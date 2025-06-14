What exactly is the recently popular stablecoin?

By: PANews
2025/06/14 16:25
ANTTIME
ANT$0.000154+13.30%

Author: He Liuying, Jiemian News

Stablecoins have set off another round of market craze.

Recently, there have been reports that Ant International is planning to apply for stablecoin licenses in Hong Kong and Singapore. On June 12, Ant International responded that it is accelerating investment and expanding cooperation in global treasury management, and putting the company's AI, blockchain and stablecoin innovations into real and reliable large-scale applications.

"We welcome the Hong Kong Legislative Council's passage of the Stablecoin Bill. We will submit our application as soon as possible after the bill comes into effect on August 1 and the relevant channels are opened. We hope to contribute more to Hong Kong's construction of a future international financial center." Ant International said.

It was also reported that Bian Zhuoqun, vice president of Ant Group and president of Ant Digits' blockchain business, revealed in an interview that Ant Digits has started applying for a Hong Kong stablecoin license and has had multiple rounds of communication with regulators.

On June 12, Hong Kong stocks related to Ant Financial rose collectively, among which Yunfeng Financial surged during the session, surging 54.24% in a single day.

What is a stablecoin? How much liquidity does the Hong Kong dollar stablecoin have? Why do financial institutions and technology companies enter the market? What are the pain points of the industry?

1:1 asset backing

For a long time, the large price fluctuations of virtual assets have been criticized by the market. However, since stablecoins are anchored to specific assets, their prices are relatively stable and they are easier to accumulate value trust.

According to the Stablecoin Ordinance (hereinafter referred to as the "Ordinance") published in the Gazette by the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of China on May 30, the meaning of stablecoin must meet the requirements of "maintaining a stable value by reference to one of the following - a single asset; a group or basket of assets."

Hong Kong has also specifically defined the concept of "specified stablecoins", which refers to stablecoins that maintain stable value by reference to one or more official currencies; one or more units of calculation specified by the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (hereinafter referred to as "HKMA"); one or more forms of storage of economic value specified by the HKMA; or a combination of the above.

The most familiar stablecoin is Tether (USDT), which is pegged to the US dollar. Tether says that all Tethers are pegged 1:1 to the corresponding fiat currency (for example, 1USDT = 1 USD) and are 100% backed by Tether's reserves.

In order to ensure the true stability of stablecoins, the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Hong Kong, China, Singapore, and other countries have set strict requirements for the reserve assets of stablecoins.

The Hong Kong Regulations clearly state that the market value of the reserve asset portfolio must at any time be at least equal to the face value of the specified stablecoins that have not been redeemed and are still in circulation, and the licensee's reserve assets must be of high quality, high liquidity and have the lowest investment risk.

The United States is currently promoting the "Guidance and Establishment of a National Stablecoin Innovation Act" (hereinafter referred to as the "Genius Act"), which requires that in order to issue a payment stablecoin, the issuer's outstanding stablecoins must be supported by at least a 1:1 ratio of reserve assets. These reserve assets include U.S. dollar cash, U.S. Treasury bonds maturing within 93 days, etc.

In accordance with the 2020 Digital Finance Strategy, the European Union launched the Crypto-Assets Market Regulation (MiCA), in which the rules on asset-referenced tokens and electronic money tokens (both of which are stablecoins) will come into effect on June 30, 2024.

The Monetary Authority of Singapore issued stablecoin regulations on August 15, 2023. The new regulatory framework applies to any single-currency stablecoin issued in Singapore and pegged to the Singapore dollar or any G10 currency. Reserve assets include cash, cash equivalents and bonds maturing within three months denominated in the pegged currency.

On May 28, 2025, the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) issued a consultation document suggesting that issuers must ensure that all stablecoins in circulation are backed 1:1 by a low-risk, liquid asset pool.

Jeffrey Ding, chief analyst at HashKey Group, told Interface News that the purpose of setting a 1:1 peg is essentially to ensure that the stablecoins held by users are backed by real assets to avoid the risk of "idle finance" or bank runs.

"A 1:1 peg means that each unit of stablecoin corresponds to one unit of real assets of equal value, so that investors and users can have the confidence to hold, use, or even trade such assets in large amounts, thus avoiding a crisis of trust. If the reserves are not fully covered, the stablecoin's 'face value redemption' commitment will become invalid, which will not be conducive to financial institutions or users quickly exchanging it for legal tender when needed, affecting circulation and settlement functions." Jeffrey Ding emphasized.

There is a view in the market that the United States intends to build a "digital Bretton Woods system" by linking stablecoins to U.S. Treasury bonds.

Deng Jianpeng, professor at the School of Law of the Central University of Finance and Economics and director of the Financial Technology Rule of Law Research Center, told Jiemian News reporters, "For the United States, since 90% of stablecoins are currently pegged to the US dollar, it has its own interests in introducing regulatory laws and regulations. For example, the reserve requirements for stablecoins are US dollar cash, US Treasury bonds, etc., which also means that the issuers of US dollar stablecoins will buy a large amount of US Treasury bonds and become major buyers of US Treasury bonds."

The Standard Chartered report believes that US legislation on stablecoins is expected to be introduced soon, and the Genius Act is likely to be passed in the summer, which will help increase the total supply of stablecoins from the current US$230 billion to US$2 trillion by the end of 2028. Stablecoins require reserves, and the increase in supply is expected to bring US$1.6 trillion in new demand for US short-term Treasury bonds.

Find application scenarios

The Standard Chartered report pointed out that the current total size of stablecoins is about US$230 billion. The first and second largest stablecoins are USDT issued by Tether and USDC issued by Circle, with market shares of 63% and 25% respectively.

In order to get a share of the stablecoin market, Hong Kong has accelerated the relevant process. In March 2024, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority launched the "Sandbox" for stablecoin issuers, providing a test environment for institutions that intend to issue legal currency stablecoins in Hong Kong; on May 21, 2025, the Hong Kong Legislative Council passed the "Stablecoin Bill" to establish a licensing system for legal currency stablecoin issuers in Hong Kong; on May 30, 2025, the "Bill" was published in the Gazette and took effect; on August 1, 2025, the "Bill" will be implemented.

For Hong Kong, which is actively striving to become an international virtual asset center, entering the stablecoin market is an expected move.

"Hong Kong strives to become an international financial center, including becoming an innovation center for WEB3. The issuance of Hong Kong dollar stablecoins, or the issuance of regulated stablecoins pegged to other legal currencies in Hong Kong, will be of great significance to enhancing Hong Kong's status as an international financial center," said Deng Jianpeng.

However, due to the obvious disadvantage in market share, the development prospects of Hong Kong dollar stablecoins remain to be seen. "Today, the stablecoin market is still an oligopoly, with stablecoins pegged to the US dollar accounting for the majority, and Tether's stablecoins account for the majority of them. Therefore, for a stablecoin pegged to a non-US dollar, in addition to regulatory permission, the most important thing is whether it can find application scenarios and expand the actual role and market share of non-US dollar stablecoins." Jeffrey Ding said.

"The Hong Kong dollar stablecoin is anchored to the Hong Kong dollar, which itself has a relatively small market value. From a scenario perspective, the main use scenario of stablecoins is currently in the field of cryptocurrency investment and trading. Although Hong Kong already has regulated cryptocurrency exchanges and virtual asset ETFs, the overall trading volume is still relatively small. Therefore, in the short term, the Hong Kong dollar stablecoin may maintain a certain size, but this size will not be too large," Deng Jianpeng believes.

"Of course, the application scenarios can develop from virtual currency transactions to cross-border payments. Since Hong Kong itself is an important financial center and service trade fulcrum, there should be a great demand for cross-border payments," Deng Jianpeng added.

OSL Chief Business Officer Eugene Zhang said in a recent media interview, "OSL supports enterprises to make cross-border payments through stablecoins. The advantage is that it can shorten the payment time. If I want to remit money from South America to Hong Kong today, if I go through a bank, I think it will take at least 3-5 working days, because there are many transit banks involved, and stablecoins can achieve T+0. In terms of cost, the cross-border remittance cost of stablecoins is also lower than that of traditional financial institutions."

For stablecoins issued in Hong Kong, it is also necessary to choose cross-border scenarios.

"I think stablecoins must be cross-border and cannot be used only in Hong Kong, otherwise their value may not be that great," said Zhang Yinghua.

Of course, it is a long-term project to open up cross-border transactions on and off the chain. "This not only involves the regulatory approval of various countries and regions, but also involves the future financial infrastructure. As a cryptocurrency trading platform, we will also work hard to promote communication among all parties," Zhang Yinghua emphasized.

Many competitors

Stablecoins are coming, and related institutions are also accelerating their actions.

In February this year, Standard Chartered Hong Kong, Anshun Group and Hong Kong Telecom reached an agreement to establish a joint venture, hoping to apply for a license from the Hong Kong Monetary Authority under the new regulatory system to issue stablecoins pegged to the Hong Kong dollar.

"We are stepping up relevant preparatory work and will announce more details in due course," Dominic Maffei, head of digital assets and fintech at Standard Chartered Hong Kong, said recently.

It is worth noting that stablecoins themselves have generated an incremental financial space. On June 5, digital currency giant Circle was listed on the New York Stock Exchange in the United States, becoming the "first stablecoin stock" with an opening price of $69 per share. As of the close of the U.S. stock market on June 12, Circle's stock price had risen to $106.54 per share, with a total market value of $23.7 billion.

"I think the development prospects of stablecoins are very promising. In addition to Circle, which has just been listed in the United States, and the stablecoin giant Tether, I believe that companies from China, Europe, South America and other places will also join in. The future is very promising." Deng Jianpeng said.

Large companies have responded even faster. As mentioned earlier, Ant International and Ant Digits have already taken action on stablecoin licenses.

"In fact, Ant Digits participated in the Ensemble regulatory sandbox of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority as early as August last year, mainly promoting the RWA (tokenization of real assets) projects of physical assets such as new energy charging piles. As the parent company of Alipay, Ant Group's application for a Hong Kong stablecoin license is aimed at strengthening its blockchain technology layout and further serving its cross-border payment and fund management business." said Jeffrey Ding.

From the perspective of global competition, "Ant International positions itself as a competitor to international payment giants such as Stripe, PayPal, Visa, and MasterCard, all of which have already been involved in stablecoin issuance. As one of the first companies to publicly announce plans to apply for a Hong Kong stablecoin issuance license, Ant International has significant first-mover advantages with its strong fund management capabilities and global financial technology background." said Jeffrey Ding.

In comparison, in August 2023, global payment giant PayPal announced the launch of PayPal USD (PYUSD), a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, which is 100% backed by US dollar deposits, short-term US Treasury bonds and similar cash equivalents, and issued by US fintech company Paxos Trust Company.

According to PayPal, customers can convert PYUSD between PayPal and compatible external wallets; use PYUSD to send person-to-person payments; choose PYUSD to pay fees at checkout; and exchange any cryptocurrency supported by PayPal for PYUSD.

In fact, while competing for the first-mover advantage, there are also considerations for asset layout. "After participating in the issuance of stablecoins, institutions can obtain the legal currency paid by stablecoin holders at a cost close to zero. At the same time, institutions can use this to purchase some low-risk investment products, such as US Treasury bonds, etc., which will generate income. In particular, the higher the issuance volume of stablecoins and the larger the base, the investment income may be very considerable." Deng Jianpeng said.

There are still many pain points

"Currently, there are relatively few laws and regulatory rules for stablecoins. In fact, popular stablecoins on the market all have compliance and financial risks," Deng Jianpeng emphasized.

Including the issue of asset stability, it was mentioned above that stablecoins will require 100% pegged reserve assets. Under this move, to what extent can the asset security of stablecoins be guaranteed?

Jeffrey Ding believes that 1:1 real-world asset pegs improve asset security, but cannot completely eliminate risks. High-security assets (such as short-term U.S. Treasury bonds, cash, and bank deposits) can be quickly converted into cash in a short period of time, greatly reducing liquidity risks. However, if the reserves are volatile assets or low-liquidity assets (such as commercial paper and tokenized securities), the risk will increase significantly, so Hong Kong, China and the United States stipulate that reserve assets must be highly liquid assets, including cash and short-term U.S. Treasury bonds.

Jeffrey Ding mentioned that both Hong Kong, China and the United States stipulate that reserve assets are held by independent, regulated custodians and are completely isolated from the issuer's own funds, which can prevent user assets from being damaged due to issuer bankruptcy or misappropriation of funds. They are also subject to third-party accounting audits or on-chain verifiable mechanisms, which can enhance transparency and public confidence and prevent false endorsements or information asymmetry.

One risk is that if there is a problem with the pegged reserve assets, the stablecoin will also have problems. In March 2023, Silicon Valley Bank in the United States declared bankruptcy due to a liquidity crisis, and Circle had $3.3 billion of its $40 billion USDC reserves in Silicon Valley Bank at the time. This caused the USDC price to plummet to around $0.87, a serious deviation from the anchor price.

The application level is even more faced with compliance issues. "In the field of cross-border payments, stablecoins have obvious advantages, both in terms of payment cost and payment efficiency, which are better than traditional financial institutions, but its challenge lies in compliance issues. The issued stablecoins and the corresponding reserve cash or other equivalents must be strictly linked. If this cannot be done, it is equivalent to over-issuance of currency or fraud, which may be a major challenge that future regulators must pay attention to." Deng Jianpeng said.

"Another challenge is anti-money laundering. Stablecoins may be exploited by hackers or used for other illegal purposes. This is also a big challenge," said Deng Jianpeng.

It is worth pointing out that there is an industry consensus that high compliance costs are also a major problem that virtual asset participants must overcome.

"Finally, for other countries that use non-US dollar or non-mainstream legal tender, or for those countries whose legal tender credit has collapsed and whose legal tender inflation is very serious, since stablecoins are very convenient to obtain and do not require bank accounts, as long as you can access the Internet, these countries will sell their own currencies and exchange them for US dollar stablecoins. This will pose a major challenge to the financial sovereignty, monetary sovereignty, and financial security of these countries," Deng Jianpeng emphasized.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

OpenVPP accused of falsely advertising cooperation with the US government; SEC commissioner clarifies no involvement

OpenVPP accused of falsely advertising cooperation with the US government; SEC commissioner clarifies no involvement

PANews reported on September 17th that on-chain sleuth ZachXBT tweeted that OpenVPP ( $OVPP ) announced this week that it was collaborating with the US government to advance energy tokenization. SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce subsequently responded, stating that the company does not collaborate with or endorse any private crypto projects. The OpenVPP team subsequently hid the response. Several crypto influencers have participated in promoting the project, and the accounts involved have been questioned as typical influencer accounts.
OpenVPP
OVPP$0.088-19.25%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001616-0.30%
Share
PANews2025/09/17 23:58
Share
Coinbase Joins Ethereum Foundation to Back Open Intents Framework

Coinbase Joins Ethereum Foundation to Back Open Intents Framework

Coinbase Payments has joined the Open Intents Framework as a core contributor, working alongside Ethereum Foundation and other major players. The initiative aims to simplify complex multi-chain interactions through automated solver technology. The post Coinbase Joins Ethereum Foundation to Back Open Intents Framework appeared first on Coinspeaker.
Core DAO
CORE$0.3979-0.17%
Multichain
MULTI$0.0427+15.03%
Major
MAJOR$0.12525+1.52%
Share
Coinspeaker2025/09/18 02:43
Share
SEC's decision date expires after new rules: Five top candidates for October crypto ETF approval

SEC's decision date expires after new rules: Five top candidates for October crypto ETF approval

By Felix, PANews Among the many catalysts behind this crypto bull market, ETFs, particularly spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs, have become revolutionary financial instruments that significantly lower the barrier to entry for cryptocurrency investment, serving as a crucial "bridge of capital." Since the approval of Bitcoin spot ETFs in early 2024, the industry has attracted over $100 billion in institutional capital, driving the Bitcoin price from $60,000 to its current level of approximately $113,500. As of now, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has 92 crypto spot ETFs (both single-asset and index-based) pending approval. Of these, approximately 69 are single-asset ETFs, covering 24 different cryptocurrencies. These applications primarily come from institutions like Grayscale and VanEck, with final decision deadlines for most being in October. Against this backdrop, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) recently approved a proposal that fundamentally changes the way crypto spot ETFs are listed. Therefore, October's approval will not only mark a turning point in the crypto ETF market but also reflect the future direction of this bull market. The US SEC approved the proposed change from "case-by-case review" to "standard clearance" On September 7th, the US SEC approved rule changes proposed by three major exchanges (Nasdaq, Cboe BZX, and NYSE Arca) to introduce universal listing standards for commodity-based trust shares ("CBTS"). These standards, primarily for exchange-traded products (ETPs) holding physical commodities (including digital assets), replace the cumbersome case-by-case review process and aim to streamline the listing process. The chairman of the U.S. SEC stated in the document that these changes mark a shift in the SEC’s regulation of digital asset ETPs from “cautious case-by-case” to “standardized and efficient,” aiming to “maximize investor choice and promote innovation.” The core contents of the new regulations are as follows: The regulation proposes three listing paths: The product is traded on Intermarket Surveillance Group (ISG) member markets and has a market surveillance sharing agreement. Commodity futures are listed on a CFTC-regulated DCM for at least 6 months and have a surveillance-sharing agreement in place. New ETPs may be exempt from some of these requirements if an existing ETF is listed on a U.S. national securities exchange and has at least 40% of its assets allocated to that commodity. In short, the new regulations create a fast track for crypto asset ETFs that meet certain criteria. Based on the three aforementioned pathways, October may be the first period for the listing of new ETFs, with a focus on assets with existing CFTC-regulated futures contracts of at least six months. The original decision date has expired, and ETF issuers are now on the same page. The implementation of the new standards has directly impacted the long queue of ETF applications. On September 29th, the US SEC required issuers of spot ETFs for Litecoin (LTC), XRP, Sol, ADA, and DOGE to withdraw their 19b-4 filings. Issuers are required to proceed with listing according to the new standards, and the withdrawal process could begin as early as this week. This withdrawal does not represent a complete rejection of the ETF applications, but rather a shift to a more efficient regulatory path. It's worth noting that after a 19b-4 filing is withdrawn, the original decision date (typically the deadline for the SEC to make a final decision on the filing, such as 240 days after submission) may no longer be relevant. Under the new rules, the SEC may not require a strict deadline, but rather conduct a more expedited assessment based on common listing standards. As for when the ETF will be approved, although the issuer needs to resubmit or adjust the application according to the new general rules, which may involve additional administrative work and short delays, most people are optimistic about this and believe that the approval speed may be "exceptionally fast", similar to the ETH ETF which took only a few weeks from withdrawal to approval, that is, it is expected to be approved in October. Crypto journalist Eleanor Terrett wrote an analysis saying , "As long as the token meets existing standards, the SEC can approve a cryptocurrency ETF at any time by submitting an S-1 filing. Therefore, even if the deadlines for these individual ETFs are imminent, the SEC can theoretically make a decision on any or all of them at any time." However, Bloomberg ETF analyst James Seyffart warned that "everything is full of uncertainty. Add to that the possibility of a government shutdown, and the situation could become very unstable." (Related reading: What would happen to Bitcoin if the US government shut down? ) While it is unclear how quickly the SEC will process S-1 applications, eliminating the predictability of the original decision date, this change optimizes the process and reduces delays for more cryptocurrency ETFs to enter the market. Which of the five candidates will lead the ETF race? Although the ETF applications that were previously waiting in line have returned to the "starting line", the applications that the SEC currently requires issuers to withdraw only involve LTC, XRP, SOL, ADA, and DOGE, which may indicate that the first batch of approved ETFs will emerge from them (or all of them will be approved). 1. XRP ETFs XRP ETF is the most anticipated focus in October. Currently, there are 7 applications for XRP ETF, including Bitwise, 21Shares, Canary, Grayscale and other institutions. Previously, 6 applications were squeezed into the October 18-25 window, and Franklin Templeton's application was postponed to November 14 at the latest for a decision. The XRP spot ETF application was filed in January 2025, and the SEC opened for comment in July after the Ripple lawsuit was resolved. XRP futures have been listed on the CME for over a year, meeting the requirements of the new regulations. Bloomberg analysts James Seyffart and Eric Balchunas previously raised the probability of approval for the XRP spot ETF to 95%. This high probability was attributed to the SEC's increased engagement with the application, which the analysts viewed as a "clear green light." In addition, a key advantage of XRP is that it has been recognized as a commodity by regulators, greatly reducing the application barriers for its ETF. 2. SOL ETFs SOL spot ETF is one of the most popular applications at present, with seven large institutions participating, including VanEck, 21Shares, Bitwise, Franklin Templeton, etc. On September 27th, asset management firms including Fidelity, Franklin Templeton, CoinShares, Bitwise, Grayscale, Canary Capital, and VanEck successively submitted the latest versions of their S-1 forms to the US SEC. These revised documents all focus on the details of the Solana ETF’s staking operations. After the SEC ordered the issuer to withdraw its 19b-4 filing, Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas raised the odds of the SOL ETF's approval from 95% to 100%. He stated, "Honestly, the probability of approval is now 100%... The universal listing standard renders the 19b-4 form meaningless. Now only the S-1 remains, and the SOL ETF could be approved at any time." But it’s worth noting that BlackRock (the largest issuer of Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs) has not yet submitted an application for a Solana ETF, which may reflect its cautious attitude towards Solana’s regulatory risks. 3. LTC ETFs As one of the longest-running tokens in the crypto market, LTC has maintained a high level of security and decentralization since its launch in 2011. There are currently three Litecoin ETF applications, including the Canary Litecoin ETF, the Grayscale Litecoin Trust ETF, and the CoinShares Litecoin ETF. The previous October 10th deadline for the Litecoin ETF made it a candidate for a "good start." While the expiration of the original decision date has reduced the likelihood of Litecoin ETF approval, LTC's long-term market stability, strong regulatory compliance, and similar technical architecture to Bitcoin still make it highly likely to be among the first to be listed. In addition, Litecoin has not been identified as a security by the SEC like XRP or SOL, and is closer to the commodity attributes of Bitcoin, significantly reducing regulatory barriers. 4. Cardano (ADA) ETF Grayscale's Cardano Trust plans to convert into an ETF. The ETF's S-1 filing was registered in August, with a previous deadline set for October 26th. Cardano is known for its academic foundation and sustainability, and if approved, this spot ETF would be the first non-ETH PoS platform to do so. Notably, Grayscale's GDLC (Digital Large Cap Fund), which included Cardano, was approved on July 1st, further increasing the likelihood of approval for the Cardano ETF. 5. DOGE ETFs There are currently three DOGE ETF applications, including Bitwise, Grayscale, and 21Shares. The SEC is expected to make a ruling by October 12th at the latest. If the DOGE spot ETF is approved, it will become the first meme ETF. Conclusion Regardless of the outcome, October's crucial window will mark a significant turning point in the history of crypto ETFs, impacting not only the prices of related cryptocurrencies but also the scale and speed of institutional capital inflows. The crypto market is maturing, and the October ETF decision could be a crucial step in furthering its mainstream acceptance. Related reading: SEC's new regulations open the floodgates for crypto ETFs, are the top 10 spot ETFs expected to go online?
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.002024-0.93%
Hyperbridge
BRIDGE$0.07798+11.55%
Share
PANews2025/10/04 10:45
Share

Trending News

More

OpenVPP accused of falsely advertising cooperation with the US government; SEC commissioner clarifies no involvement

Coinbase Joins Ethereum Foundation to Back Open Intents Framework

SEC's decision date expires after new rules: Five top candidates for October crypto ETF approval

BTC Development Corp. Completes $253 Million Initial Public Offering

XRP Could Hit $5 in 2025, But Ozak AI’s Price Prediction Is Far Bigger