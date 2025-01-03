AI Token Trading 100x Profit Guide: Virtuals Ecosystem Token Screening Strategy

By: PANews
2025/01/03 12:51
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01387+6.03%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1253-0.23%

AI Token Trading 100x Profit Guide: Virtuals Ecosystem Token Screening Strategy

Original article: hitesh.eth , Crypto KOL

Compiled by: Yuliya, PANews

How to discover the next Virtuals AI agent token with 100x potential? Here is a professional investment guide:

When the market value of AI agent tokens on the Virtuals platform exceeds $1 million, they will "graduate" from the initial bonding curve mechanism. After graduation, these tokens will create liquidity pools on decentralized exchanges (DEX) such as Uniswap, thereby obtaining better trading liquidity.

Early intervention strategy

To discover potential 100x opportunities early, the best time is right after the token has "graduated". Investors can pay attention to the "Prototype Agents" section of the Virtuals platform, where about 150-200 new tokens are issued every day. Tokens that quickly reach graduation conditions usually indicate that the market has a high interest in them .

AI Token Trading 100x Profit Guide: Virtuals Ecosystem Token Screening Strategy

Research Methods

  • When you find that a token is rapidly approaching the bonding curve, immediately search for relevant alpha information
  • Search Twitter for related discussions using the token code
  • Gather insights and conduct in-depth secondary validation research using ChatGPT
  • Track graduated tokens via the Flipside dashboard (about 2-3 per day)

    AI Token Trading 100x Profit Guide: Virtuals Ecosystem Token Screening Strategy

  • Using Virtual AI Agent Token Screener tool developed by @Chisomdickson9

AI Token Trading 100x Profit Guide: Virtuals Ecosystem Token Screening Strategy

Screening Criteria

  • Filter by token creation time, focusing on tokens issued within 3-4 days and their growth

    AI Token Trading 100x Profit Guide: Virtuals Ecosystem Token Screening Strategy

  • View price trends, social media performance such as Twitter, and project websites through Dexscreener
  • Evaluate the actual application scenarios of the token and avoid pure meme tokens, but if the token has practical value or innovative functions and the chart shows a bullish trend, it can be included in the watch list
  • Track 24-hour earnings data and filter by creation time again to find the most popular tokens after graduation

AI Token Trading 100x Profit Guide: Virtuals Ecosystem Token Screening Strategy

  • Pay attention to the tokens that continue to rise. Those tokens that continue to attract attention after graduation often have more potential for growth. In addition, track strong tokens through the 7-day growth table to find the agents with the strongest market momentum.

AI Token Trading 100x Profit Guide: Virtuals Ecosystem Token Screening Strategy

It is recommended to focus on the cross-application of AI agents in the following areas:

  • Decentralized Science (DeSci)
  • Prediction Market
  • game
  • Decentralized Finance (DeFi)

Investment decisions need to be based on in-depth research of project papers, tracking of social media trends, and understanding of usage scenarios. Through systematic research and screening, a high-quality investment target observation list can be established.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

The Teucrium XRP ETF went live because the SEC let its deadline expire during the shutdown

The Teucrium XRP ETF went live because the SEC let its deadline expire during the shutdown

The Teucrium XRP ETF became active not because the Securities and Exchange Commission approved it, but because the agency let the clock run out during a shutdown. This happened as the SEC announced that:- “Effective October 1 and until further notice, the agency will have a very limited number of staff members available. The SEC […]
XRP
XRP$3.0284-0.17%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.0141+12.35%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001628--%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/10/04 13:30
Share
Vietnam's central bank expects credit growth to drive liquidity into cryptocurrency markets

Vietnam's central bank expects credit growth to drive liquidity into cryptocurrency markets

PANews reported on October 4th that Cointelegraph, citing Reuters, reported that the State Bank of Vietnam (Bank of Vietnam) expects credit growth to reach around 20% in 2025. With the increasing adoption of cryptocurrencies in the region, this move could lead to liquidity flowing into the global cryptocurrency market. Pham Thanh Ha, Deputy Governor of the Bank of Vietnam, said on Friday that further interest rate cuts are needed to promote economic growth and ease the uncertainty brought about by the US tariff increase. Vietnam’s government legalized cryptocurrencies in June as part of a broader tech regulatory initiative that categorized cryptocurrencies into virtual assets representing tokenized real-world products and crypto assets like Bitcoin and Ether. However, under the new cryptocurrency regulations and its five-year sandbox pilot program, which launched in September, the government prohibits the issuance of on-chain fiat-backed assets, including stablecoins and securities.
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.07575+11.61%
Movement
MOVE$0.1154+0.96%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0935-0.84%
Share
PANews2025/10/04 13:17
Share
Samsung & Coinbase: Explosive Crypto Adoption in 2025

Samsung & Coinbase: Explosive Crypto Adoption in 2025

Samsung just made a big move into cryptocurrency by adding Coinbase right into its wallet app for users in the United States. This lets the 75 million people with Galaxy devices buy crypto easily through Samsung Pay. The whole partnership focuses on making investments simpler and safer, all in one spot. Samsung Simplifying Crypto Investment […]
Movement
MOVE$0.1154+0.96%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02482-0.08%
RWAX
APP$0.001997-1.81%
Share
Tronweekly2025/10/04 13:30
Share

Trending News

More

The Teucrium XRP ETF went live because the SEC let its deadline expire during the shutdown

Vietnam's central bank expects credit growth to drive liquidity into cryptocurrency markets

Samsung & Coinbase: Explosive Crypto Adoption in 2025

Fed spokesperson: The Fed has started a moderate rate cut cycle, and there are huge differences in future decisions

Walmart-Owned Bank App OnePay to Add Crypto Support: Report