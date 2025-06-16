Michael Saylor’s Strategy Snaps Up $1.05B in Bitcoin – Debt-Fueled Bet or Masterstroke?

By: CryptoNews
2025/06/16 23:51
Threshold
T$0.0157-0.06%
Stride
STRD$0.0674-5.86%
STRK
STRK$0.1511+2.57%
Bitcoin
BTC$122,125.32+1.50%
DebtCoin
DEBT$0.000982-18.15%

Strategy disclosed in a Form 8‑K filed June 16 that it has purchased an additional 10,100 Bitcoin at a cost of approximately $1.05 billion, representing an average acquisition price of about $104,080 per bitcoin.

This latest investment raises Strategy’s total Bitcoin holdings to approximately 592,100 BTC, solidifying its standing as one of the largest corporate Bitcoin holders globally.

The firm continues executing on its “buy and hold” strategy, fueled by proceeds from equity and debt financing, rather than using its at‑the‑market programs. Importantly, Strategy did not sell any stock or Bitcoin in the days surrounding the acquisition.

Continued Confidence in Bitcoin’s Long-Term Value

In the filing, Strategy’s management stresses its unwavering conviction in Bitcoin’s long-term value proposition, although they acknowledge the volatility and risks associated with such a concentrated treasury allocation.

The filing explicitly warns that the absence of diversification heightens exposure to Bitcoin’s short-term price fluctuations: “The concentration of our assets in Bitcoin limits our ability to mitigate risk that could otherwise be achieved by holding a more diversified portfolio.”

Strategy notes that this strategy “has not been tested over an extended period of time or under different market conditions.”

Financing and Risk Factors

The 8‑K also discloses that Strategy’s Bitcoin acquisitions are financed primarily through debt and equity, making the company dependent on favorable financing conditions to sustain its accumulation trajectory.

Strategy also flags counterparty and custody risks, acknowledging that if custodians were to undergo insolvency, access to stored bitcoin might be impeded.

This purchase follows a recent 10-for-1 stock split in August 2024, ensuring that per-share metrics in the Form 8‑K reflect adjusted, post-split figures.

With Bitcoin hovering around $104k, Strategy’s entry is striking for its size and continued commitment amid a volatile macroeconomic environment.

Michael Saylor Extends Hand to Pakistan’s Crypto Ambition

This weekend, Michael Saylor, the executive chairman of Strategy, reportedly met with top Pakistani officials to explore how crypto could help reshape the country’s financial future.

The talks, described by officials as a “landmark discussion,” brought Saylor together with Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb and Minister of State for Crypto and Blockchain Bilal Bin Saqib.

The agenda focused on how Bitcoin could be used in sovereign reserves and monetary policy. Meanwhile, Pakistan is accelerating efforts to become a digital asset leader in the Global South.

“Pakistan aspires to lead the Global South in the development and adoption of digital assets, setting a benchmark for innovation, regulation, and inclusive growth in the digital economy,” said Aurangzeb, who also chairs the Pakistan Crypto Council.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Franklin Templeton CEO Dismisses 50bps Rate Cut Ahead FOMC

Franklin Templeton CEO Dismisses 50bps Rate Cut Ahead FOMC

The post Franklin Templeton CEO Dismisses 50bps Rate Cut Ahead FOMC appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Franklin Templeton CEO Jenny Johnson has weighed in on whether the Federal Reserve should make a 25 basis points (bps) Fed rate cut or 50 bps cut. This comes ahead of the Fed decision today at today’s FOMC meeting, with the market pricing in a 25 bps cut. Bitcoin and the broader crypto market are currently trading flat ahead of the rate cut decision. Franklin Templeton CEO Weighs In On Potential FOMC Decision In a CNBC interview, Jenny Johnson said that she expects the Fed to make a 25 bps cut today instead of a 50 bps cut. She acknowledged the jobs data, which suggested that the labor market is weakening. However, she noted that this data is backward-looking, indicating that it doesn’t show the current state of the economy. She alluded to the wage growth, which she remarked is an indication of a robust labor market. She added that retail sales are up and that consumers are still spending, despite inflation being sticky at 3%, which makes a case for why the FOMC should opt against a 50-basis-point Fed rate cut. In line with this, the Franklin Templeton CEO said that she would go with a 25 bps rate cut if she were Jerome Powell. She remarked that the Fed still has the October and December FOMC meetings to make further cuts if the incoming data warrants it. Johnson also asserted that the data show a robust economy. However, she noted that there can’t be an argument for no Fed rate cut since Powell already signaled at Jackson Hole that they were likely to lower interest rates at this meeting due to concerns over a weakening labor market. Notably, her comment comes as experts argue for both sides on why the Fed should make a 25 bps cut or…
Threshold
T$0.01571-0.06%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01364-2.29%
Line Protocol
LINE$0.0000271-3.21%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:36
Share
Trump threatening broadcast station licenses — explained

Trump threatening broadcast station licenses — explained

The post Trump threatening broadcast station licenses — explained appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A sign is seen outside of the “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” show outside the El Capitan Entertainment Centre on Hollywood Boulevard, from where the show is broadcast in Hollywood, California on Sept. 18, 2025. Frederic J. Brown | AFP | Getty Images Disney’s decision this week to pull “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” from its broadcast network ABC is shining a light on a part of the media business over which the federal government has control.  On Thursday, President Donald Trump suggested his administration should revoke the licenses of broadcast TV stations that he said are “against” him. Federal Communications Commission Chair Brendan Carr has made similar threats, including during a CNBC interview, also on Thursday. It’s not the first time Trump or Carr has invoked the government’s power to pull a broadcast station license — putting an in-the-weeds part of the media business front and center for consumers, and flexing the government’s power over a major part of the industry.  What’s a broadcast license? Let’s start with the basics: Networks such as Disney’s ABC, Paramount Skydance’s CBS, Comcast Corp.’s NBC and Fox Corp.’s Fox are part of a system that requires them to obtain over-the-air spectrum licenses from the federal government in order to broadcast these household-name stations.  That means free, over-the-air service to anyone with an antenna on their TV.  Pay-TV networks such as CNN, MTV or FX, for example, are considered “over-the-top” and available for subscription fees. They’re often bundled together and distributed by companies such as Comcast, Charter Communications or DirecTV.  Broadcasters such as ABC are known for programming that includes local news, live sports, prime-time sitcoms and dramas, as well as late-night shows such as “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Although the way consumers watch these programs has significantly changed from the days of using an antenna for free viewership…
FOX Token
FOX$0.02442-2.63%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.784+0.21%
Carnomaly
CARR$0.000996-7.86%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/20 20:07
Share
Is Patrick Schwarzenegger In ‘Gen V’ Season 2? Why He Doesn’t Return

Is Patrick Schwarzenegger In ‘Gen V’ Season 2? Why He Doesn’t Return

The post Is Patrick Schwarzenegger In ‘Gen V’ Season 2? Why He Doesn’t Return appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Patrick Schwarzenegger as Luke Riordan/Golden Boy and Maddie Phillips as Cate Dunlap on season one of “Gen V.” Brooke Palmer/Prime Video Warning: Spoilers ahead for season two, episodes one through three of Gen V. Gen V is back for season two, and fans of Patrick Schwarzenegger’s Golden Boy might be disappointed to learn that he’s not part of the latest installment. Schwarzenegger starred as Luke Riordan/Golden Boy, the No.1 student at Godolkin University, on season one of the college-set spinoff of The Boys. His powers included manipulating fire, engulfing his body in flames, superhuman strength and flying. He had a promising future ahead of him and was even poised to be part of the premier supe group known as The Seven. But in a twist, at the end of the first episode, Luke flamed up and flew into the sky, committing suicide by using his powers and exploding. Still, Schwarzenegger appeared throughout the remainder of the season in flashbacks, a video message, his younger brother Sam Riordan’s (Asa Germann) hallucinations and in Cate Dunlap’s (Maddie Phillips) memories during episode six. It’s natural to wonder if Schwarzenegger would reprise the role in some capacity in season two, but the actor already explained why fans wouldn’t see him this time around. Schwarzengger Missed Out On Season 2 Of Gen V Because Of Scheduling Conflicts With The White Lotus Patrick Schwarzenegger as Luke Riordan/Golden Boy and Jaz Sinclair as Marie Moreau on season one of “Gen V.” Brooke Palmer/Prime Video Long before the release of season two of Gen V, Schwarzengger revealed that he couldn’t return because he was filming season three of HBO’s The White Lotus. Schwarzenegger starred as Saxon Ratliff, the eldest child of a wealthy family from North Carolina, in the Thailand-set season of Mike White’s anthology series. “No, I…
1
1$0.007113+14.52%
Threshold
T$0.01571-0.06%
SIX
SIX$0.02029+0.74%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 12:44
Share

Trending News

More

Franklin Templeton CEO Dismisses 50bps Rate Cut Ahead FOMC

Trump threatening broadcast station licenses — explained

Is Patrick Schwarzenegger In ‘Gen V’ Season 2? Why He Doesn’t Return

Coinbase Custody Set to Grow with Proposed OCC Charter

A whale who shorted BTC four times in a row has suffered a loss of $21.31 million on his BTC short position