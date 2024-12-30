Opinion: AI Agents “take over” memecoin and enter a super cycle

By: PANews
2024/12/30 14:29
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.001306-7.63%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1255+0.07%

Author: Ignas , Crypto KOL

Compiled by: Felix, PANews

Forget the memecoin supercycle, AI Agents outperform everything and more, here’s a comparison of AI Agents and other narrative price performance:

Opinion: AI Agents “take over” memecoin and enter a super cycle

The overall market cap of AI Agents narratives has increased by 7,000% in the past 3 months (driven by new products), while Memecoins have only increased by 15.19%.

As shown in the figure below, considering the volatility of newly launched AI tokens, AI Agents has also performed well in the past 30D, rising 75%, while Memecoin has fallen 25%.

Opinion: AI Agents “take over” memecoin and enter a super cycle

There are several reasons to compare Memecoin to AI Agents:

First, the memecoin craze was fueled by low float, high FDV VC tokens. Most AI Agents took these negative examples to heart and launched with little or no VC funding.

More importantly, many AI Agents tokens were launched in a similar way to memecoin on platforms like Pump.fun or AI incubation sites like Virtuals. They opened trading at a lower market cap, allowing early buyers to profit from the rise. Without memecoin, AI Agents may have performed completely differently.

Second, AI Agents have distinct, self-updating cultures and even “cult memes” with some practicality.

Just like aixbt constantly adapts to today's narratives and themes. They are also native cryptocurrencies, while OG memecoins are cultural imports from Web2 (with a few exceptions, such as $PENGU).

In contrast, the OG memecoin is stagnant and requires constant support from the human community to remain relevant/alive.

As crypto KOL redphone said, “Nothing is more exhausting than memecoin.”

Opinion: AI Agents “take over” memecoin and enter a super cycle

Finally, AI Agents successfully snatched market attention from memecoin and realized liquidity transfer accordingly. The author has previously witnessed the changes in one of his wallets:

A Degen hot wallet that can trade at will and chase hot narratives has changed its portfolio from pure memecoin to AI Agents without noticing. Now the income of this wallet has increased a lot, but if you still hold these memecoins, the income will be miserable.

So, is this an AI Agents supercycle or simply a narrative rotation?

Crypto KOL redphone mentioned in his prediction for 2025 that “normal” memecoins will launch proxy mascot/spokesperson robots (or the memecoin will begin a slow decline to insignificance).

It's a bold prediction, but don't be surprised if it happens.

Related reading: Crypto market year-end review: 25 25-year predictions and 23 most promising coins

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

The Teucrium XRP ETF went live because the SEC let its deadline expire during the shutdown

The Teucrium XRP ETF went live because the SEC let its deadline expire during the shutdown

The Teucrium XRP ETF became active not because the Securities and Exchange Commission approved it, but because the agency let the clock run out during a shutdown. This happened as the SEC announced that:- “Effective October 1 and until further notice, the agency will have a very limited number of staff members available. The SEC […]
XRP
XRP$3.0284-0.17%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.0141+12.35%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001628--%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/10/04 13:30
Share
Vietnam's central bank expects credit growth to drive liquidity into cryptocurrency markets

Vietnam's central bank expects credit growth to drive liquidity into cryptocurrency markets

PANews reported on October 4th that Cointelegraph, citing Reuters, reported that the State Bank of Vietnam (Bank of Vietnam) expects credit growth to reach around 20% in 2025. With the increasing adoption of cryptocurrencies in the region, this move could lead to liquidity flowing into the global cryptocurrency market. Pham Thanh Ha, Deputy Governor of the Bank of Vietnam, said on Friday that further interest rate cuts are needed to promote economic growth and ease the uncertainty brought about by the US tariff increase. Vietnam’s government legalized cryptocurrencies in June as part of a broader tech regulatory initiative that categorized cryptocurrencies into virtual assets representing tokenized real-world products and crypto assets like Bitcoin and Ether. However, under the new cryptocurrency regulations and its five-year sandbox pilot program, which launched in September, the government prohibits the issuance of on-chain fiat-backed assets, including stablecoins and securities.
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.07575+11.61%
Movement
MOVE$0.1154+0.96%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0935-0.84%
Share
PANews2025/10/04 13:17
Share
Samsung & Coinbase: Explosive Crypto Adoption in 2025

Samsung & Coinbase: Explosive Crypto Adoption in 2025

Samsung just made a big move into cryptocurrency by adding Coinbase right into its wallet app for users in the United States. This lets the 75 million people with Galaxy devices buy crypto easily through Samsung Pay. The whole partnership focuses on making investments simpler and safer, all in one spot. Samsung Simplifying Crypto Investment […]
Movement
MOVE$0.1154+0.96%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02482-0.08%
RWAX
APP$0.001997-1.81%
Share
Tronweekly2025/10/04 13:30
Share

Trending News

More

The Teucrium XRP ETF went live because the SEC let its deadline expire during the shutdown

Vietnam's central bank expects credit growth to drive liquidity into cryptocurrency markets

Samsung & Coinbase: Explosive Crypto Adoption in 2025

Fed spokesperson: The Fed has started a moderate rate cut cycle, and there are huge differences in future decisions

Walmart-Owned Bank App OnePay to Add Crypto Support: Report