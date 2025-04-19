From a candy vendor to a crypto tycoon, Coinbase founder's entrepreneurial secrets and industry predictions

By: PANews
2025/04/19 11:08
GET
GET$0,00448-0,81%
Notcoin
NOT$0,001633+0,67%

Author: TRACER

Compiled by: Tim, PANews

Brian Armstrong is one of the richest figures in the cryptocurrency space, having founded the Coinbase exchange, making $8 billion in just five years, and Forbes ranking him as one of the top investors in the world.

Here are his Memecoin tips, strategies, and top five predictions.

From a candy vendor to a crypto tycoon, Coinbase founder's entrepreneurial secrets and industry predictions

The cryptocurrency industry has a lot to thank for its huge growth, and Brian Armstrong

This is one of them.

He entered this field because of his belief in technology, and completely changed the trajectory of his life with his belief in Bitcoin.

Brian Armstrong's growth experience and industry insights are worth reading again and again, and we can draw inspiration from them:

From a candy vendor to a crypto tycoon, Coinbase founder's entrepreneurial secrets and industry predictions

Born in San Jose, California, Brian had entrepreneurial potential at an early age.

He once admitted in an interview that he was called into the principal's office for selling candy on the school playground.

In high school, he developed a passion for Internet technology and began to learn programming.

From a candy vendor to a crypto tycoon, Coinbase founder's entrepreneurial secrets and industry predictions

After that, he entered Rice University for further studies and obtained a master's degree.

After graduation, he chose to live in Buenos Aires, Argentina for a year, during which he experienced hyperinflation.

The method to combat this economic turmoil: cryptocurrency, became the direction of his future research.

From a candy vendor to a crypto tycoon, Coinbase founder's entrepreneurial secrets and industry predictions

After graduating from university and working in a series of jobs, he and his friends co-founded an intermediary service platform for finding private tutors.

The platform allows teachers to post their personal information and offer their teaching services to potential student clients.

Brian Armstrong served as CEO of the project for eight years and eventually sold it for 21 times his annual income.

Brian Armstrong first learned about Bitcoin during Christmas 2010 while staying at his parents’ house in San Jose and stumbled upon Satoshi Nakamoto’s seminal document, “Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System.”

From that moment on, he began to think about starting a big business.

From a candy vendor to a crypto tycoon, Coinbase founder's entrepreneurial secrets and industry predictions

He used a sentence as his entrepreneurial principle: "It is not the gold diggers who get rich, but the shovel sellers."

At that time, there was a direct competitor in the industry, the famous Mt. Gox, but the platform had serious transaction delay problems.

In 2021, Brian Armstrong and Fred Ehrsam officially registered Coinbase.

From a candy vendor to a crypto tycoon, Coinbase founder's entrepreneurial secrets and industry predictions

Coinbase began to receive a large amount of investment, with a valuation more than 8 times Brian’s original goal. He had just set out to create a company with a valuation of $1 billion.

Today Brian Armstrong is living his ideal life and has billions of dollars in wealth.

He also actively shares his own opinions and suggestions, which you should definitely refer to:

From a candy vendor to a crypto tycoon, Coinbase founder's entrepreneurial secrets and industry predictions

Currently, Brian Armstrong firmly believes that there is a need to reform cryptocurrency regulatory policies.

The previous government severely hampered the growth of the industry and now is the perfect time to correct that.

There are discussions about appointing a pro-cryptocurrency SEC chairman and establishing a clear and stable legal framework, which would be a significant boon to the cryptocurrency market.

From a candy vendor to a crypto tycoon, Coinbase founder's entrepreneurial secrets and industry predictions

Brian Armstrong holds a fairly positive view on Memecoin and believes that they have certain development prospects.

In his view, just as GIFs and online memes have become part of the Internet economy, Memecoin may also become an important cultural and even economic phenomenon.

This is a weighty point, and one that deserves careful consideration.

From a candy vendor to a crypto tycoon, Coinbase founder's entrepreneurial secrets and industry predictions

Brian also shared a piece of media-viewing advice: Don’t listen to the promoters on YouTube.

There are three core elements to focus on when analyzing a project:

  • Number of GitHub code contributions
  • How active the team is on Twitter and Discord
  • If a project remains silent in response to criticism, this is a red flag.

The current policies of the new Trump administration may significantly increase the inflow of institutional liquidity into the market. All this stems from the fact that government actions will effectively enhance the confidence of financial institutions. The core driving force is that the government is advancing relevant legislation on stablecoins and digital dollars.

Brian Armstrong believes that cryptocurrency will never replace the traditional financial system, but will be a powerful supplement to it.

Exchange-traded funds (ETFs), asset custody services, and products that are deeply integrated with banks and financial technology platforms will become development trends.

This is essentially a practical advice: be sure to develop products that can interface with traditional financial architectures.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

The Teucrium XRP ETF went live because the SEC let its deadline expire during the shutdown

The Teucrium XRP ETF went live because the SEC let its deadline expire during the shutdown

The Teucrium XRP ETF became active not because the Securities and Exchange Commission approved it, but because the agency let the clock run out during a shutdown. This happened as the SEC announced that:- “Effective October 1 and until further notice, the agency will have a very limited number of staff members available. The SEC […]
XRP
XRP$3,0284-0,17%
SecondLive
LIVE$0,0141+12,35%
Notcoin
NOT$0,001628--%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/10/04 13:30
Share
Vietnam's central bank expects credit growth to drive liquidity into cryptocurrency markets

Vietnam's central bank expects credit growth to drive liquidity into cryptocurrency markets

PANews reported on October 4th that Cointelegraph, citing Reuters, reported that the State Bank of Vietnam (Bank of Vietnam) expects credit growth to reach around 20% in 2025. With the increasing adoption of cryptocurrencies in the region, this move could lead to liquidity flowing into the global cryptocurrency market. Pham Thanh Ha, Deputy Governor of the Bank of Vietnam, said on Friday that further interest rate cuts are needed to promote economic growth and ease the uncertainty brought about by the US tariff increase. Vietnam’s government legalized cryptocurrencies in June as part of a broader tech regulatory initiative that categorized cryptocurrencies into virtual assets representing tokenized real-world products and crypto assets like Bitcoin and Ether. However, under the new cryptocurrency regulations and its five-year sandbox pilot program, which launched in September, the government prohibits the issuance of on-chain fiat-backed assets, including stablecoins and securities.
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0,07575+11,61%
Movement
MOVE$0,1154+0,96%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0,0935-0,84%
Share
PANews2025/10/04 13:17
Share
Samsung & Coinbase: Explosive Crypto Adoption in 2025

Samsung & Coinbase: Explosive Crypto Adoption in 2025

Samsung just made a big move into cryptocurrency by adding Coinbase right into its wallet app for users in the United States. This lets the 75 million people with Galaxy devices buy crypto easily through Samsung Pay. The whole partnership focuses on making investments simpler and safer, all in one spot. Samsung Simplifying Crypto Investment […]
Movement
MOVE$0,1154+0,96%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0,02482-0,08%
RWAX
APP$0,001997-1,81%
Share
Tronweekly2025/10/04 13:30
Share

Trending News

More

The Teucrium XRP ETF went live because the SEC let its deadline expire during the shutdown

Vietnam's central bank expects credit growth to drive liquidity into cryptocurrency markets

Samsung & Coinbase: Explosive Crypto Adoption in 2025

Fed spokesperson: The Fed has started a moderate rate cut cycle, and there are huge differences in future decisions

Walmart-Owned Bank App OnePay to Add Crypto Support: Report