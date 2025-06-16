Hong Kong accelerates stablecoin licensing to tap into global market boom

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/16 15:06
CreatorBid
BID$0.07806-1.48%
Boom
BOOM$0.007771-6.49%
TAP Protocol
TAP$0.362+5.23%
Forward
FORWARD$0.0002355+1.68%

With stablecoins gaining traction worldwide, Hong Kong is pushing forward with its licensing framework in a bid to position itself as a global leader in the thriving sector.

According to Financial Secretary Paul Chan, Hong Kong is speeding up plans to launch its new stablecoin licensing rules by August 1, 2025. His comments, shared in a June 15 blog post, reaffirm the timeline confirmed earlier this month by the Hong Kong Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government.

Chan said the push to fast-track the framework is part of a broader plan to boost Hong Kong’s influence in digital finance, highlighting increasing market demand and global interest.

“With the booming digital asset market, the market demand for stablecoins is expected to increase further,” Chan said. 

He further commented on the growing market value of stablecoins, pointing to the US$240 billion global market cap and over US$20 trillion in annual trading volume. Chan added that the government expects that clear licensing rules and a smooth application process will attract global institutions to issue stablecoins in Hong Kong, strengthening the city’s position as a digital asset hub.

Another key point of Chan’s post was the ‘open model’ of the stablecoin laws. Hong Kong’s regulatory approach will allow licensed issuers to peg their stablecoins to multiple fiat currencies, not just the U.S. dollar. This is intended to attract a broader range of use cases and issuers, especially those looking to develop innovative financial tools tied to local economies.

Once the law takes effect, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) will start processing license applications immediately. To get approval, issuers will need to meet risk and anti-money laundering compliance standards and prove real-life use cases for their stablecoins.

Meanwhile, other Asia-Pacific regions are also taking steps toward stablecoin regulation. In South Korea, lawmakers are reportedly pushing for the creation of a legal framework to support Korean won-pegged stablecoins. The growing interest comes as the asset class gains global recognition, with more regions and institutions seeking to legitimize stablecoins as part of their various financial systems.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Portuguese fugitive Pedro M., accused of €500 million ($586 million) crypto and credit card fraud

Portuguese fugitive Pedro M., accused of €500 million ($586 million) crypto and credit card fraud

A Portuguese national accused of running one of Europe’s largest cryptocurrency and credit card scams has been arrested in Thailand after a journalist on holiday in Bangkok recognized him in a luxury shopping mall. Pedro M., 39, was detained on Thursday, October 3, 2025, following a five-hour manhunt by Thai law enforcement officers. He is […]
MemeCore
M$1.98932-5.12%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/10/04 12:00
Share
The Manchester City Donnarumma Doubters Have Missed Something Huge

The Manchester City Donnarumma Doubters Have Missed Something Huge

The post The Manchester City Donnarumma Doubters Have Missed Something Huge appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. MANCHESTER, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 14: Gianluigi Donnarumma of Manchester City celebrates the second City goal during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Manchester United at Etihad Stadium on September 14, 2025 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images) Visionhaus/Getty Images For a goalkeeper who’d played an influential role in the club’s first-ever Champions League triumph, it was strange to see Gianluigi Donnarumma so easily discarded. Soccer is a brutal game, but the sudden, drastic demotion of the Italian from Paris Saint-Germain’s lineup for the UEFA Super Cup clash against Tottenham Hotspur before he was sold to Manchester City was shockingly brutal. Coach Luis Enrique isn’t a man who minces his words, so he was blunt when asked about the decision on social media. “I am supported by my club and we are trying to find the best solution,” he told a news conference. “It is a difficult decision. I only have praise for Donnarumma. He is one of the very best goalkeepers out there and an even better man. “But we were looking for a different profile. It’s very difficult to take these types of decisions.” The last line has really stuck, especially since it became clear that Manchester City was Donnarumma’s next destination. Pep Guardiola, under whom the Italian will be playing this season, is known for brutally axing goalkeepers he didn’t feel fit his profile. The most notorious was Joe Hart, who was jettisoned many years ago for very similar reasons to Enrique. So how can it be that the Catalan coach is turning once again to a so-called old-school keeper? Well, the truth, as so often the case, is not quite that simple. As Italian soccer expert James Horncastle pointed out in The Athletic, Enrique’s focus on needing a “different profile” is overblown. Lucas Chevalier,…
DAR Open Network
D$0.03196+0.94%
Threshold
T$0.01575+0.44%
Manchester City Fan
CITY$0.9849-1.01%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 07:38
Share
Tether Expands into Gold with $200M Tokenized Treasury Plan

Tether Expands into Gold with $200M Tokenized Treasury Plan

Tether, in partnership with Antalpha Platform, is raising $200 million from investors to launch a gold-backed digital asset treasury that will accumulate Tether Gold (XAUt) tokens. The plan marks a major expansion in Tether’s push into tokenized commodities. XAUt at the Core of the Treasury The new treasury will stockpile XAUt, Tether’s gold-backed token launched […]
Tether Gold
XAUT$3,886.36+0.86%
Major
MAJOR$0.12473+0.74%
EPNS
PUSH$0.03165+1.86%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/04 11:30
Share

Trending News

More

Portuguese fugitive Pedro M., accused of €500 million ($586 million) crypto and credit card fraud

The Manchester City Donnarumma Doubters Have Missed Something Huge

Tether Expands into Gold with $200M Tokenized Treasury Plan

State Regulators Warn Crypto Bill May Hinder Prosecution

MARA Boosts Bitcoin Reserves By 373 BTC In September, Surpasses $6 Billion In Holdings