Quantum Countdown: How Bitcoin’s 15-year shield faces its biggest threat yet

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/16 02:30
Safe Token
SAFE$0.3737-1.26%
SOON
SOON$0.4607-12.97%

The Bitcoin network has been safe and stable for 15 years. However, elliptic curve cryptography, or ECC, was created in 1985 to protect Bitcoin, and concerns about its soon-to-be obsolescence intensify each year. The emerging technology of quantum computers challenges the network’s security.

Crypto.news discussed the future of Bitcoin in the post-quantum era with Kapil Dhiman, the CEO of Quranium, a Layer 1 blockchain protocol optimized for post-quantum security, AI integration, and Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compatibility.

How did you realize that quantum computers are a threat, and when did you start dedicating most of your time to finding a solution?

Dhiman: During my consulting days at PwC, I began to see a recurring blind spot: quantum computing. While most of the industry was focused on scaling and interoperability, few seriously considered the existential threat that quantum computers pose to current cryptographic infrastructure, including blockchain.

Early on, I realized that this wasn’t just a theoretical risk sitting decades away. The pace of advancement, especially with quantum advantage edging closer, meant that we needed to act now, not after the breach. By late 2023, it was clear to me that the digital world as we know it, from DeFi to identity systems, could be compromised without quantum-proof infrastructure.

In early 2024, I joined forces with Zeeshan and Yaduvendra to co-found Quranium, a new Layer 1 built from the ground up to be quantum-secure, AI-native, and ready to protect the next era of the internet. Since then, this mission has been my whole focus. We’re not just building a blockchain. We’re building the digital shield for everything that’s coming next.

What exactly is a Q-Day? How much time do we have?

Dhiman: Q-Day is the term we use for the moment quantum computers become powerful enough to break widely used cryptographic systems, including RSA, ECC, and the algorithms securing most blockchains and online banking today.

But unlike Y2K, it won’t be a neatly marked day on the calendar. It could happen quietly; a breakthrough in a lab, or worse, behind closed doors in the hands of adversaries. We might only realise it’s happened after the damage is done. That’s what makes it so dangerous: there’s no global countdown clock ticking toward Q-Day.

So how much time do we have? That’s the unknown. Some estimates suggest by 2030. But even before the hardware arrives, the threat is real, thanks to “store now, decrypt later” (SNDL) strategies. Encrypted data is already being harvested today, just waiting for quantum power to catch up.

The consequences could be enormous. Take Bitcoin: it’s acutely vulnerable. As I mentioned recently in WIRED, the only viable fix would be a hard fork, requiring 51% consensus across the network and a coordinated migration of funds. If quantum capability lands before that happens, Bitcoin could collapse overnight. It’s a ticking time bomb.

People who read about the crypto sector every day, usually associate the threat of quantum computing with cracking their wallets. But this threat stretches to other sectors as well. If the problem is ignored, can we see the banking system getting critically damaged? Or lots of personal data from messengers and social media platforms freely floating online? AI-backed systems going crazy and stuff like that? What is the worst scenario?

Dhiman: You’re absolutely right. Most people in crypto worry about quantum cracking their wallets, but the threat goes far beyond that. If we ignore this problem, we’re not just discussing financial loss. We’re talking about the foundations of digital trust breaking down. 

Think about the systems that run our world today: banking, healthcare, messaging apps, cloud platforms, and AI services. They all rely on cryptographic systems that were never designed to withstand a quantum-capable adversary. If quantum computers can break widely used encryption like RSA or ECC, then yes, banks could be compromised, personal messages could be exposed, and deep systems like national IDs or military comms could be intercepted. It wouldn’t be just about money anymore. It would be about identity, privacy, and sovereignty.

Worst-case scenario? Imagine an AI system trained on poisoned data or manipulated in real-time. Imagine diplomatic secrets leaked from old encrypted emails. Or financial systems manipulated quietly because the attacker had access for months before anyone even noticed. At the end of the day, this isn’t a tech issue; it’s a civilization-level trust issue.

Given the possible implications, it seems that regulators worldwide should react to the emergence of quantum computing. Will the distribution of these computers be somewhat controlled? If this technology is that explosive, will it be as hard to obtain as nuclear weapons? Are regulators around the world working on it?

Dhiman: That’s a great and very important question, and one that regulators are only just starting to grapple with. Quantum computing may not have the explosive visuals of nuclear weapons, but its impact could be just as far-reaching, especially in the digital realm. We’re talking about breaking encryption, compromising national security systems, and even destabilizing the trust models that underpin global finance and communications. 

Right now, quantum systems are expensive, centralized, and limited to a few governments, labs, and major tech players. So yes – there’s still some natural control around access. But that’s not going to last forever. We’ve seen it before with AI and other frontier tech. Once the tools get smaller, cheaper, and more available, the risk multiplies. That said, we’re starting to see regulatory moves. The U.S. has already imposed export controls on quantum technologies, and the EU, Switzerland, and other countries are following suit. There’s no global treaty yet, but there’s a growing awareness that this tech can’t remain ungoverned.

Will access be as tightly controlled as nuclear weapons? Probably not. But we are moving toward what I’d call a managed chokehold; restrictions on exports, funding, and cloud-based access to quantum infrastructure. Think of it as governments trying to slow the spread while they play catch-up.

That’s why readiness matters. Regulators can try to contain the technology, but it’s already out of the lab. The only real defense is upgrading our infrastructure. That’s the future we’re building toward at Quranium: quantum-secure by design, so we’re not waiting for the world to act; we’re already ahead of it.

You told the Korea IT Times that opposing the quantum threat is about technology and global collaboration. Do you see this collaboration happening, and are you optimistic?

Dhiman: Yes, I did say that, and I stand by it more than ever. Fighting the quantum threat isn’t just about rolling out better cryptography. It’s about aligning global priorities. Because let’s be honest, a quantum attack doesn’t respect borders. If someone breaks encryption in one part of the world, the ripple effects can go global in seconds.

I’ve had the chance to speak with people across different regions, in Switzerland, the UAE, the U.S, South East Asia, and what gives me optimism is that there’s a real shift happening. Governments are investing in quantum readiness. Enterprises, especially in finance and identity, are starting to ask the right questions. We’re seeing more cross-border partnerships and collaborations form and Quranium is part of that conversation. We’ve co-hosted sessions like The Quantum Threat: Future-Proofing Finance in Singapore with PwC, and partnered with innovators globally to move this forward.

South Korea is a great example. Their National Strategic Plan for Quantum Science and Technology initiative is entirely centered on international collaboration, not just to develop the tech, but to build a secure ecosystem around it. Their 2023 joint statement with the U.S. also laid out a clear plan for working together on quantum science and cybersecurity. When you pair that with efforts from the EU, India, and strategic bodies like the World Economic Forum and CSIS, you see a fragmented but growing fabric of collaboration.

So am I optimistic? Yes, but cautiously. The momentum is there. The conversations are happening. But this can’t be a wait-and-watch moment. Quantum is moving fast and we need to move faster. If we get this right, we don’t just neutralize the threat, we unlock entirely new opportunities for secure, intelligent infrastructure on a global scale.

Recently, BlackRock warned its customers about Bitcoin’s vulnerability associated with quantum computing. That was probably the first instance when a high-profile company voiced the problem. Do you see big players doing anything else about the quantum threat on top of raising awareness? What big companies on top of BlackRock and Google were discussing the problem?

Dhiman: Yes, BlackRock’s statement marked a turning point. For a traditional asset manager of that scale to publicly warn about quantum threats, it sent a strong signal. It’s no longer just cryptographers or blockchain startups talking about this. The alarm bells are starting to ring in boardrooms.

Beyond BlackRock, we’ve seen activity from companies like Google, IBM, Microsoft, and Amazon. They’re not just developing quantum hardware, they’re investing in post-quantum security standards. Cloud providers, for example, are piloting quantum-safe protocols for enterprise clients. JPMorgan, Visa, and other financial giants are also researching how to future-proof sensitive systems.

That said, there’s still a disconnect. Many efforts are siloed, focused more on innovation and research than on coordinated defense or industry-wide migration. Outside of BlackRock, we haven’t yet seen a collective commitment to adopt quantum-resistant systems. Especially in decentralized ecosystems like Bitcoin, where coordination is difficult, real change will take time.

Have you had discussions with big influencers and what’s your opinion on their awareness and readiness to step in? Do influencers outside of the crypto community ring the alarm?

Dhiman: As for influencers, awareness is rising in crypto circles. Accounts like Coin Bureau are helping to amplify the message and encourage community discussions around protocols like QRAMP (Quantum-Resistant Address Migration Protocol). Outside crypto, though engagement is still scattered. Some commentators like tech commentator Chamath Palihapitiya mention quantum here and there, often reacting to headlines like Google’s progress, but there’s no deep push yet for systemic change.

That’s why Quranium is leaning in, not only by building infrastructure ready for the quantum era, but by keeping the conversation going across industries and communities. The more we raise awareness now, the more time we buy to ensure the transition is smooth, secure, and inclusive.

I’ve seen a survey by Quranium. It reveals that people holding crypto are well aware of the problem and they want to protect their funds but most of them have no idea how to do it. Can you describe transitioning from vulnerable wallets to quantum-proof wallets from the user’s perspective? What can be already done?

Dhiman: That stat you mentioned, “78% willing to switch for quantum-safe security”, really jumped out at us too. It’s clear: the community wants protection, but most people don’t know how to get there. And that’s not their fault. The current wallet ecosystem just hasn’t given users any clear path forward.

From a user’s perspective, transitioning to a quantum-secure wallet shouldn’t be complicated. At Quranium, we built QSafe with that in mind. It feels like any other modern wallet: easy to set up a familiar interface, but under the hood, it uses post-quantum cryptography by default. That means your keys, backups, and transactions are secured with algorithms that can withstand quantum attacks, like SPHINCS+ and ML-KEM.

Users can already take action. With QSafe, for example, the process is simple: Create a wallet, secure your recovery phrase, activate post-quantum settings (built-in by default), and move assets over from your existing wallet.

There is no need to wait for a protocol upgrade or a hard fork. For those still using vulnerable wallets, the first step is awareness, understanding what protects your assets, and whether your current provider is even thinking about the quantum threat. Unfortunately, the survey showed that most aren’t.

What we’re seeing is a shift. People are moving toward using their wallets like banks. But unlike banks, we don’t get to rely on regulators or insurance to back us up. It’s self-custody, which means the responsibility is higher, but so is the need for better tools.

The dormant bitcoins question. Who will be in charge of unlocking the stuck bitcoins? Will they end up being grabbed by quantum raiders?

Dhiman: This is one of the most uncomfortable truths about the quantum threat and one that very few people want to discuss. Dormant bitcoins, especially those sitting in old wallets with exposed public keys and no movement for years, are essentially low-hanging fruit for quantum computers. If Q-Day arrives before a hard fork or a protocol-wide upgrade, those coins can be stolen without any chance of recovery.

So who’s in charge of unlocking them? Technically, no one. These wallets don’t have active guardians or access controls beyond their cryptography. If that cryptography breaks and quantum computers can derive private keys from public ones, those funds are as good as gone. That includes Satoshi’s wallets, which hold about $100 billion worth of BTC.

In that scenario, it won’t be “unlocking,” it’ll be looting. Quantum raiders, whether state-backed or rogue actors, could sweep those wallets. And the worst part? You won’t even know it happened until the coins start moving. The chain won’t raise any red flags because from its point of view, the attacker has a valid private key.

Unless Bitcoin undergoes a hard fork to adopt post-quantum cryptography in time, which is a monumental task requiring global coordination, there’s no central authority to protect those dormant coins. That’s why we keep saying: the clock is ticking. Security by consensus is powerful, but when facing something like quantum, it has to be fast too.

Will quantum computers serve to improve the security of the crypto sector or benefit it the other way? If so, what are the possible use cases?

Dhiman: Quantum computing is a double-edged sword for the crypto sector. On one hand, it’s the single biggest threat to the cryptographic foundations most blockchains rely on, especially those using RSA and elliptic curve signatures, like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Algorithms like Shor’s can break these within hours once we hit the 2,000–4,000 logical qubit mark, and based on current trajectories, that could happen by the early 2030s.

But that’s just one side of the story.

Quantum tech could also strengthen the crypto space if we’re prepared. Take quantum random number generation (QRNG): it creates truly unpredictable keys, which could reduce wallet-level vulnerabilities. JPMorgan and Quantinuum have already shown how this works in finance, and crypto could follow.

Quantum key distribution (QKD) is another example. It’s being tested in places like China for ultra-secure communication over long distances. If applied to crypto exchanges or high-value wallets, QKD could add a layer of defense that current systems lack. Beyond security, quantum computing could optimize how smart contracts are written, tested, and patched, especially in DeFi, where vulnerabilities can cause cascading failures. It could also supercharge fraud detection systems, giving AI tools the boost they need to analyze transactions and flag suspicious behavior in real time.

So yes, quantum could benefit crypto but only if we get ahead of the threat first. If we delay the transition to post-quantum cryptography, then all these benefits won’t matter because we’ll be too busy dealing with the fallout. It’s a race: proactive adoption turns quantum into an ally. Waiting too long turns it into a wrecking ball. 

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

The Manchester City Donnarumma Doubters Have Missed Something Huge

The Manchester City Donnarumma Doubters Have Missed Something Huge

The post The Manchester City Donnarumma Doubters Have Missed Something Huge appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. MANCHESTER, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 14: Gianluigi Donnarumma of Manchester City celebrates the second City goal during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Manchester United at Etihad Stadium on September 14, 2025 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images) Visionhaus/Getty Images For a goalkeeper who’d played an influential role in the club’s first-ever Champions League triumph, it was strange to see Gianluigi Donnarumma so easily discarded. Soccer is a brutal game, but the sudden, drastic demotion of the Italian from Paris Saint-Germain’s lineup for the UEFA Super Cup clash against Tottenham Hotspur before he was sold to Manchester City was shockingly brutal. Coach Luis Enrique isn’t a man who minces his words, so he was blunt when asked about the decision on social media. “I am supported by my club and we are trying to find the best solution,” he told a news conference. “It is a difficult decision. I only have praise for Donnarumma. He is one of the very best goalkeepers out there and an even better man. “But we were looking for a different profile. It’s very difficult to take these types of decisions.” The last line has really stuck, especially since it became clear that Manchester City was Donnarumma’s next destination. Pep Guardiola, under whom the Italian will be playing this season, is known for brutally axing goalkeepers he didn’t feel fit his profile. The most notorious was Joe Hart, who was jettisoned many years ago for very similar reasons to Enrique. So how can it be that the Catalan coach is turning once again to a so-called old-school keeper? Well, the truth, as so often the case, is not quite that simple. As Italian soccer expert James Horncastle pointed out in The Athletic, Enrique’s focus on needing a “different profile” is overblown. Lucas Chevalier,…
DAR Open Network
D$0.03207+0.97%
Threshold
T$0.01579+0.63%
Manchester City Fan
CITY$0.9858-0.84%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 07:38
Share
Cryptos Signal Divergence Ahead of Fed Rate Decision

Cryptos Signal Divergence Ahead of Fed Rate Decision

The post Cryptos Signal Divergence Ahead of Fed Rate Decision appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto assets send conflicting signals ahead of the Federal Reserve’s September rate decision. On-chain data reveals a clear decrease in Bitcoin and Ethereum flowing into centralized exchanges, but a sharp increase in altcoin inflows. The findings come from a Tuesday report by CryptoQuant, an on-chain data platform. The firm’s data shows a stark divergence in coin volume, which has been observed in movements onto centralized exchanges over the past few weeks. Bitcoin and Ethereum Inflows Drop to Multi-Month Lows Sponsored Sponsored Bitcoin has seen a dramatic drop in exchange inflows, with the 7-day moving average plummeting to 25,000 BTC, its lowest level in over a year. The average deposit per transaction has fallen to 0.57 BTC as of September. This suggests that smaller retail investors, rather than large-scale whales, are responsible for the recent cash-outs. Ethereum is showing a similar trend, with its daily exchange inflows decreasing to a two-month low. CryptoQuant reported that the 7-day moving average for ETH deposits on exchanges is around 783,000 ETH, the lowest in two months. Other Altcoins See Renewed Selling Pressure In contrast, other altcoin deposit activity on exchanges has surged. The number of altcoin deposit transactions on centralized exchanges was quite steady in May and June of this year, maintaining a 7-day moving average of about 20,000 to 30,000. Recently, however, that figure has jumped to 55,000 transactions. Altcoins: Exchange Inflow Transaction Count. Source: CryptoQuant CryptoQuant projects that altcoins, given their increased inflow activity, could face relatively higher selling pressure compared to BTC and ETH. Meanwhile, the balance of stablecoins on exchanges—a key indicator of potential buying pressure—has increased significantly. The report notes that the exchange USDT balance, around $273 million in April, grew to $379 million by August 31, marking a new yearly high. CryptoQuant interprets this surge as a reflection of…
Bitcoin
BTC$122,640.94+2.19%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0004615+3.33%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.013771-2.04%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 01:01
Share
SEC's decision date expires after new rules: Five top candidates for October crypto ETF approval

SEC's decision date expires after new rules: Five top candidates for October crypto ETF approval

By Felix, PANews Among the many catalysts behind this crypto bull market, ETFs, particularly spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs, have become revolutionary financial instruments that significantly lower the barrier to entry for cryptocurrency investment, serving as a crucial "bridge of capital." Since the approval of Bitcoin spot ETFs in early 2024, the industry has attracted over $100 billion in institutional capital, driving the Bitcoin price from $60,000 to its current level of approximately $113,500. As of now, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has 92 crypto spot ETFs (both single-asset and index-based) pending approval. Of these, approximately 69 are single-asset ETFs, covering 24 different cryptocurrencies. These applications primarily come from institutions like Grayscale and VanEck, with final decision deadlines for most being in October. Against this backdrop, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) recently approved a proposal that fundamentally changes the way crypto spot ETFs are listed. Therefore, October's approval will not only mark a turning point in the crypto ETF market but also reflect the future direction of this bull market. The US SEC approved the proposed change from "case-by-case review" to "standard clearance" On September 7th, the US SEC approved rule changes proposed by three major exchanges (Nasdaq, Cboe BZX, and NYSE Arca) to introduce universal listing standards for commodity-based trust shares ("CBTS"). These standards, primarily for exchange-traded products (ETPs) holding physical commodities (including digital assets), replace the cumbersome case-by-case review process and aim to streamline the listing process. The chairman of the U.S. SEC stated in the document that these changes mark a shift in the SEC’s regulation of digital asset ETPs from “cautious case-by-case” to “standardized and efficient,” aiming to “maximize investor choice and promote innovation.” The core contents of the new regulations are as follows: The regulation proposes three listing paths: The product is traded on Intermarket Surveillance Group (ISG) member markets and has a market surveillance sharing agreement. Commodity futures are listed on a CFTC-regulated DCM for at least 6 months and have a surveillance-sharing agreement in place. New ETPs may be exempt from some of these requirements if an existing ETF is listed on a U.S. national securities exchange and has at least 40% of its assets allocated to that commodity. In short, the new regulations create a fast track for crypto asset ETFs that meet certain criteria. Based on the three aforementioned pathways, October may be the first period for the listing of new ETFs, with a focus on assets with existing CFTC-regulated futures contracts of at least six months. The original decision date has expired, and ETF issuers are now on the same page. The implementation of the new standards has directly impacted the long queue of ETF applications. On September 29th, the US SEC required issuers of spot ETFs for Litecoin (LTC), XRP, Sol, ADA, and DOGE to withdraw their 19b-4 filings. Issuers are required to proceed with listing according to the new standards, and the withdrawal process could begin as early as this week. This withdrawal does not represent a complete rejection of the ETF applications, but rather a shift to a more efficient regulatory path. It's worth noting that after a 19b-4 filing is withdrawn, the original decision date (typically the deadline for the SEC to make a final decision on the filing, such as 240 days after submission) may no longer be relevant. Under the new rules, the SEC may not require a strict deadline, but rather conduct a more expedited assessment based on common listing standards. As for when the ETF will be approved, although the issuer needs to resubmit or adjust the application according to the new general rules, which may involve additional administrative work and short delays, most people are optimistic about this and believe that the approval speed may be "exceptionally fast", similar to the ETH ETF which took only a few weeks from withdrawal to approval, that is, it is expected to be approved in October. Crypto journalist Eleanor Terrett wrote an analysis saying , "As long as the token meets existing standards, the SEC can approve a cryptocurrency ETF at any time by submitting an S-1 filing. Therefore, even if the deadlines for these individual ETFs are imminent, the SEC can theoretically make a decision on any or all of them at any time." However, Bloomberg ETF analyst James Seyffart warned that "everything is full of uncertainty. Add to that the possibility of a government shutdown, and the situation could become very unstable." (Related reading: What would happen to Bitcoin if the US government shut down? ) While it is unclear how quickly the SEC will process S-1 applications, eliminating the predictability of the original decision date, this change optimizes the process and reduces delays for more cryptocurrency ETFs to enter the market. Which of the five candidates will lead the ETF race? Although the ETF applications that were previously waiting in line have returned to the "starting line", the applications that the SEC currently requires issuers to withdraw only involve LTC, XRP, SOL, ADA, and DOGE, which may indicate that the first batch of approved ETFs will emerge from them (or all of them will be approved). 1. XRP ETFs XRP ETF is the most anticipated focus in October. Currently, there are 7 applications for XRP ETF, including Bitwise, 21Shares, Canary, Grayscale and other institutions. Previously, 6 applications were squeezed into the October 18-25 window, and Franklin Templeton's application was postponed to November 14 at the latest for a decision. The XRP spot ETF application was filed in January 2025, and the SEC opened for comment in July after the Ripple lawsuit was resolved. XRP futures have been listed on the CME for over a year, meeting the requirements of the new regulations. Bloomberg analysts James Seyffart and Eric Balchunas previously raised the probability of approval for the XRP spot ETF to 95%. This high probability was attributed to the SEC's increased engagement with the application, which the analysts viewed as a "clear green light." In addition, a key advantage of XRP is that it has been recognized as a commodity by regulators, greatly reducing the application barriers for its ETF. 2. SOL ETFs SOL spot ETF is one of the most popular applications at present, with seven large institutions participating, including VanEck, 21Shares, Bitwise, Franklin Templeton, etc. On September 27th, asset management firms including Fidelity, Franklin Templeton, CoinShares, Bitwise, Grayscale, Canary Capital, and VanEck successively submitted the latest versions of their S-1 forms to the US SEC. These revised documents all focus on the details of the Solana ETF’s staking operations. After the SEC ordered the issuer to withdraw its 19b-4 filing, Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas raised the odds of the SOL ETF's approval from 95% to 100%. He stated, "Honestly, the probability of approval is now 100%... The universal listing standard renders the 19b-4 form meaningless. Now only the S-1 remains, and the SOL ETF could be approved at any time." But it’s worth noting that BlackRock (the largest issuer of Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs) has not yet submitted an application for a Solana ETF, which may reflect its cautious attitude towards Solana’s regulatory risks. 3. LTC ETFs As one of the longest-running tokens in the crypto market, LTC has maintained a high level of security and decentralization since its launch in 2011. There are currently three Litecoin ETF applications, including the Canary Litecoin ETF, the Grayscale Litecoin Trust ETF, and the CoinShares Litecoin ETF. The previous October 10th deadline for the Litecoin ETF made it a candidate for a "good start." While the expiration of the original decision date has reduced the likelihood of Litecoin ETF approval, LTC's long-term market stability, strong regulatory compliance, and similar technical architecture to Bitcoin still make it highly likely to be among the first to be listed. In addition, Litecoin has not been identified as a security by the SEC like XRP or SOL, and is closer to the commodity attributes of Bitcoin, significantly reducing regulatory barriers. 4. Cardano (ADA) ETF Grayscale's Cardano Trust plans to convert into an ETF. The ETF's S-1 filing was registered in August, with a previous deadline set for October 26th. Cardano is known for its academic foundation and sustainability, and if approved, this spot ETF would be the first non-ETH PoS platform to do so. Notably, Grayscale's GDLC (Digital Large Cap Fund), which included Cardano, was approved on July 1st, further increasing the likelihood of approval for the Cardano ETF. 5. DOGE ETFs There are currently three DOGE ETF applications, including Bitwise, Grayscale, and 21Shares. The SEC is expected to make a ruling by October 12th at the latest. If the DOGE spot ETF is approved, it will become the first meme ETF. Conclusion Regardless of the outcome, October's crucial window will mark a significant turning point in the history of crypto ETFs, impacting not only the prices of related cryptocurrencies but also the scale and speed of institutional capital inflows. The crypto market is maturing, and the October ETF decision could be a crucial step in furthering its mainstream acceptance. Related reading: SEC's new regulations open the floodgates for crypto ETFs, are the top 10 spot ETFs expected to go online?
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.002024-1.41%
Hyperbridge
BRIDGE$0.07239+3.56%
Share
PANews2025/10/04 10:45
Share

Trending News

More

The Manchester City Donnarumma Doubters Have Missed Something Huge

Cryptos Signal Divergence Ahead of Fed Rate Decision

SEC's decision date expires after new rules: Five top candidates for October crypto ETF approval

BTC Development Corp. Completes $253 Million Initial Public Offering

XRP Could Hit $5 in 2025, But Ozak AI’s Price Prediction Is Far Bigger