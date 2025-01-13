Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.1.13)

By: PANews
2025/01/13 10:25
PANews and GMGN.AI have jointly launched the new "Ai&Meme Daily", which provides a quick overview of the popularity distribution of Ai&Meme and allows you to quickly grasp market trends!

🗓1/13 Update:
The AI Agent track as a whole has pulled back again. Virtual and AI16Z have fallen from their highs and are close to being cut in half. Several new projects have been hyped up, including $aios (AI framework, Tsinghua academic background), $holo (AI framework).
Animal memes are back: $cwh (the cat in the hat, founder of wif), $concho (derivative of pepe)

⚠ Tips: PVP is high risk, be cautious and always DYOR!

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.1.13)

