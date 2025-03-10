Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.3.10)

By: PANews
2025/03/10 10:29
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1249-0.31%
DOG GO TO THE MOON
DOG$0.0026+3.87%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002527-0.03%
MEMES
MEMES$0.00005741-3.33%

PANews and GMGN.AI jointly launched "Ai&Meme Daily", which provides a quick overview of the popularity distribution of Ai&Meme and allows you to quickly grasp market trends!

🗓3/10 Update:
Base Chain has a little heat this weekend: $Cocoro $DRB
$Cocoro DOGE prototype Shiba Inu owners will receive one coin for each dog they raise

⚠ Tips: PVP is high risk, be cautious and always DYOR! Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.3.10)

