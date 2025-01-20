OSL Trading Time: Trump effect detonates the crypto market, ETH/BTC exchange rate falls below 0.03 in the short term

Keywords: TRUMP, SOL, BTC
Bitcoin recently broke through the important $106,000 mark for the first time, a breakthrough that is closely tied to the upcoming inauguration of Donald Trump. Traders are generally optimistic about Trump's cryptocurrency policy during his presidency, predicting that Bitcoin could reach a new high of $150,000. Bitcoin regained key liquidity levels last week and encountered no significant resistance when approaching its all-time high, which further boosted market confidence.
The probability of the United States establishing a strategic Bitcoin reserve during the Trump administration has risen to 70%. This trend has been echoed internationally, with Swiss supporters also proposing to add Bitcoin reserves to their central bank portfolios. These signs indicate that Bitcoin is gradually being integrated into the global national reserve management system.
However, Ethereum's performance has surprised traders in the context of the overall cryptocurrency market capitalization expanding to $3.59 trillion. Despite recent support from $166 million in ETF inflows, Ethereum is still struggling to break through the $3,500 mark. It is worth noting that the Ethereum Foundation is undergoing a major leadership reorganization, including a series of changes announced by co-founder Vitalik Buterin. But the behavior of major Ethereum holders to strengthen their holdings may suggest a positive strategic adjustment.
In this wave of cryptocurrency gains, traders and investors are also optimistic about the prospects of Dogecoin, expecting it to achieve significant appreciation driven by the "Trump effect". However, the market also faces some challenges: the police recently recovered 28 million pounds worth of Bitcoin from an international fraud gang that used Australian cryptocurrency trading websites to conduct fraudulent activities. At the same time, some critics have expressed concerns about the continued rise of Bitcoin and questioned President-elect Trump's stance on cryptocurrencies.
S&P 500: 5,996.66 (+1.96% year-to-date)
Nasdaq: 19,630.20 (+1.65% year-to-date)
10-year Treasury yield: 4.630% (+5.40 basis points this year)
US dollar index: 109.26 (+0.71% year-to-date)
Bitcoin: $100,357 (+7.12% year-to-date), with a daily spot volume of $71.43 billion
Ethereum: $3,190.76 (-4.60% year-to-date), with a daily spot volume of $62.8 billion
Bitcoin ETF: +$979.22 million
Ethereum ETF: +$23.87 million
Second-hand housing sales (January 24, 23:00)
Actual: To be announced / Previous value: 4.15 million units / Expected: 4.16 million units
Weekly preview | Trump officially takes office as US President; ANIME and Orbiter Finance conduct TGE
Macro Outlook of the Week: Trump 2.0 Era is about to begin, Bitcoin may fly higher
Justin Sun: TRON DAO invests an additional $45 million in Trump family crypto project WLFI
Trump will be sworn in at 1 a.m. Beijing time on January 21
WLFI: 20% of token supply sold, decided to open another 5% supply
Opinion: Trump's hasty launch of TRUMP and MELANIA tokens may be to avoid the risk of violating the constitution
El Salvador added 11 BTC today, and its current holdings are worth over $600 million
Italian Lawmakers Urge Country’s Banking Foundation to Buy Bitcoin
10% of the MELANIA token team share will be unlocked on the 30th day, and all will be unlocked in the 13th month.
Trump takes credit for surge in US stocks and recent all-time highs for Bitcoin
TikTok has resumed services in the United States, and Trump plans to set up a joint venture to maintain TikTok operations
Trump's wife issues Meme coin MELANIA, with a current market value of about $6.4 billion
Data: FTN, MRS, IMX and other tokens will usher in large-scale unlocking, of which FTN unlocking value is about 76.2 million US dollars
Crypto KOL: If the price of TRUMP token rises to $270, Trump will become the world's richest man
ETH/BTC exchange rate fell below 0.03 in the short term
Opinion: The difference between Trump's Meme Coin issuance and the medium
Affected by the TRUMP craze, many Trump-related concept coins rose, and MAGA rose by 87.5% in 24 hours
Solana surpasses Tether to become fourth in cryptocurrency market capitalization ranking
TRUMP FDV has surpassed Dogecoin
Vitalik changed his Twitter profile picture to Milady 9286
0xsun.sol made $10 million trading TRUMP in 4 hours
Massachusetts proposes to establish a strategic Bitcoin reserve, and 8 states have proposed related bills
Powered by OSL - Hong Kong's largest OTC trading platform, providing regulated digital asset services to the market since 2018.