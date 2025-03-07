Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.3.7) By: PANews 2025/03/07 10:15

T $0,01579 +%0,70 AI $0,125 -%0,23 HOT $0,0009085 --% MEME $0,002528 +%0,11 MEMES $0,00005741 -%3,33

PANews and GMGN.AI jointly launched "Ai&Meme Daily", which provides a quick overview of the popularity distribution of Ai&Meme and allows you to quickly grasp market trends! 🗓3/7 Update:

Trump's reserve plan is implemented, BTC falls below $85,000. There are not many hot spots on the chain, and non-mainstream inscriptions are rising secretly. ⚠ Tips: PVP is high risk, be cautious and always DYOR!