Viewpoint: This decline is just a regular market shock

By: PANews
2024/12/23 21:55

Author: @0xChainMind , Crypto KOL

Compiled by: Felix, PANews

CZ predicted the recent crash as early as 2020. In addition, Fed Chairman Powell also said that the Fed cannot hold Bitcoin, and Trump's government reserve plan was blocked. Today's market conditions may be unclear to many people. What is the "truth" behind the current market decline?

The past two days have been a nightmare for all cryptocurrency investors, with Bitcoin falling by about 15%, bringing down the entire crypto market. Market sentiment quickly shifted from "the bull market has come" to "the bull market is over." But few people know that this may be part of the government's plan to "drive away" all undetermined holders from the market.

Viewpoint: This decline is just a regular market shock

The market began to see a slight correction after Powell's speech, in which he said the pace of fighting inflation has slowed.

These words mean that they are not planning to lower interest rates. As we all know, low interest rates are the key driver behind the bull market.

Viewpoint: This decline is just a regular market shock

Inflation information was also released, and it was lower than everyone expected. As a result, the probability of a rate hike in March rose to 46.9%. But something seems to be wrong.

Viewpoint: This decline is just a regular market shock

This negative macroeconomic factor seems to be the only reason for the decline.

The Trump campaign has been actively hoarding assets during the decline. In just two days, they bought more than $70 million worth of ETH, WBTC, and other altcoins.

This can't help but raise questions about potential market manipulation.

Viewpoint: This decline is just a regular market shock

The market was overheated and it was obvious that the government decided to cool it down.

This is good for both the market and the government because it is much easier to hoard Bitcoin when the price is lower.

If you think that the beginning of this article is just to attract readers, you are wrong.

As early as 2020, CZ said in a tweet: Waiting for new headlines: #Bitcoin "plunges" from $101k to $85k.

Now CZ has posted again: “Waiting for new headlines: #Bitcoin hits new all-time high again.”

This tweet clearly shows CZ’s optimism and clear understanding of what is going on.

Viewpoint: This decline is just a regular market shock

The only other thought that came to the author’s mind after CZ’s tweet is that the price could also pullback to $85K. That is why it is important to be cautious in trading now and avoid taking unnecessary risks.

However, as the chart below shows the long-short ratio, this price level may be bought up quickly.

Viewpoint: This decline is just a regular market shock

Taking all the information into consideration, it is obvious that this decline was just a regular shock. This is necessary for the market because when everyone is just holding, the market cannot continue to rise, and a new wave of buying is needed.

As mentioned above, it is not recommended to trade blindly at this time. It is an unnecessary risk, especially if you already have a position. The only thing you can consider is to buy Bitcoin cautiously in the $85,000-$87,000 range.

Related reading: As the market falls, how do top traders view the market outlook?

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

The Teucrium XRP ETF went live because the SEC let its deadline expire during the shutdown

The Teucrium XRP ETF went live because the SEC let its deadline expire during the shutdown

The Teucrium XRP ETF became active not because the Securities and Exchange Commission approved it, but because the agency let the clock run out during a shutdown. This happened as the SEC announced that:- “Effective October 1 and until further notice, the agency will have a very limited number of staff members available. The SEC […]
XRP
XRP$3.0268+0.03%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01406+11.94%
Notcoin
NOT$0.00163+0.74%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/10/04 13:30
Share
Vietnam's central bank expects credit growth to drive liquidity into cryptocurrency markets

Vietnam's central bank expects credit growth to drive liquidity into cryptocurrency markets

PANews reported on October 4th that Cointelegraph, citing Reuters, reported that the State Bank of Vietnam (Bank of Vietnam) expects credit growth to reach around 20% in 2025. With the increasing adoption of cryptocurrencies in the region, this move could lead to liquidity flowing into the global cryptocurrency market. Pham Thanh Ha, Deputy Governor of the Bank of Vietnam, said on Friday that further interest rate cuts are needed to promote economic growth and ease the uncertainty brought about by the US tariff increase. Vietnam’s government legalized cryptocurrencies in June as part of a broader tech regulatory initiative that categorized cryptocurrencies into virtual assets representing tokenized real-world products and crypto assets like Bitcoin and Ether. However, under the new cryptocurrency regulations and its five-year sandbox pilot program, which launched in September, the government prohibits the issuance of on-chain fiat-backed assets, including stablecoins and securities.
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.07586+12.06%
Movement
MOVE$0.1155+1.76%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0946+0.31%
Share
PANews2025/10/04 13:17
Share
Samsung & Coinbase: Explosive Crypto Adoption in 2025

Samsung & Coinbase: Explosive Crypto Adoption in 2025

Samsung just made a big move into cryptocurrency by adding Coinbase right into its wallet app for users in the United States. This lets the 75 million people with Galaxy devices buy crypto easily through Samsung Pay. The whole partnership focuses on making investments simpler and safer, all in one spot. Samsung Simplifying Crypto Investment […]
Movement
MOVE$0.1155+1.76%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.0248-0.20%
RWAX
APP$0.001997-1.67%
Share
Tronweekly2025/10/04 13:30
Share

Trending News

More

The Teucrium XRP ETF went live because the SEC let its deadline expire during the shutdown

Vietnam's central bank expects credit growth to drive liquidity into cryptocurrency markets

Samsung & Coinbase: Explosive Crypto Adoption in 2025

Layer Brett Picked As The Best Crypto To Buy Now By Experts Over Pi Coin & VeChain

Walmart-Owned Bank App OnePay to Add Crypto Support: Report