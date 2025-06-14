Why are JD.com and Ant Group competing to apply for stablecoin licenses?

By: PANews
2025/06/14 08:30
BRC20.COM
COM$0.013708-2.05%
ANTTIME
ANT$0.000154015+4.30%
WHY
WHY$0.00000003239+0.99%

Why are JD.com and Ant Group competing to apply for stablecoin licenses?

JD.com and Ant Group are competing to apply for stablecoin licenses, mainly to seize the new track of digital finance, combining Hong Kong's loose regulatory policies with the rapid growth of the global stablecoin market. The stablecoin regulatory framework launched by Hong Kong in 2023 and the Stablecoin Ordinance to be implemented in August 2025 provide companies with a compliance path, attracting JD.com to enter the regulatory sandbox through CoinChain Technology to test cross-border payment scenarios, while Ant Group plans to apply for licenses in Hong Kong, Singapore and other places to lay out a global payment network. Under the current global economic environment, the market value of the stablecoin market will exceed US$250 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach a trillion-dollar level in 2030, especially in the field of cross-border payments and asset tokenization. JD.com relies on its e-commerce and supply chain advantages to reduce cross-border transaction costs; Ant uses Alipay's 1 billion user base to optimize global payment efficiency. Both companies rely on the accumulation of blockchain technology, seize policy dividends and economic digitalization trends, and strive to take the lead in the field of digital finance.

In recent years, as a hot topic in blockchain technology and digital finance, stablecoins are rapidly becoming a strategic focus for global fintech companies. In June 2025, two Chinese technology giants, JD.com and Ant Group, announced plans to apply for stablecoin licenses, which attracted widespread attention from the market. JD.com's CoinChain Technology has entered the Hong Kong Stablecoin Regulatory Sandbox, while Ant Group plans to apply for licenses in Hong Kong, Singapore and Luxembourg. This move not only reflects the ambitions of Chinese companies in the field of digital assets, but also heralds the potential of stablecoins in global payment and investment scenarios. This article will explore the reasons behind JD.com and Ant Group's application for stablecoin licenses and their significance to the industry.

Stablecoin craze and market opportunities

Stablecoins are cryptocurrencies whose value is linked to fiat currencies or other assets. They are favored by companies and institutions for their low volatility and efficient cross-border payment capabilities. According to reports, the total market value of the global stablecoin market has exceeded US$250 billion in 2025, and is expected to reach US$1.6 trillion to US$3.7 trillion by 2030. As an Asian financial center, Hong Kong launched a stablecoin regulatory framework in 2023 and will officially implement the Stablecoin Ordinance in August 2025, providing companies with a clear compliance path.

JD.com and Ant Group have seized this opportunity and are trying to seize the new digital financial track through stablecoin licenses. Stablecoins can not only optimize cross-border payment efficiency, but also provide companies with new sources of income, such as interest income from reserve assets.

JD.com: Taking the lead and deepening cross-border payment

JD.com, through its subsidiary Jingdong Coinlink Technology, has taken the lead in entering the Hong Kong stablecoin regulatory sandbox to test scenarios such as cross-border payments and investment transactions. JD.com's strategy is closely related to its e-commerce ecosystem. As China's second largest e-commerce platform, JD.com has a huge supply chain and cross-border e-commerce business. Stablecoins can significantly reduce the cost and time of cross-border transactions. For example, stablecoins can achieve real-time settlement and solve the delay problem of cross-border payments in the traditional banking system.

In addition, JD.com has deep experience in blockchain technology. Its self-developed blockchain platform "Zhizhen Chain" has been applied to supply chain finance and logistics tracking. Applying for a stablecoin license is a natural step in the extension of technology. JD.com's layout may also be linked to its internationalization strategy, and it will enhance its competitiveness in Southeast Asian markets through stablecoins.

Ant Group: Global Vision, the New Game of the Payment Giant

Ant Group, the parent company of Alipay, owns the world's largest mobile payment platform, covering more than 1 billion users. Its international business subsidiary Ant International and blockchain business subsidiary Ant Digital Technologies plan to apply for stablecoin licenses in Hong Kong, Singapore and Luxembourg respectively. Ant's layout is inseparable from its global payment strategy. Alipay's leading position in the field of cross-border payments has made it urgently need more efficient tools, and stablecoins are seen as an ideal solution to solve the pain points of cross-chain and cross-currency payments.

Ant Group also continues to make efforts in blockchain technology. Its AntChain-2 layer network can be used as a settlement layer for stablecoin transactions, further improving efficiency. In addition, Ant’s cooperation with Deutsche Bank shows that its exploration in reserve management and blockchain platforms (such as Ant Whale) lays the foundation for the issuance of stablecoins.

Joint drive: Dual benefits from regulation and market

Behind JD.com and Ant Group's competition to apply for stablecoin licenses, there is both a regulatory environment and market demand. Hong Kong's Stablecoin Ordinance provides companies with a clear compliance framework and reduces the risk of entering the digital asset market. At the same time, global demand for stablecoins has surged, especially in institutional adoption and cross-border payment scenarios. For example, USDC issued by Circle processed $850 billion in on-chain transactions in 2024, showing the huge potential of stablecoins.

In addition, Chinese companies' cautious attitude towards digital assets is changing. Although mainland China has a restrictive policy on cryptocurrencies, Hong Kong's special status as an international financial center provides a testing ground for companies. The moves of JD.com and Ant Group show that they hope to gain a foothold in the global digital financial market through a compliant path.

Industry Impact and Future Outlook

The stablecoin layout of JD.com and Ant Group will have a profound impact on the digital financial ecosystem. First, it will promote the acceptance of stablecoins in mainstream finance and accelerate its transformation from a crypto trading tool to a daily payment method. Second, the entry of the two giants may trigger more technology companies to follow up, forming a new pattern of industry competition. For example, WeChat Pay may face greater pressure, prompting it to explore similar paths.

In the future, as the regulatory frameworks in Hong Kong, Singapore and other places improve, the stablecoin market will usher in more innovative applications, such as supply chain finance, asset tokenization and cross-border investment. JD.com and Ant Group are expected to become leaders in this field with their technological accumulation and user base. However, challenges still exist, including compliance costs, technology integration and uncertainty in global regulatory coordination.

Conclusion

The strategic layout of JD.com and Ant Group to apply for stablecoin licenses is an important step for Chinese technology giants in the field of digital finance. With the regulatory advantages of Hong Kong and other places and the growth potential of the global stablecoin market, the two companies are accelerating the construction of a financial ecosystem with blockchain as the core. Whether it is JD.com's cross-border e-commerce empowerment or Ant's global payment ambitions, stablecoins will become their key lever to leverage the future. This race for digital finance has just begun and deserves continued attention.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

U.S. banks slash prime rate to 7.25% following Fed meeting

U.S. banks slash prime rate to 7.25% following Fed meeting

Major U.S.banks cut the prime rate from 7.50% to 7.25% after the Fed's 25bps rate cut. The Fed moved due to rising jobless claims and weak hiring.
Union
U$0.01051+4.19%
Jobless
JOBLESS$0.0044424+6.36%
Major
MAJOR$0.1255+1.55%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/18 16:25
Share
SEC's decision date expires after new rules: Five top candidates for October crypto ETF approval

SEC's decision date expires after new rules: Five top candidates for October crypto ETF approval

By Felix, PANews Among the many catalysts behind this crypto bull market, ETFs, particularly spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs, have become revolutionary financial instruments that significantly lower the barrier to entry for cryptocurrency investment, serving as a crucial "bridge of capital." Since the approval of Bitcoin spot ETFs in early 2024, the industry has attracted over $100 billion in institutional capital, driving the Bitcoin price from $60,000 to its current level of approximately $113,500. As of now, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has 92 crypto spot ETFs (both single-asset and index-based) pending approval. Of these, approximately 69 are single-asset ETFs, covering 24 different cryptocurrencies. These applications primarily come from institutions like Grayscale and VanEck, with final decision deadlines for most being in October. Against this backdrop, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) recently approved a proposal that fundamentally changes the way crypto spot ETFs are listed. Therefore, October's approval will not only mark a turning point in the crypto ETF market but also reflect the future direction of this bull market. The US SEC approved the proposed change from "case-by-case review" to "standard clearance" On September 7th, the US SEC approved rule changes proposed by three major exchanges (Nasdaq, Cboe BZX, and NYSE Arca) to introduce universal listing standards for commodity-based trust shares ("CBTS"). These standards, primarily for exchange-traded products (ETPs) holding physical commodities (including digital assets), replace the cumbersome case-by-case review process and aim to streamline the listing process. The chairman of the U.S. SEC stated in the document that these changes mark a shift in the SEC’s regulation of digital asset ETPs from “cautious case-by-case” to “standardized and efficient,” aiming to “maximize investor choice and promote innovation.” The core contents of the new regulations are as follows: The regulation proposes three listing paths: The product is traded on Intermarket Surveillance Group (ISG) member markets and has a market surveillance sharing agreement. Commodity futures are listed on a CFTC-regulated DCM for at least 6 months and have a surveillance-sharing agreement in place. New ETPs may be exempt from some of these requirements if an existing ETF is listed on a U.S. national securities exchange and has at least 40% of its assets allocated to that commodity. In short, the new regulations create a fast track for crypto asset ETFs that meet certain criteria. Based on the three aforementioned pathways, October may be the first period for the listing of new ETFs, with a focus on assets with existing CFTC-regulated futures contracts of at least six months. The original decision date has expired, and ETF issuers are now on the same page. The implementation of the new standards has directly impacted the long queue of ETF applications. On September 29th, the US SEC required issuers of spot ETFs for Litecoin (LTC), XRP, Sol, ADA, and DOGE to withdraw their 19b-4 filings. Issuers are required to proceed with listing according to the new standards, and the withdrawal process could begin as early as this week. This withdrawal does not represent a complete rejection of the ETF applications, but rather a shift to a more efficient regulatory path. It's worth noting that after a 19b-4 filing is withdrawn, the original decision date (typically the deadline for the SEC to make a final decision on the filing, such as 240 days after submission) may no longer be relevant. Under the new rules, the SEC may not require a strict deadline, but rather conduct a more expedited assessment based on common listing standards. As for when the ETF will be approved, although the issuer needs to resubmit or adjust the application according to the new general rules, which may involve additional administrative work and short delays, most people are optimistic about this and believe that the approval speed may be "exceptionally fast", similar to the ETH ETF which took only a few weeks from withdrawal to approval, that is, it is expected to be approved in October. Crypto journalist Eleanor Terrett wrote an analysis saying , "As long as the token meets existing standards, the SEC can approve a cryptocurrency ETF at any time by submitting an S-1 filing. Therefore, even if the deadlines for these individual ETFs are imminent, the SEC can theoretically make a decision on any or all of them at any time." However, Bloomberg ETF analyst James Seyffart warned that "everything is full of uncertainty. Add to that the possibility of a government shutdown, and the situation could become very unstable." (Related reading: What would happen to Bitcoin if the US government shut down? ) While it is unclear how quickly the SEC will process S-1 applications, eliminating the predictability of the original decision date, this change optimizes the process and reduces delays for more cryptocurrency ETFs to enter the market. Which of the five candidates will lead the ETF race? Although the ETF applications that were previously waiting in line have returned to the "starting line", the applications that the SEC currently requires issuers to withdraw only involve LTC, XRP, SOL, ADA, and DOGE, which may indicate that the first batch of approved ETFs will emerge from them (or all of them will be approved). 1. XRP ETFs XRP ETF is the most anticipated focus in October. Currently, there are 7 applications for XRP ETF, including Bitwise, 21Shares, Canary, Grayscale and other institutions. Previously, 6 applications were squeezed into the October 18-25 window, and Franklin Templeton's application was postponed to November 14 at the latest for a decision. The XRP spot ETF application was filed in January 2025, and the SEC opened for comment in July after the Ripple lawsuit was resolved. XRP futures have been listed on the CME for over a year, meeting the requirements of the new regulations. Bloomberg analysts James Seyffart and Eric Balchunas previously raised the probability of approval for the XRP spot ETF to 95%. This high probability was attributed to the SEC's increased engagement with the application, which the analysts viewed as a "clear green light." In addition, a key advantage of XRP is that it has been recognized as a commodity by regulators, greatly reducing the application barriers for its ETF. 2. SOL ETFs SOL spot ETF is one of the most popular applications at present, with seven large institutions participating, including VanEck, 21Shares, Bitwise, Franklin Templeton, etc. On September 27th, asset management firms including Fidelity, Franklin Templeton, CoinShares, Bitwise, Grayscale, Canary Capital, and VanEck successively submitted the latest versions of their S-1 forms to the US SEC. These revised documents all focus on the details of the Solana ETF’s staking operations. After the SEC ordered the issuer to withdraw its 19b-4 filing, Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas raised the odds of the SOL ETF's approval from 95% to 100%. He stated, "Honestly, the probability of approval is now 100%... The universal listing standard renders the 19b-4 form meaningless. Now only the S-1 remains, and the SOL ETF could be approved at any time." But it’s worth noting that BlackRock (the largest issuer of Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs) has not yet submitted an application for a Solana ETF, which may reflect its cautious attitude towards Solana’s regulatory risks. 3. LTC ETFs As one of the longest-running tokens in the crypto market, LTC has maintained a high level of security and decentralization since its launch in 2011. There are currently three Litecoin ETF applications, including the Canary Litecoin ETF, the Grayscale Litecoin Trust ETF, and the CoinShares Litecoin ETF. The previous October 10th deadline for the Litecoin ETF made it a candidate for a "good start." While the expiration of the original decision date has reduced the likelihood of Litecoin ETF approval, LTC's long-term market stability, strong regulatory compliance, and similar technical architecture to Bitcoin still make it highly likely to be among the first to be listed. In addition, Litecoin has not been identified as a security by the SEC like XRP or SOL, and is closer to the commodity attributes of Bitcoin, significantly reducing regulatory barriers. 4. Cardano (ADA) ETF Grayscale's Cardano Trust plans to convert into an ETF. The ETF's S-1 filing was registered in August, with a previous deadline set for October 26th. Cardano is known for its academic foundation and sustainability, and if approved, this spot ETF would be the first non-ETH PoS platform to do so. Notably, Grayscale's GDLC (Digital Large Cap Fund), which included Cardano, was approved on July 1st, further increasing the likelihood of approval for the Cardano ETF. 5. DOGE ETFs There are currently three DOGE ETF applications, including Bitwise, Grayscale, and 21Shares. The SEC is expected to make a ruling by October 12th at the latest. If the DOGE spot ETF is approved, it will become the first meme ETF. Conclusion Regardless of the outcome, October's crucial window will mark a significant turning point in the history of crypto ETFs, impacting not only the prices of related cryptocurrencies but also the scale and speed of institutional capital inflows. The crypto market is maturing, and the October ETF decision could be a crucial step in furthering its mainstream acceptance. Related reading: SEC's new regulations open the floodgates for crypto ETFs, are the top 10 spot ETFs expected to go online?
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.002024-0.93%
Hyperbridge
BRIDGE$0.07479+9.83%
Share
PANews2025/10/04 10:45
Share
BTC Development Corp. Completes $253 Million Initial Public Offering

BTC Development Corp. Completes $253 Million Initial Public Offering

PANews reported on October 4th that BTC Development announced the completion of its initial public offering of 25.3 million shares, including 3.3 million shares issued upon the full exercise of the underwriters' over-allotment option. The offering was priced at $10.00 per share, raising total proceeds of $253 million. The company's shares began trading on the Nasdaq Global Market on September 30th under the ticker symbol "BDCIU."
Bitcoin
BTC$122,550+2.16%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.04245-11.08%
Share
PANews2025/10/04 11:29
Share

Trending News

More

U.S. banks slash prime rate to 7.25% following Fed meeting

SEC's decision date expires after new rules: Five top candidates for October crypto ETF approval

BTC Development Corp. Completes $253 Million Initial Public Offering

XRP Could Hit $5 in 2025, But Ozak AI’s Price Prediction Is Far Bigger

Staking Speed Gives Solana ETF Advantage Over Ethereum