Why Is Crypto Up Today? Bitcoin Surges as Iran-Israel Conflict Entering Day 4

By: 99Bitcoins
2025/06/16 19:15
Threshold
T$0.01573+0.44%
Bitcoin
BTC$122,524.68+2.22%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00496-1.97%
WHY
WHY$0.00000003239+0.90%

As geopolitical tensions escalate in the Middle East, many investors are left wondering: why is crypto up today? Despite a brief weekend dip triggered by the conflict between Israel and Iran, Bitcoin (BTC) has rebounded strongly, now trading above $107,000.

However, for those familiar with Bitcoin’s behavior during past international crises, this recovery isn’t entirely surprising. Historically, BTC tends to experience a heavy but short-lived drop in response to major global events, only to bounce back quickly and often reclaim more than it initially lost.

The Israel-Iran Escalation Is Probably Far From Over, But Bitcoin Is Already Recovering

The initial sell-off began late Friday after Israel attacked Iran on a “pre-emptive” strike against military targets, killing 128 civilians in that first attack. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu defended the strikes by claiming Iran was nearing the capability to build nuclear weapons.

An interesting fact is that while Israel has repeatedly warned that Iran is close to developing nuclear weapons, a claim made consistently for over three decades, it has itself acquired a nuclear arsenal without officially acknowledging it. Unlike Iran, Israel has never signed the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) and is widely believed to possess dozens of nuclear warheads developed outside the framework of international oversight.

Bitcoin fell as low as $103,000 in those first hours after the attack before bouncing modestly to $104,000 over the weekend. At first glance, the conflict appeared to weigh on BTC sentiment. But when global markets reopened Sunday night, Bitcoin quickly reversed course, reclaiming momentum and trading above $107,000.

This rebound closely tracks the movement of the U.S. Dollar Index (DXY), which fell to 98 at Monday’s open. Since Bitcoin tends to move inversely to the dollar, this drop acted as a tailwind for crypto prices. In other words, one major reason why crypto is up today is simple: the dollar is down.

Why is crypto up today? Bitcoin VS Us Dollar Index DXY

(Source)

So far, markets appear to view the current Israel-Iran escalation as localized. The U.S. has not entered the conflict, at least not directly, and Russia has declined to support Iran militarily, helping to ease fears of a broader regional war. This perception has likely contributed to the calm in both equity and crypto markets.

This status quo could change abruptly: nearly 30 U.S. Air Force refueling tankers are heading east across the Atlantic, sparking speculation of a military buildup. Analysts suggest they may support Israel amid rising tensions with Iran or participate in NATO drills. Their destination remains unclear, with possible stops in Europe or the Middle East bases.

It’s also important to consider timing. Bitcoin had recently surged toward new highs. A correction was due, and geopolitical uncertainty merely served as a trigger. The rebound suggests strong underlying demand for digital assets after the initial panic has faded.

In short, Bitcoin’s rebound is being driven by a combination of factors:

Bitcoin investor Anthony Pompliano pointed out that similar setups in the past quickly reversed. He referenced an incident in October 2024, when Iran launched hundreds of rockets at Israel in retaliation for the assassinations of Hamas and Hezbollah leaders and a senior IRGC commander. At that time, Bitcoin also dipped by around 3%, but within 48 hours, it had outperformed both gold and oil.

“This initial reaction is exactly what happened last time,” Pompliano noted. “Bitcoin ended up outperforming the other two over the first 48 hours in that situation.”

Why Is Crypto Up Today? Institutional Demand Returns: Spot Bitcoin ETFs See $1.37B Inflows

Last week, Bitcoin spot ETFs recorded over $1 billion in inflows, signaling a strong resurgence after two consecutive outflows. This rebound came despite BTC’s muted price action for most of the week, initially slowing inflows.

Between June 9 and 13, Bitcoin-backed funds recorded $1.37 billion in net inflows, the first positive weekly result after two straight weeks of capital leaving crypto funds. This trend highlights how sensitive ETF flows remain to Bitcoin’s price trajectory.

Bitcoin ETF inflow and outflow

(Source)

Multiple large BTC buys suggest strong institutional accumulation. BlackRock iShares Bitcoin Trust ($IBIT) took first place among spot Bitcoin ETFs, with a $240.14 million inflow on June 13. The strong capital movement marks the highest single-day inflow for IBIT in recent weeks. This surge contributed to the total net Bitcoin ETF inflow of $302.77 million across all funds.

Despite a volatile weekend shaped by global conflict, Bitcoin has again proven its resilience. With a weakening dollar, strong institutional demand, and a historical tendency to rebound during geopolitical uncertainty, crypto markets are showing why many investors now see Bitcoin as a strategic asset to accumulate.

EXPLORE: Seriously WTF Happened to Altcoin Season? Gold Reaches ATH As Crypto Crashes

 

The post Why Is Crypto Up Today? Bitcoin Surges as Iran-Israel Conflict Entering Day 4 appeared first on 99Bitcoins.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Portuguese fugitive Pedro M., accused of €500 million ($586 million) crypto and credit card fraud

Portuguese fugitive Pedro M., accused of €500 million ($586 million) crypto and credit card fraud

A Portuguese national accused of running one of Europe’s largest cryptocurrency and credit card scams has been arrested in Thailand after a journalist on holiday in Bangkok recognized him in a luxury shopping mall. Pedro M., 39, was detained on Thursday, October 3, 2025, following a five-hour manhunt by Thai law enforcement officers. He is […]
MemeCore
M$1.98932-5.12%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/10/04 12:00
Share
The Manchester City Donnarumma Doubters Have Missed Something Huge

The Manchester City Donnarumma Doubters Have Missed Something Huge

The post The Manchester City Donnarumma Doubters Have Missed Something Huge appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. MANCHESTER, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 14: Gianluigi Donnarumma of Manchester City celebrates the second City goal during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Manchester United at Etihad Stadium on September 14, 2025 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images) Visionhaus/Getty Images For a goalkeeper who’d played an influential role in the club’s first-ever Champions League triumph, it was strange to see Gianluigi Donnarumma so easily discarded. Soccer is a brutal game, but the sudden, drastic demotion of the Italian from Paris Saint-Germain’s lineup for the UEFA Super Cup clash against Tottenham Hotspur before he was sold to Manchester City was shockingly brutal. Coach Luis Enrique isn’t a man who minces his words, so he was blunt when asked about the decision on social media. “I am supported by my club and we are trying to find the best solution,” he told a news conference. “It is a difficult decision. I only have praise for Donnarumma. He is one of the very best goalkeepers out there and an even better man. “But we were looking for a different profile. It’s very difficult to take these types of decisions.” The last line has really stuck, especially since it became clear that Manchester City was Donnarumma’s next destination. Pep Guardiola, under whom the Italian will be playing this season, is known for brutally axing goalkeepers he didn’t feel fit his profile. The most notorious was Joe Hart, who was jettisoned many years ago for very similar reasons to Enrique. So how can it be that the Catalan coach is turning once again to a so-called old-school keeper? Well, the truth, as so often the case, is not quite that simple. As Italian soccer expert James Horncastle pointed out in The Athletic, Enrique’s focus on needing a “different profile” is overblown. Lucas Chevalier,…
DAR Open Network
D$0.03196+0.94%
Threshold
T$0.01575+0.44%
Manchester City Fan
CITY$0.9849-1.01%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 07:38
Share
Tether Expands into Gold with $200M Tokenized Treasury Plan

Tether Expands into Gold with $200M Tokenized Treasury Plan

Tether, in partnership with Antalpha Platform, is raising $200 million from investors to launch a gold-backed digital asset treasury that will accumulate Tether Gold (XAUt) tokens. The plan marks a major expansion in Tether’s push into tokenized commodities. XAUt at the Core of the Treasury The new treasury will stockpile XAUt, Tether’s gold-backed token launched […]
Tether Gold
XAUT$3,886.36+0.86%
Major
MAJOR$0.12473+0.74%
EPNS
PUSH$0.03165+1.86%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/04 11:30
Share

Trending News

More

Portuguese fugitive Pedro M., accused of €500 million ($586 million) crypto and credit card fraud

The Manchester City Donnarumma Doubters Have Missed Something Huge

Tether Expands into Gold with $200M Tokenized Treasury Plan

State Regulators Warn Crypto Bill May Hinder Prosecution

MARA Boosts Bitcoin Reserves By 373 BTC In September, Surpasses $6 Billion In Holdings