market can be continuously profitable.

Compared to 2021, the current trading environment has matured a lot. From the initial manual web trading to the current automated tools, the emergence of professional tools such as GMGN makes it easier for newcomers to identify risks and analyze positions. About 70% of the on-chain information has become transparent and visible, making transactions safer and more controllable. Now is the PVP era, whether it is tool advancement or market maturity, it makes it easier for newcomers to seize profit opportunities.

Q2: What impact does tooling have on the MEME ecosystem? Can ordinary players still effectively participate and capture high-quality projects manually?

Josie:

Toolization has a very positive impact on the entire MEME ecosystem. Each bull market will attract many new users to join, and early MEME transactions require at least four steps: recharge, cross-chain, exchange, and transaction. It takes at least tens of seconds to complete a transaction. Now, through toolization, on-chain transactions have been achieved in seconds.

As for whether ordinary players can still participate manually, I think manual methods do lag behind bots. Because Telegram bots can achieve automatic copying and automatic output, the speed is faster. It is recommended that novices first learn tool usage and data analysis manually, familiarize themselves with trading logic, find the Golden Dog rules, and then use bots to increase trading speed. The key is to shorten the information gap and increase trading speed.

Regarding security issues, I think the first thing new users need to learn is not how to make money, but how to protect their funds and avoid being scammed and phished. GMGN considered security issues in the early days and supported third-party wallet plug-in transactions (such as OKX Web3 Wallet, Bitget Wallet, etc.) to ensure the security of user private keys.

Q3: The reason why GMGN has become popular recently is that the product itself is very suitable for user needs. Why has there been no similar product before? How do you consider product design?

Josie:

Our entire team, including R&D and UI design, are active MEME coin traders. When the market is slow, we will hold internal trading competitions, UI designers will trade on the chain every day, and product managers will also serve as customer service in the community to understand user needs. At my personal peak, I can do 100 on-chain transactions a day. Since 2021, we have been working on on-chain data tool products. In this bull market, we chose to focus on the MEME track, just in time for the Solana ecosystem to explode. We are not just lucky ones on the cusp of the trend, we have been working hard on this track even when no one is paying attention.

Q4: Could you please share the latest progress of the DEXX theft incident, Eric? Also, could you please share your suggestions on tool selection and security issues from a user's perspective?

safely:

As a trader, DEXX is a product that I would not even use. It is strange that so many people are promoting such a poor product in all aspects. When the promoters themselves do not use the product, it is itself worthy of caution.

For new users, if they cannot judge whether a product is good or not, they can observe whether the promoter is using the product themselves. Only bad products need excessive marketing.

It is recommended that users choose head tools like GMGN in the market because they have stronger strength, sense of responsibility and product power. For example, I suggested to them to monitor the number of addresses a few days ago, and three days later I saw that the team was already testing this new function.

Eric:

The current progress of BitJungle is as follows:

1) A portrait of the suspect has been released;

2) Monitor approximately 20 million asset addresses and provide asset change notifications based on TG accounts;

3) A poll was launched on Twitter, and more than 80% of users believed that it was an internal crime.

There are three main problems when DEXX platform handles this incident :

1) Relying only on verbal statements of theft without providing substantive evidence;

2) Only working with a single security company without seeking extensive professional support;

3) Not responding proactively to user concerns.

Suggestions for users to use BOT :

1) Have a clear awareness of private key security;

2) Manage assets in layers and separate hot and cold wallets;

3) Carefully choose the trading platform environment;

4) Continue to learn blockchain security knowledge.

In the Web3 industry, if you don’t understand security, you may lose all your gains, and even if you make money, it is easy for it to be stolen.

Q5: How to improve judgment in the game of life? How to quickly discover the secret heat cycle? How to distinguish between opportunity coins and zero coins? What indicators should be paid attention to?

Josie:

This is essentially a problem of information asymmetry. Among the approximately 20,000 new projects launched every day, finding potential projects requires analysis from multiple dimensions.

First, you need to judge the project faster than others. You can check the Twitter authentication and website status of the project through the GMG platform to observe whether the project's operation is normal and whether there is a strong narrative. A strong narrative can attract more people to join the community and form a virtuous circle.

Taking the GOAT project as an example, successful projects are usually operated by strong project owners, have VC backgrounds and market maker support, and their narratives are in line with the current hot spots in the track. For short-term judgment, it is recommended to pay attention to on-chain data, including indicators such as the health of LPs, the growth of the number of holders, and the proportion of rat positions.

Pay special attention to the participation of blue-chip wallets. Blue-chip wallets refer to wallets that hold high-value NFTs (such as more than two Ethereums). Such wallets tend to have a strong direction when participating in projects.

In terms of community development, the core lies in the rise of the coin price. Only on the basis of the rise of the coin price can the community achieve effective expansion, attract more people to join and form a virtuous circle.

In terms of tool usage, it is recommended to choose a platform with automatic stop-profit and stop-loss, copy trading and other functions. Good trading tools can meet the personalized needs of users and help improve the success rate of transactions. Our goal is to help users hit the Golden Dog better and faster and improve the success rate of transactions.

Yuyue:

The biggest difference between narrative coins and zero-coins is the community . Good community coins will have continuous social media discussions, and people will take the initiative to do raids, push, write articles, make donations, etc. Hot coins often only explode in the short term because of a piece of news or a tweet from a big V.

In addition to subjective judgment, objective indicators should focus on the continuity of trading volume. If the trading volume level can be maintained, it means that people continue to trade and their attention has not faded. For some currencies that have been at zero for a long time and suddenly have abnormal trading volume, this is also a possible buy signal.

Methods for monitoring the abnormal transaction volume of Meme coins approaching zero :

Create your own Watch List and check it regularly every day

Monitor through the charts and data tables of platforms such as DEXScreener or GMGN

Pay attention to the movement of the leading stocks, because the entry of leading stocks often brings trading volume

KOL shouts orders

safely:

Judging opportunity coins requires continuous accumulation of knowledge about local dogs. Most coins that quickly return to zero are easily identified as scams, such as fake tweets, hype, or related addresses withdrawing from the pool.

Good narrative: new narrative, new coins issued by big Vs, new memes, no evil at the opening, and no bundling.

It is recommended to start from the following aspects :

To learn how to identify the characteristics of junk disks, I recommend watching my chain sweeping tutorial, which can help filter out 70-80% of junk projects.

You have to be brave to play with Meme coins, do more research, and know what 50% of the plates are.

Pay attention to good narratives, including new big Vs launching coins or new memes

The behavior of the project owner, such as whether there is any bad behavior such as bundling or filling up by yourself

Monitor the addresses of high-quality dog dealers through on-chain analysis and tools

Pay attention to the community strength, especially the response of the top Alpha community

Use good tools (such as GMGN) to assist with analysis and monitoring

The key is to continue learning, build your own analysis framework, and make good use of tools to improve efficiency. Most of the dog dealers of Golden Dog will continue to develop their own projects when the market is active. Good project owners will continue to bring interesting memes and interesting narratives to the market, which can be tracked through on-chain data.

Eric:

There is no need to distinguish zero-return coins, because most Meme coins will return to zero. For gold dogs or coins with valuable investment, I think any investment has its logic.

First of all , you need to have the basic theories of financial investment, which will give you an advantage over most people in the industry and enable you to make more accurate judgments and more decisive decisions.

, you need to have the basic theories of financial investment, which will give you an advantage over most people in the industry and enable you to make more accurate judgments and more decisive decisions. Secondly , all currencies, whether Meme coins or Bitcoin, have their own logic for rising and falling. For example, the logic behind the recent rise of Bitcoin is very clear: it is recognized by mainstream financial institutions, purchased by a large number of institutions, supported by various brokerage firms, included in the reserves of some countries, and supported by Trump's policies. Similarly, for DOGE, it also depends on social hot spots, who are the main callers, what is the social value, and how to form a consensus.

, all currencies, whether Meme coins or Bitcoin, have their own logic for rising and falling. For example, the logic behind the recent rise of Bitcoin is very clear: it is recognized by mainstream financial institutions, purchased by a large number of institutions, supported by various brokerage firms, included in the reserves of some countries, and supported by Trump's policies. Similarly, for DOGE, it also depends on social hot spots, who are the main callers, what is the social value, and how to form a consensus. Third , making a profit from Meme may be more difficult than traditional investment in Bitcoin, mainstream coins or altcoins, and requires more skills. For most people who are not computer professionals, this is a big challenge. Therefore, it is recommended to use tools to help quickly screen and select potential coins.

Q6: As on-chain tools become more and more transparent, how do you view copy trading? As an old player, are you willing to disclose your address to let others copy your orders?

safely:

Regarding copy trading, I will not expose my main address first, because as a strategy trader, the fewer people know about the strategy, the better. Once the strategy is made public, it is no longer a strategy.

The advice for beginners is not to copy orders too often and to do sufficient research. It is recommended to adopt a very conservative strategy and only follow friends you already know very well, such as those who can achieve complementary trading during the day and night. Because most copy orders may lose all their funds overnight, especially when smart money finds out that they are copied, they may clear the copy orders before trading.

Regarding the transparency of the chain, it seems transparent on the surface, but it is not completely transparent in reality. There are many experts in the market who can change their wallets regularly, and it is difficult to track their transaction traces. Some people will deliberately cultivate their wallets to become "smart money" to attract copy orders and increase liquidity. Currently, 70-80% of the well-known smart money in the market, their successful transactions are mostly made by cutting copy orders.

It is recommended that if you want to use the copy trading function, you should conduct high-intensity on-chain research for at least seven days, or follow a friend you truly trust.

You need to understand the nature of copying : following smart money may only make you a profit, while following the source may mean you are trying to grab chips. For advanced players, they usually do not copy other smart money, but will selectively copy the sub-wallets of the dog dealer, using copying as a strategic tool.

Eric:

Copy trading itself is neither good nor bad. It is an investment tool that has different choices for different people. People who don't know much about the industry can profit by copying, but experienced players may not choose to copy. To be a real investment winner, you need to have independent thinking instead of just following. Pure copy trading is often passive, and you earn money by luck. If you want to really make money, you still have to work hard and be an independent thinker.

Q7: Will the rotation between BTC and meme coins continue in the future, or will altcoins also explode?

Josie:

I personally think that Bitcoin will continue to hit new highs in the future and achieve satisfactory results. The rotation between BTC and meme coins will continue in the future, especially meme coins are related to political narratives. Trump's coming to power in January may lead to a new round of meme climax. As for other altcoins and VC coins, although they may fluctuate with the rise of BTC, it is still unknown whether they can explode.

At present, we can see that Layer2 projects are weak and lack vitality, and projects such as Ethereum are also difficult to have a strong market and users to drive the rise. Overall, I am more optimistic about the market of BTC and meme coins.

safely:

I think 2025 will be a bull market. As a player who has never left the market, I have maintained daily trading even in 2022-2023. From the perspective of market development, the market has been suppressed for a long time since the Pepe era. At that time, copying orders on Ethereum was a very advanced trading strategy, which could almost make money forever. But with the emergence of Pepe, this wave of market ended, which is very similar to the situation after the emergence of BOME this year.

The market was quiet for a long time until projects like Solana emerged. Now meme coins are the most attractive because they have permanent liquidity and can be entered and exited at any time, and they have brought in a lot of traffic from outside the circle, including KOLs on social media such as TikTok and Instagram, as well as celebrities and rappers. These new entrants have brought amazing traffic. They may have initially just come to issue coins to make money, but when they encounter the next Bome or sloth market, these funds will definitely be returned to the market.

Because no one can remain completely rational in an extremely rich market, even old players will increase their gambling nature at this time. These new funds and people will lay a good foundation for the next era. In particular, the creativity and vitality brought by young people have created many popular memes, which are not possessed by old players. When players build up market sentiment and enthusiasm, capital will enter the market and enter the capital game stage. This is the key time for us players to earn information gaps and time differences in the middle.

If there is only one Bome and one sloth in 2024, there may be three Bome and three sloths in 2025. Meme coins will not be boring, but will only have a cooling-off period, because they are always creating new things and progressing with the times. I think this kind of miracle will only happen on Solana, because it is the top casino and there is no Pixiu.

Yuyue:

As a comprehensive player, I have a deep sense of the rotation of market conditions. The market in the primary market in the first half of this year was not as violent as it is now, but now I can clearly feel that the liquidity of altcoins and on-chain local dogs is rotating back and forth. For example, when the CEX market is particularly good, the probability of fast turnover of on-chain local dogs will decrease; conversely, when the chain is particularly barren, the altcoins on the exchange will also be sluggish.

The key is that a lot of funds in the circle have flowed out to ETFs. As for the future market, I think the meme coin market in the primary market will never dissipate, because people always have a demand for gambling, speculation and getting rich quickly. If you can become a master in the primary market, you will have the opportunity to make money continuously.

As for altcoins, their trend depends on whether there will be liquidity overflow after Bitcoin reaches a new high. Traditionally, the decline in Bitcoin's share will cause liquidity to overflow to altcoins, thus bringing about an altcoin season. But this year may be different because a large amount of funds have flowed into ETFs, which are no longer insider money. Therefore, although the altcoin season may come, its effect and wealth creation scale may not be as large as in previous years due to capital outflows.

From the perspective of investment strategy, I will choose altcoins with good fundamentals :

For fully circulated coins, we mainly focus on old altcoins with concepts, especially the DeFi sector that may benefit after Trump takes office, such as AAVE, BANANA and other coins with real returns.

Or high-quality VC coins like SUI that will actively hype up their own ecosystem

In the second half of the year, the differentiation between strong and weak altcoins will be very obvious. Strong altcoins will perform well in market hotspots, while weak altcoins will continue to fall. In general, altcoin opportunities definitely exist, but the scale may not be as large as in previous years, and it is more necessary to identify individual stocks.

Eric:

Although I am a practitioner in the security field, I am also a senior cryptocurrency player. I would like to share some of my experiences in the cryptocurrency trading process.

First of all, in terms of expectations, I agree with Mr. An Ran that the market will usher in a surging bull market in the future. This is a very certain signal. Our company is even ready to invest half of its assets in virtual currency, and currently only one-fifth has been invested in trial trading. The current market state is just the beginning of the bull market, and it will surely usher in a big bull market in the next one to two years.

There are several important driving forces behind the surge in Bitcoin:

USDT issuance increased, with at least $15 billion issued

The launch of ETFs and the entry of funds from traditional financial institutions

MicroStrategy bought more than 50,000 bitcoins at 98,000, driving investment from listed companies

Trump proposes Bitcoin as national reserve

As for the rise of meme coin, it is mainly because it has the most classic investment model, which can pull up and control the market through the smallest range in the shortest time and generate huge heat.

The current mediocre performance of altcoins is due to the fact that a capital focus model has not yet been formed, but as the popularity of the currency circle increases and capital participation increases, altcoins will also have opportunities.

In terms of investment advice, remember that investment is a zero-sum game, and not everyone can make money. When choosing coins, you should put your funds on targets with strong certainty. Even if you can accept a sharp correction, you must choose coins that will not return to zero and have actual use value, such as DeFi tokens with actual business value and projects like Solana.