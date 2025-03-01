KOL Training Guide: How to Expand Your Audience on Social Networks?

Author: katexbt , Crypto KOL

Compiled by: Felix, PANews

Many people may want to become a KOL and have their own fan base in the crypto space. This article aims to share how to increase the number of fans (on platform X, but also on most other online platforms).

Entry requirements:

Must love writing and reading to some extent

You should have a good command of English, but even if you don't, doing this will help you improve your English (which will be of great benefit in the future)

This work is not done overnight, but a "marathon". Even in the low period, when the post does not get enough attention, you need to persist.

Purchase X Premium (not required for Premium+)

Having fun is the most important thing. If you're not having fun doing it, it's probably not for you.

1. Choose the primary and secondary fields. Actively reply to the KOL in the field . Replying and getting good feedback in the reply is the key to go from 0 to 1000 .

There must be something outside of the crypto space that interests you, follow these accounts.

It can be electronic cars, modern movies, retro movies, comics, culture and politics of another country, retro technology, art, 3D artwork, classical art, programming, AI programming electronics/accessories, and so on.

You should get involved in these niches, follow the influencers in these niches, and actively respond to them.

Identify key players: Who are the opinion leaders and why are they popular?

The main accounts you should follow should be in the crypto space, set up notifications for all of these mainstream accounts and be ready to respond as soon as possible.

Reason: You need to maintain good relationships with opinion leaders in these areas and have them follow you so that the algorithm will prioritize you. You may be interested in things outside of crypto, and paying attention to secondary areas can help distract from crypto Twitter.

2. Build meme folder / picture folder

Never use GIFs from Twitter, they’re old fashioned and the platform X algorithm won’t prioritize them over your own images.

This is very simple, just download some popular ones, or download whenever you see something interesting, and make it a habit. If you can create your own, it will be a plus, but if your account is small, it may be stolen and forwarded by others.

3. Always check out what's recently posted. Follow the headlines and be there first. Post first, make it interesting, and ask questions later.

Timing is important. For example, my most successful tweet last week was copying 4 screenshots of an article about Hayden/Meteora team from SolanaFloor. I did nothing except save the 4 photos and attach a funny comment, but I got 200 kaito Yaps points.

Not proud of it, but it works.

This type of content, called “inflammatory content,” should not be the main content of the account, but can be used as a supplement to the tweets and style. All successful CT people do this, even Musk.

80% of the time be enthusiastic, positive, and independent. The other 20% be real, cold, a little negative, and like a liar

4. Try not to write more than 2 sentences in one block

For example:

Here is a good example

A long sentence

Takes up more space on users' phones and tablets

So they have to spend more time

They scroll through your posts on their phone with their fingers

But don't be annoying

Don’t overdo it of course, but on Twitter you should write more paragraphs in one complete block. If I have 5 sentences in a paragraph, I would think about how to break it up into 2x2 paragraphs to take up more space so users are more likely to interact.

5. Most of the time, a good picture reply is better than just text

It's a rumor, but it's true. It's important not to write a long text/article without a good meme image.

6. Interact with others frequently and reply immediately when they do , but make sure the account is of higher quality than yours (don’t waste time replying to an account that only has 50 followers and is most likely a bot).

7. Follow active accounts with 20,000-10,000 followers

Most of these people are online, they like to chat, you can talk to them about many things and learn things from them, never make them feel bored or have ulterior motives.

8. Reddit screenshots and other types of outrage bait and comments work well

Reddit is like a parallel to CT, you find some insights, provide a snarky comment or two to a screenshot of said insights, and see if people react. There's usually a lot of interesting stuff going on, dig deep, don't be afraid to give it a try once in a while.

9. Don’t reply to posts that are more than 12 hours old (or even 4 hours old) because users’ attention has shifted to other tweets. Don’t expect others to pay attention to your reply because you are just a small account and the number of views of your tweets will drop significantly after 2 hours.

If it's recent, it's worth a comment/reply.

10. Don’t add any hyperlinks in your replies / posts unless absolutely necessary (even if you are the original poster, just turn it into a long tweet). The algorithm obviously doesn’t like this and will significantly reduce the priority.

11.Everyone loves original content or content stolen from other sites that hasn't been published on X yet.

12. The writing should be good, the ideas should be coherent, and not too wordy - users don’t have time to read too much.

That’s why segmentation is important, and why simple ideas tend to catch on.

13. Follow people who are good at long-form analysis, then go back and spend a few hours reading each post.

Look up every word you find difficult to understand and increase your vocabulary. Understand the message being conveyed and always think about:

“What makes this guy famous in CT?”

“How can I replicate this and steal/borrow some of the aura?”

14. Have a memorable name on twitter, avoid using any base names, eth names, sol names, hashtags and emojis in your name, these all indicate loyalty to protocols that may not be around again in 2 months.

These are terrible, pointless, and not many people hold them. Also, you probably never want to play any role in crypto for a project because the hype can fade quickly and there’s no reason to build your brand around something that can quickly go bad. Even though .hl .eth .sol are great now, remember Harmony’s .one? Be your own brand.

15. Avoid swearing / excessive swearing, algorithms hate it

Never argue with people on long tweets and replies, be respectful, and every time you get into a heated, abusive argument, pretend that you are being financially punished, when in fact you are being financially punished.

16. Make people remember you visually through your writing style, topics you cover, profile picture cover, etc.

Be stylish so that users can tell it’s a post from you in less than 3 seconds after seeing the thumbnail.

This is an iterative process and it may take you a year to find the style that suits you and gets you the most attention.

17. Don’t add links to projects / communications / whatever in your bio until you have 4-5k followers .

Even if you had twice that number of followers, your reach would still be tiny, and even if half of them signed up (which they won’t), you wouldn’t be able to make any money from your small number of followers.

Try to set up a website or telegram/substack or something in case you get banned/blocked, with different forms of writing for people to read.

18. When you talk about a topic / airdrop / chain, tag the most influential people at the end . They are likely to respond, which is a good foundation.

Focus on niches and chains that not many people pay attention to because the community there is tight-knit.

19. This is a job you need to enjoy and clock in every day. If you don’t like writing about crypto, write something else, reply to something else. Just find something you like.

20. Be genuine. Be yourself.

Don't be afraid to let people know what you're going through and how you really think and act (only to a certain extent, of course).

The "influencer economy" in 2025 is based on one thing - sincerity. You can be really crazy, you can be sincere to a fault, you can change and "beautify" your content, your image, everything about you. But users (especially those who have a little experience) can always tell who is sincere and who is just constantly using bait, no actionable advice, and fake portfolio/profit and loss statements to attract attention.

You can also notice this trend on other platforms, such as Instagram, Xiaohongshu, and YouTube.

The era of the influencer message of “I am happy and smiling every day, my life is great, and I want to share it all with you” is over.

After 2025, content creators will need to be honest, human, and tell interesting stories, and algorithms will prioritize this.

No one wants an expert (because there’s no real way to tell who is and isn’t an expert), and no one wants an image of perfection (because no one is perfect).

Everyone wants something to relate to, raw, amateurish, flawed content – just like all of us.

Related reading: To the Web3 team: KOL marketing is a "double-edged sword", how to use it correctly?