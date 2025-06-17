Dragonfly Partner: The financial token listing boom may continue for another 1-2 years

Is Patrick Schwarzenegger In ‘Gen V’ Season 2? Why He Doesn’t Return

Patrick Schwarzenegger as Luke Riordan/Golden Boy and Maddie Phillips as Cate Dunlap on season one of "Gen V." Brooke Palmer/Prime Video Warning: Spoilers ahead for season two, episodes one through three of Gen V. Gen V is back for season two, and fans of Patrick Schwarzenegger's Golden Boy might be disappointed to learn that he's not part of the latest installment. Schwarzenegger starred as Luke Riordan/Golden Boy, the No.1 student at Godolkin University, on season one of the college-set spinoff of The Boys. His powers included manipulating fire, engulfing his body in flames, superhuman strength and flying. He had a promising future ahead of him and was even poised to be part of the premier supe group known as The Seven. But in a twist, at the end of the first episode, Luke flamed up and flew into the sky, committing suicide by using his powers and exploding. Still, Schwarzenegger appeared throughout the remainder of the season in flashbacks, a video message, his younger brother Sam Riordan's (Asa Germann) hallucinations and in Cate Dunlap's (Maddie Phillips) memories during episode six. It's natural to wonder if Schwarzenegger would reprise the role in some capacity in season two, but the actor already explained why fans wouldn't see him this time around. Schwarzengger Missed Out On Season 2 Of Gen V Because Of Scheduling Conflicts With The White Lotus Patrick Schwarzenegger as Luke Riordan/Golden Boy and Jaz Sinclair as Marie Moreau on season one of "Gen V." Brooke Palmer/Prime Video Long before the release of season two of Gen V, Schwarzengger revealed that he couldn't return because he was filming season three of HBO's The White Lotus. Schwarzenegger starred as Saxon Ratliff, the eldest child of a wealthy family from North Carolina, in the Thailand-set season of Mike White's anthology series. "No, I…