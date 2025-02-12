Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.2.12)

By: PANews
2025/02/12 10:23
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1252-0.23%
DOGE
DOGE$0.25517-0.81%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002529-0.03%
MEMES
MEMES$0.00005718-3.72%

PANews and GMGN.AI jointly launched "Ai&Meme Daily", which provides a quick overview of the popularity distribution of Ai&Meme and allows you to quickly grasp market trends!

🗓2/12 Update:
Musk X changed his account to the name of a DOGE employee, and changed it back to the original name in the middle of the night. The related memes suddenly rose and fell. The market ambushed the names of the remaining DOGE employees: Dick Hurtz, Ligma Johnson, Biggus Dickus
SolanaDEX's trading volume has exceeded 60 million US dollars this month

⚠ Tips: PVP is high risk, be cautious and always DYOR! Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.2.12)

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Portuguese fugitive Pedro M., accused of €500 million ($586 million) crypto and credit card fraud

Portuguese fugitive Pedro M., accused of €500 million ($586 million) crypto and credit card fraud

A Portuguese national accused of running one of Europe’s largest cryptocurrency and credit card scams has been arrested in Thailand after a journalist on holiday in Bangkok recognized him in a luxury shopping mall. Pedro M., 39, was detained on Thursday, October 3, 2025, following a five-hour manhunt by Thai law enforcement officers. He is […]
MemeCore
M$1.96051-5.86%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/10/04 12:00
Share
Fed Decides On Interest Rates Today—Here’s What To Watch For

Fed Decides On Interest Rates Today—Here’s What To Watch For

The post Fed Decides On Interest Rates Today—Here’s What To Watch For appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline The Federal Reserve on Wednesday will conclude a two-day policymaking meeting and release a decision on whether to lower interest rates—following months of pressure and criticism from President Donald Trump—and potentially signal whether additional cuts are on the way. President Donald Trump has urged the central bank to “CUT INTEREST RATES, NOW, AND BIGGER” than they might plan to. Getty Images Key Facts The central bank is poised to cut interest rates by at least a quarter-point, down from the 4.25% to 4.5% range where they have been held since December to between 4% and 4.25%, as Wall Street has placed 100% odds of a rate cut, according to CME’s FedWatch, with higher odds (94%) on a quarter-point cut than a half-point (6%) reduction. Fed governors Christopher Waller and Michelle Bowman, both Trump appointees, voted in July for a quarter-point reduction to rates, and they may dissent again in favor of a large cut alongside Stephen Miran, Trump’s Council of Economic Advisers’ chair, who was sworn in at the meeting’s start on Tuesday. It’s unclear whether other policymakers, including Kansas City Fed President Jeffrey Schmid and St. Louis Fed President Alberto Musalem, will favor larger cuts or opt for no reduction. Fed Chair Jerome Powell said in his Jackson Hole, Wyoming, address last month the central bank would likely consider a looser monetary policy, noting the “shifting balance of risks” on the U.S. economy “may warrant adjusting our policy stance.” David Mericle, an economist for Goldman Sachs, wrote in a note the “key question” for the Fed’s meeting is whether policymakers signal “this is likely the first in a series of consecutive cuts” as the central bank is anticipated to “acknowledge the softening in the labor market,” though they may not “nod to an October cut.” Mericle said he…
Union
U$0.010498+4.90%
Manchester City Fan
CITY$0.9876-0.24%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.845+1.42%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:23
Share
Tether Expands into Gold with $200M Tokenized Treasury Plan

Tether Expands into Gold with $200M Tokenized Treasury Plan

Tether, in partnership with Antalpha Platform, is raising $200 million from investors to launch a gold-backed digital asset treasury that will accumulate Tether Gold (XAUt) tokens. The plan marks a major expansion in Tether’s push into tokenized commodities. XAUt at the Core of the Treasury The new treasury will stockpile XAUt, Tether’s gold-backed token launched […]
Tether Gold
XAUT$3,886.04+0.73%
Major
MAJOR$0.12523+1.86%
EPNS
PUSH$0.03158+2.10%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/04 11:30
Share

Trending News

More

Portuguese fugitive Pedro M., accused of €500 million ($586 million) crypto and credit card fraud

Fed Decides On Interest Rates Today—Here’s What To Watch For

Tether Expands into Gold with $200M Tokenized Treasury Plan

State Regulators Warn Crypto Bill May Hinder Prosecution

MARA Boosts Bitcoin Reserves By 373 BTC In September, Surpasses $6 Billion In Holdings