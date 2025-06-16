British listed company Coinsilium purchased another 6.5577 BTC for its subsidiary Forza, bringing Forza’s total holdings to 25.2392 BTC

By: PANews
2025/06/16 15:25
Bitcoin
PANews reported on June 16 that Coinsilium Group Limited, a listed blockchain company headquartered in the UK, announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary Forza Gibraltar Limited recently purchased 6.5577 bitcoins, with an average purchase price of £77,770.36 (about $105,572.30) per bitcoin, for a total of £510,000. As of now, Forza has accumulated 25.2392 bitcoins, with a total value of approximately £1,962,695.09 (about $2,662,609.40). All transactions are conducted in accordance with the company's bitcoin reserve policy.

