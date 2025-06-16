Strategy's "Alchemy" is becoming popular, can the price of currency support the stock price?

By: PANews
2025/06/16 08:30
Moonveil
MORE$0.07218+2.31%
HELLO
HELLO$0.007634+0.38%

By Saurabh Deshpande

Compiled by: TechFlow

Hello!

Newton is famous for discovering gravity, but in his time, he was more interested in another field: financial alchemy, or the pursuit of turning lead into gold. This pursuit even led him to theology. And modern finance seems to echo his interests - through financial engineering, we are in an era of turning "lead into gold" by simply combining the right elements.

In today's article, Saurabh explains in detail how companies can realize a premium on their actual value by adding cryptocurrencies to their balance sheets. Take MicroStrategy, for example, a company with quarterly revenue of just over $100 million, but holding nearly $10.9 billion worth of Bitcoin. 80 companies around the world are exploring how to include cryptocurrencies in their balance sheets. Traditional financial institutions have shown great interest in this and have paid a premium for the volatility and potential returns of this stock.

Saurabh also analyzes the rise of convertible bonds, a financial instrument that has helped create this thriving ecosystem, while exploring the risks and those companies that are trying to bring other cryptocurrencies onto their balance sheets.

Let’s get down to business!

Strategy's "Alchemy" is becoming popular, can the price of currency support the stock price?

How did a software/BI company with $111 million in quarterly revenues achieve a market cap of $109 billion? The answer is: it bought Bitcoin with other people’s money. And the market is now valuing its Bitcoin holdings at a 73% premium. What kind of alchemy is this?

MicroStrategy (now called Strategy) created a financial mechanism that allows it to borrow money at almost zero cost to buy Bitcoin. Taking its $3 billion convertible bond issued in November 2024 as an example, here’s how it works:

The company issued convertible bonds with a 0% coupon, meaning bondholders will not receive regular interest payments. Instead, each $1,000 bond can be converted into 1.4872 shares of Strategy stock, but only if its stock price rises to $672.40 or more before maturity.

When these bonds were issued, Strategy's stock price was $433.80, so the stock price would need to rise 55% to make conversion profitable. If the stock price never reaches that level, bondholders will get their $1,000 back after five years. But if Strategy's stock price soars (which usually happens when the price of Bitcoin rises), bondholders can convert to stock and capture the entire upside.

The clever thing about this mechanism is that bondholders are actually betting on the performance of Bitcoin while enjoying downside protection that is not available to those who hold Bitcoin directly. If Bitcoin plummets, they can still get their principal back because bonds take precedence over stocks in bankruptcy liquidation. At the same time, Strategy can borrow $3 billion at zero cost and immediately use these funds to buy more Bitcoin.

However, the key trigger for this mechanism is that starting from December 2026 (just two years after issuance), if Strategy's stock price exceeds $874.12 (130% of the conversion price) for a period of time, the company can force an early redemption of these bonds. This "redemption clause" means that if Bitcoin drives the stock price high enough, Strategy can force bondholders to convert to stock or redeem the funds early, thereby refinancing on better terms.

Strategy's "Alchemy" is becoming popular, can the price of currency support the stock price?

The strategy worked because Bitcoin had grown at an average annual rate of about 85% over the past 13 years, and 58% over the past five years. The company was betting that Bitcoin would grow much faster than the 55% share price increase needed to trigger the bond conversion. They had already proven the success of this strategy, saving millions of dollars in interest expenses by successfully redeeming early bonds issued.

At the core of this structure are three different perpetual preferred stock series: STRF, STRK and STRD, each tailored for a different investor type.

STRF: Perpetual preferred stock, providing 10% cumulative dividends and having the highest priority. If Strategy fails to pay dividends, the company must pay all unpaid STRF dividends before paying other shareholders. In addition, as a penalty, the dividend rate will increase accordingly.

STRK: Perpetual preferred stock that provides 8% cumulative dividends and is ranked middle priority. Unpaid dividends accumulate and must be paid in full before common stockholders receive any proceeds. In addition, STRK includes the right to convert into common stock.

STRD: Perpetual preferred stock, offering a 10% non-cumulative dividend, lowest priority. The higher dividend rate is compensation for higher risk - if Strategy skips a payment, these dividends will be lost forever and no compensation is required.

Strategy's "Alchemy" is becoming popular, can the price of currency support the stock price?

Perpetual preferred shares enable Strategy to raise equity-like capital while paying perpetual dividends similar to bonds. Each series is custom designed based on the investor's risk appetite. The cumulative dividend feature protects STRF and STRK holders by ensuring that all unpaid dividends will eventually be received, while STRD provides a higher current yield but without a protection mechanism for unpaid dividends.

Strategy's "Alchemy" is becoming popular, can the price of currency support the stock price?

Strategy Report Card

MicroStrategy began raising funds to buy Bitcoin in August 2020. Since then, the price of Bitcoin has soared from $11,500 to $108,000, an increase of about 9 times. At the same time, MicroStrategy's stock price has risen from $13 to $370, almost 30 times.

Strategy's "Alchemy" is becoming popular, can the price of currency support the stock price?

It is worth noting that MicroStrategy has not seen any growth in its regular business. Their quarterly revenue remains between $100 million and $135 million, exactly the same as in the past. The only change is that they borrowed money to buy Bitcoin. Currently, they hold 582,000 Bitcoins, worth about $63 billion. And their stock market value is about $109 billion, 73% higher than the actual value of their Bitcoin. Investors are willing to pay an additional premium just to hold Bitcoin indirectly through MicroStrategy's stock.

Strategy's "Alchemy" is becoming popular, can the price of currency support the stock price?

 Source: bitcointreasuries.net

As mentioned before, MicroStrategy financed its Bitcoin purchases by issuing new shares. Since they began buying Bitcoin, the company has nearly tripled its share count from 95.8 million to 279.5 million shares, a 191% increase.

Strategy's "Alchemy" is becoming popular, can the price of currency support the stock price?

 Source: MicroStrategy Documentation

Normally, issuing so many new shares would hurt existing shareholders, as everyone's share of the company would be diluted. However, despite the 191% increase in the number of shares, the share price soared 2,900%. This means that even though shareholders own a smaller percentage of the company, each share is worth significantly more, and overall they still made a profit.

MicroStrategy's success model goes viral

Several companies have begun to follow MicroStrategy's successful model and hold Bitcoin as a company asset. One of the most recent cases is Twenty One (XXI). This is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) led by Jack Mallers, backed by Brandon Lutnick's (son of the US Secretary of Commerce) Cantor Fitzgerald, Tether and SoftBank. Unlike MicroStrategy, Twenty One is not listed. The only way to participate through the public market is through Cantor Equity Partners (CEP), which exchanged $100 million for a 2.7% stake in XXI.

Twenty One holds 37,230 bitcoins. Since CEP owns 2.7% of Twenty One, this effectively means that CEP controls approximately 1,005 bitcoins (worth approximately $108.5 million at $108,000 per bitcoin).

However, CEP’s stock market value is $486 million, 4.8 times the actual value of its Bitcoin! After its Bitcoin correlation was announced, CEP’s stock price soared from $10 to about $60.

This huge premium means that investors paid $433 million for $92 million of Bitcoin exposure. As more similar companies emerge and increase their Bitcoin holdings, market forces will eventually bring these premiums back to more reasonable levels, although no one knows when this will happen or what "reasonable levels" will be.

An obvious question is: Why are these companies trading at a premium? Why are investors willing to pay a premium to buy shares of these companies instead of buying Bitcoin directly from the market to gain exposure? The answer may lie in "optionality." Who is funding MicroStrategy's Bitcoin purchases? Mainly hedge funds that seek "delta-neutral strategies" by trading bonds.

If you think about it, this trade is very similar to Grayscale’s Bitcoin Trust (GBTC), which has also traded at a premium to Bitcoin in the past because it is closed-ended (investors cannot withdraw Bitcoin until it is converted into an ETF).

Therefore, investors will deposit Bitcoin with Grayscale and sell their publicly traded GBTC shares. As mentioned before, MicroStrategy bondholders can enjoy a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 9%.

Strategy's "Alchemy" is becoming popular, can the price of currency support the stock price?

But how big is this risk? MicroStrategy's annual interest burden totals $34 million, while gross profit of $334 million in fiscal 2024 is more than enough to repay the debt. MicroStrategy issued convertible bonds tied to Bitcoin's four-year cycle, with maturities long enough to mitigate the risk of price declines. Therefore, as long as Bitcoin rises more than 30% in four years, the new stock issuance can easily cover the redemption costs.

When these convertible bonds are redeemed, MicroStrategy can simply issue new shares to bondholders. Bondholders will be paid based on a reference stock price at the time of issuance, which is about 30-50% higher than the stock price at the time the bonds were issued. This only becomes a problem if the stock price falls below the conversion price. In this case, MicroStrategy must return cash, either by raising a new round of debt at more favorable terms to pay down earlier debt, or by raising cash by selling Bitcoin.

Value Chain

The process apparently began with companies trying to acquire Bitcoin, but they ended up using exchanges and custodial services. For example, MicroStrategy is a Coinbase Prime customer, it purchased Bitcoin through Coinbase, and it stores Bitcoin in Coinbase Custody, Fidelity, and its own multi-signature wallet. While it is difficult to estimate exactly how much Coinbase earns from MicroStrategy's Bitcoin execution and storage, we can make some guesses.

Assuming an exchange like Coinbase charges 5 bps for OTC executions to buy Bitcoin on MicroStrategy’s behalf, buying 500,000 Bitcoins at an average execution price of $70,000, they earn $17.5 million from executions. Bitcoin custodians charge annual fees of 0.2% to 1%. Assuming the low end of the range, storing 100,000 Bitcoins at $108,000, the custodian earns $21.6 million per year storing Bitcoin for MicroStrategy.

Beyond BTC

So far, financial instruments designed to provide exposure to Bitcoin (BTC) in capital markets have performed well. In May 2025, SharpLink raised $425 million in a round of private placement (PIPE) financing led by ConsenSys founder Joe Lubin, who also became the company's executive chairman. The financing issued approximately 69 million new shares at a price of $6.15 per share, and the funds will be used to purchase approximately 120,000 Ethereum (ETH) and may subsequently participate in staking. Currently, ETH exchange-traded funds (ETFs) do not allow staking.

This financial instrument that provides 3%-5% returns is more attractive than ETFs. Before the announcement, SharpLink's share price was $3.99, with a total market value of approximately $2.8 million and only 699,000 shares in circulation. The issue price of this financing is 54% higher than the market price. After the announcement, its share price soared to $124.

Notably, the 69 million new shares issued represent approximately 100 times the current number of shares outstanding.

Another company, Upexi, plans to acquire more than 1 million Solana (SOL) by the fourth quarter of 2025 while remaining cash flow neutral. The plan began with a round of private financing led by GSR, in which Upexi raised $100 million by selling 43.8 million shares. Upexi expects to pay preferred stock dividends through 6%-8% staking income and maximum extractable value (MEV) rebates, and self-fund future SOL purchases. On the day the news was released, its stock price soared from $2.28 to $22, and then closed at around $10.

Upexi had 37.2 million shares outstanding before the financing, so the newly issued shares caused about 54% dilution to old shareholders, but the nearly 400% surge in the stock price more than made up for the loss caused by the dilution.

Sol Strategies is another company that has raised funds through the capital markets to purchase SOL. The company operates a Solana validation node, and more than 90% of its revenue comes from staking rewards. Currently, the company has staked 390,000 SOL, and approximately 3.16 million SOL is entrusted to its nodes by third parties. In April 2025, Sol Strategies reached a convertible bond agreement with ATW Partners and obtained a financing line of up to US$500 million, of which the first US$20 million has been used to purchase 122,524 SOL.

Sol Strategies recently filed a shelf prospectus for an additional $1 billion in common stock (including an “at-the-market offering”), warrants, subscription receipts, units, debt securities, or any combination thereof. This provides the company with diverse financing flexibility.

Unlike MicroStrategy's convertible bond model, SharpLink and Upexi raise funds by directly issuing new shares. Personally, I think MicroStrategy's model is more suitable for investor groups with different goals. Compared with directly purchasing ETH or SOL, investors who gain exposure indirectly by purchasing stocks need to bear additional risks, such as the possibility that middlemen may leverage beyond the investor's risk tolerance. Therefore, unless there is additional service added value, it is more reasonable to adopt a convertible bond model with sufficient operating profit buffer to pay interest.

Strategy's "Alchemy" is becoming popular, can the price of currency support the stock price?

When the music stops

These convertible bonds are primarily aimed at hedge funds and institutional bond traders seeking asymmetric risk-return opportunities, rather than retail investors or traditional stock funds.

From their perspective, these financial instruments offer the option of "making big money if you win and limited losses if you lose", which fits their risk management framework very well. If Bitcoin achieves the expected 30%-50% increase in two to three years, they can choose to convert the bonds; if the market performs poorly, they can still recover 100% of the principal, although some value may be lost due to inflation.

The advantage of this structure is that it solves a real problem for institutional investors. Many hedge funds and pension funds lack the infrastructure to directly hold cryptocurrencies or cannot directly purchase Bitcoin due to investment restrictions. These convertible bonds provide them with a compliant "backdoor" into the crypto market while maintaining the downside protection required of fixed income assets.

However, this advantage is destined to be temporary. As regulation becomes clearer and more direct crypto investment tools emerge (such as custody solutions, regulated exchanges, and clearer accounting standards), the need for these complex detours will gradually decrease. The 73% premium that investors currently pay for Bitcoin exposure through MicroStrategy may shrink as more direct alternatives emerge.

We have seen similar situations before. In the past, opportunistic managers have taken advantage of the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) premium - buying Bitcoin and depositing it in Grayscale's trust, and then selling GBTC shares in the secondary market at a premium of 20%-50% above net asset value (NAV). However, as more and more people began to follow suit, by the end of 2022, GBTC's premium turned from the peak to a record 50% discount. This cycle shows that if there is no sustainable income to support repeated financing, the stock play backed by cryptocurrencies will eventually be arbitraged away by the market.

The key question is how long this can last and who will be left standing when the premium collapses. Companies with strong business fundamentals and conservative leverage may weather this shift, while those that lack durable revenue streams or competitive barriers and simply chase crypto assets may face a dilution-driven sell-off after the speculative craze subsides.

For now, the music is still playing and everyone is dancing. Institutional capital is pouring in, premiums are widening, and more and more companies are announcing Bitcoin and crypto asset strategies every week. However, smart investors know that this is a trade, not a long-term investment logic. The companies that survive will be those that use this window to create lasting value beyond their crypto holdings.

The transformation of corporate financial management may be permanent, but the extraordinary premiums we are seeing today are not. The question is whether you are ready to profit from this trend or are you just another player hoping to find a seat when the music stops.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

The Manchester City Donnarumma Doubters Have Missed Something Huge

The Manchester City Donnarumma Doubters Have Missed Something Huge

The post The Manchester City Donnarumma Doubters Have Missed Something Huge appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. MANCHESTER, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 14: Gianluigi Donnarumma of Manchester City celebrates the second City goal during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Manchester United at Etihad Stadium on September 14, 2025 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images) Visionhaus/Getty Images For a goalkeeper who’d played an influential role in the club’s first-ever Champions League triumph, it was strange to see Gianluigi Donnarumma so easily discarded. Soccer is a brutal game, but the sudden, drastic demotion of the Italian from Paris Saint-Germain’s lineup for the UEFA Super Cup clash against Tottenham Hotspur before he was sold to Manchester City was shockingly brutal. Coach Luis Enrique isn’t a man who minces his words, so he was blunt when asked about the decision on social media. “I am supported by my club and we are trying to find the best solution,” he told a news conference. “It is a difficult decision. I only have praise for Donnarumma. He is one of the very best goalkeepers out there and an even better man. “But we were looking for a different profile. It’s very difficult to take these types of decisions.” The last line has really stuck, especially since it became clear that Manchester City was Donnarumma’s next destination. Pep Guardiola, under whom the Italian will be playing this season, is known for brutally axing goalkeepers he didn’t feel fit his profile. The most notorious was Joe Hart, who was jettisoned many years ago for very similar reasons to Enrique. So how can it be that the Catalan coach is turning once again to a so-called old-school keeper? Well, the truth, as so often the case, is not quite that simple. As Italian soccer expert James Horncastle pointed out in The Athletic, Enrique’s focus on needing a “different profile” is overblown. Lucas Chevalier,…
DAR Open Network
D$0.03207+0.97%
Threshold
T$0.01579+0.63%
Manchester City Fan
CITY$0.9858-0.84%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 07:38
Share
Cryptos Signal Divergence Ahead of Fed Rate Decision

Cryptos Signal Divergence Ahead of Fed Rate Decision

The post Cryptos Signal Divergence Ahead of Fed Rate Decision appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto assets send conflicting signals ahead of the Federal Reserve’s September rate decision. On-chain data reveals a clear decrease in Bitcoin and Ethereum flowing into centralized exchanges, but a sharp increase in altcoin inflows. The findings come from a Tuesday report by CryptoQuant, an on-chain data platform. The firm’s data shows a stark divergence in coin volume, which has been observed in movements onto centralized exchanges over the past few weeks. Bitcoin and Ethereum Inflows Drop to Multi-Month Lows Sponsored Sponsored Bitcoin has seen a dramatic drop in exchange inflows, with the 7-day moving average plummeting to 25,000 BTC, its lowest level in over a year. The average deposit per transaction has fallen to 0.57 BTC as of September. This suggests that smaller retail investors, rather than large-scale whales, are responsible for the recent cash-outs. Ethereum is showing a similar trend, with its daily exchange inflows decreasing to a two-month low. CryptoQuant reported that the 7-day moving average for ETH deposits on exchanges is around 783,000 ETH, the lowest in two months. Other Altcoins See Renewed Selling Pressure In contrast, other altcoin deposit activity on exchanges has surged. The number of altcoin deposit transactions on centralized exchanges was quite steady in May and June of this year, maintaining a 7-day moving average of about 20,000 to 30,000. Recently, however, that figure has jumped to 55,000 transactions. Altcoins: Exchange Inflow Transaction Count. Source: CryptoQuant CryptoQuant projects that altcoins, given their increased inflow activity, could face relatively higher selling pressure compared to BTC and ETH. Meanwhile, the balance of stablecoins on exchanges—a key indicator of potential buying pressure—has increased significantly. The report notes that the exchange USDT balance, around $273 million in April, grew to $379 million by August 31, marking a new yearly high. CryptoQuant interprets this surge as a reflection of…
Bitcoin
BTC$122,640.94+2.19%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0004615+3.33%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.013771-2.04%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 01:01
Share
SEC's decision date expires after new rules: Five top candidates for October crypto ETF approval

SEC's decision date expires after new rules: Five top candidates for October crypto ETF approval

By Felix, PANews Among the many catalysts behind this crypto bull market, ETFs, particularly spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs, have become revolutionary financial instruments that significantly lower the barrier to entry for cryptocurrency investment, serving as a crucial "bridge of capital." Since the approval of Bitcoin spot ETFs in early 2024, the industry has attracted over $100 billion in institutional capital, driving the Bitcoin price from $60,000 to its current level of approximately $113,500. As of now, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has 92 crypto spot ETFs (both single-asset and index-based) pending approval. Of these, approximately 69 are single-asset ETFs, covering 24 different cryptocurrencies. These applications primarily come from institutions like Grayscale and VanEck, with final decision deadlines for most being in October. Against this backdrop, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) recently approved a proposal that fundamentally changes the way crypto spot ETFs are listed. Therefore, October's approval will not only mark a turning point in the crypto ETF market but also reflect the future direction of this bull market. The US SEC approved the proposed change from "case-by-case review" to "standard clearance" On September 7th, the US SEC approved rule changes proposed by three major exchanges (Nasdaq, Cboe BZX, and NYSE Arca) to introduce universal listing standards for commodity-based trust shares ("CBTS"). These standards, primarily for exchange-traded products (ETPs) holding physical commodities (including digital assets), replace the cumbersome case-by-case review process and aim to streamline the listing process. The chairman of the U.S. SEC stated in the document that these changes mark a shift in the SEC’s regulation of digital asset ETPs from “cautious case-by-case” to “standardized and efficient,” aiming to “maximize investor choice and promote innovation.” The core contents of the new regulations are as follows: The regulation proposes three listing paths: The product is traded on Intermarket Surveillance Group (ISG) member markets and has a market surveillance sharing agreement. Commodity futures are listed on a CFTC-regulated DCM for at least 6 months and have a surveillance-sharing agreement in place. New ETPs may be exempt from some of these requirements if an existing ETF is listed on a U.S. national securities exchange and has at least 40% of its assets allocated to that commodity. In short, the new regulations create a fast track for crypto asset ETFs that meet certain criteria. Based on the three aforementioned pathways, October may be the first period for the listing of new ETFs, with a focus on assets with existing CFTC-regulated futures contracts of at least six months. The original decision date has expired, and ETF issuers are now on the same page. The implementation of the new standards has directly impacted the long queue of ETF applications. On September 29th, the US SEC required issuers of spot ETFs for Litecoin (LTC), XRP, Sol, ADA, and DOGE to withdraw their 19b-4 filings. Issuers are required to proceed with listing according to the new standards, and the withdrawal process could begin as early as this week. This withdrawal does not represent a complete rejection of the ETF applications, but rather a shift to a more efficient regulatory path. It's worth noting that after a 19b-4 filing is withdrawn, the original decision date (typically the deadline for the SEC to make a final decision on the filing, such as 240 days after submission) may no longer be relevant. Under the new rules, the SEC may not require a strict deadline, but rather conduct a more expedited assessment based on common listing standards. As for when the ETF will be approved, although the issuer needs to resubmit or adjust the application according to the new general rules, which may involve additional administrative work and short delays, most people are optimistic about this and believe that the approval speed may be "exceptionally fast", similar to the ETH ETF which took only a few weeks from withdrawal to approval, that is, it is expected to be approved in October. Crypto journalist Eleanor Terrett wrote an analysis saying , "As long as the token meets existing standards, the SEC can approve a cryptocurrency ETF at any time by submitting an S-1 filing. Therefore, even if the deadlines for these individual ETFs are imminent, the SEC can theoretically make a decision on any or all of them at any time." However, Bloomberg ETF analyst James Seyffart warned that "everything is full of uncertainty. Add to that the possibility of a government shutdown, and the situation could become very unstable." (Related reading: What would happen to Bitcoin if the US government shut down? ) While it is unclear how quickly the SEC will process S-1 applications, eliminating the predictability of the original decision date, this change optimizes the process and reduces delays for more cryptocurrency ETFs to enter the market. Which of the five candidates will lead the ETF race? Although the ETF applications that were previously waiting in line have returned to the "starting line", the applications that the SEC currently requires issuers to withdraw only involve LTC, XRP, SOL, ADA, and DOGE, which may indicate that the first batch of approved ETFs will emerge from them (or all of them will be approved). 1. XRP ETFs XRP ETF is the most anticipated focus in October. Currently, there are 7 applications for XRP ETF, including Bitwise, 21Shares, Canary, Grayscale and other institutions. Previously, 6 applications were squeezed into the October 18-25 window, and Franklin Templeton's application was postponed to November 14 at the latest for a decision. The XRP spot ETF application was filed in January 2025, and the SEC opened for comment in July after the Ripple lawsuit was resolved. XRP futures have been listed on the CME for over a year, meeting the requirements of the new regulations. Bloomberg analysts James Seyffart and Eric Balchunas previously raised the probability of approval for the XRP spot ETF to 95%. This high probability was attributed to the SEC's increased engagement with the application, which the analysts viewed as a "clear green light." In addition, a key advantage of XRP is that it has been recognized as a commodity by regulators, greatly reducing the application barriers for its ETF. 2. SOL ETFs SOL spot ETF is one of the most popular applications at present, with seven large institutions participating, including VanEck, 21Shares, Bitwise, Franklin Templeton, etc. On September 27th, asset management firms including Fidelity, Franklin Templeton, CoinShares, Bitwise, Grayscale, Canary Capital, and VanEck successively submitted the latest versions of their S-1 forms to the US SEC. These revised documents all focus on the details of the Solana ETF’s staking operations. After the SEC ordered the issuer to withdraw its 19b-4 filing, Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas raised the odds of the SOL ETF's approval from 95% to 100%. He stated, "Honestly, the probability of approval is now 100%... The universal listing standard renders the 19b-4 form meaningless. Now only the S-1 remains, and the SOL ETF could be approved at any time." But it’s worth noting that BlackRock (the largest issuer of Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs) has not yet submitted an application for a Solana ETF, which may reflect its cautious attitude towards Solana’s regulatory risks. 3. LTC ETFs As one of the longest-running tokens in the crypto market, LTC has maintained a high level of security and decentralization since its launch in 2011. There are currently three Litecoin ETF applications, including the Canary Litecoin ETF, the Grayscale Litecoin Trust ETF, and the CoinShares Litecoin ETF. The previous October 10th deadline for the Litecoin ETF made it a candidate for a "good start." While the expiration of the original decision date has reduced the likelihood of Litecoin ETF approval, LTC's long-term market stability, strong regulatory compliance, and similar technical architecture to Bitcoin still make it highly likely to be among the first to be listed. In addition, Litecoin has not been identified as a security by the SEC like XRP or SOL, and is closer to the commodity attributes of Bitcoin, significantly reducing regulatory barriers. 4. Cardano (ADA) ETF Grayscale's Cardano Trust plans to convert into an ETF. The ETF's S-1 filing was registered in August, with a previous deadline set for October 26th. Cardano is known for its academic foundation and sustainability, and if approved, this spot ETF would be the first non-ETH PoS platform to do so. Notably, Grayscale's GDLC (Digital Large Cap Fund), which included Cardano, was approved on July 1st, further increasing the likelihood of approval for the Cardano ETF. 5. DOGE ETFs There are currently three DOGE ETF applications, including Bitwise, Grayscale, and 21Shares. The SEC is expected to make a ruling by October 12th at the latest. If the DOGE spot ETF is approved, it will become the first meme ETF. Conclusion Regardless of the outcome, October's crucial window will mark a significant turning point in the history of crypto ETFs, impacting not only the prices of related cryptocurrencies but also the scale and speed of institutional capital inflows. The crypto market is maturing, and the October ETF decision could be a crucial step in furthering its mainstream acceptance. Related reading: SEC's new regulations open the floodgates for crypto ETFs, are the top 10 spot ETFs expected to go online?
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.002024-1.41%
Hyperbridge
BRIDGE$0.07239+3.56%
Share
PANews2025/10/04 10:45
Share

Trending News

More

The Manchester City Donnarumma Doubters Have Missed Something Huge

Cryptos Signal Divergence Ahead of Fed Rate Decision

SEC's decision date expires after new rules: Five top candidates for October crypto ETF approval

BTC Development Corp. Completes $253 Million Initial Public Offering

XRP Could Hit $5 in 2025, But Ozak AI’s Price Prediction Is Far Bigger