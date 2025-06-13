Building the cornerstone of the AI economy: How does AI reshape the stablecoin landscape?

By: PANews
2025/06/13 18:26
Author: 0xJeff

Compiled by: Tim, PANews

Stablecoins are the most important infrastructure ever created in the crypto space. Without stablecoins, we would not have a stable unit of account for investors to temporarily store their assets (it would be difficult to build centralized exchanges, decentralized exchanges, perpetual contracts, money markets, and all other verticals).

Building the cornerstone of the AI ​​economy: How does AI reshape the stablecoin landscape?

Stablecoins are entering a period of rapid popularization. Between 2023 and 2025, the total supply, transaction volume and turnover speed (referring to the frequency of stablecoin exchange) of stablecoins will all surge, especially in areas such as payment and cross-border transactions.

Not only that, we also see that regulatory laws are clearer and institutions are further adopting stablecoins: for example, payment company Stripe has launched stablecoin financial accounts in 101 countries around the world; Societe Generale plans to issue a US dollar stablecoin; large banks such as Bank of America, JPMorgan Chase, Citigroup and Wells Fargo are planning to jointly issue stablecoins; many large companies are exploring the use of stablecoin payments to reduce transaction fees for Visa and Mastercard; and many more related developments.

Circle's recent initial public offering was a huge success, which also set off a new wave of stablecoin craze and attracted more stakeholders to enter the market.

With the in-depth application of traditional finance, stablecoin innovation in the field of artificial intelligence is also advancing, aiming to solve the challenges faced by service providers and users in the Web3 artificial intelligence ecosystem.

The first challenge

Although AI teams typically design AI tokens as core components of the AI ​​ecosystem (covering payments, governance, utilities, etc.), they prefer to focus their resources on AI product development rather than decentralized finance.

For example:

  • Virtuals utilize their VIRTUAL and AGENT liquidity pools, and while this helps achieve good value accumulation for their VIRTUAL tokens, it also makes it difficult for Agent teams and LPs to provide liquidity (due to the impermanent loss problem).
  • Aethir uses $ATH as a payment method for computing services. Although this can create a strong flywheel effect for the token, it also brings the problem of price fluctuations in payment units.
  • Bittensor pays dTAO (subnet tokens) to miners, validators, and subnet owners ➔ Participants must sell subnet tokens in exchange for stablecoins to maintain operating funds.

While both of these examples could be good flywheels for AI tokens, they would also discourage some key players from participating because the design itself would induce market volatility.

(By the way, the three cases mentioned above are excellent examples. Many AI teams now have very poor token designs, especially those "fair launch" projects)

The increase in the number of tokens and the less-than-ideal design have led to thin market liquidity, making it difficult to build DeFi ecosystem applications on them.

Projects that address this challenge

Maitrix: AI Stablecoin Layer

Maitrix launches an overcollateralized AI native stablecoin (AI USD) for each ecosystem, transforming the originally volatile (but high-yield) AI economy into an economic system with predictability, composability and vitality, achieved through AI native stablecoins.

Building the cornerstone of the AI ​​economy: How does AI reshape the stablecoin landscape?

​​Maitrix Key Components​​

Users deposit AI tokens and their derivative assets (liquidity staked or staked AI tokens) through CDP to mint and destroy AI USD.

  • Stablecoin Launch Platform: AI projects can use native tokens and their derivatives to create their own AI stablecoins
  • Curve ve(3,3) model incentives: MAITRIX tokens implement governance through a voting trusteeship mechanism (ve), transfer the direction of token emission, and adopt a bribery system similar to the ve(3,3) mechanism.
  • Stablecoin automatic market-making model: Supports exchange between various AI USDs tokens

Supported AI USD Stablecoin Assets (To Date)

  • Aethir USD (AUSD): A stable payment solution for computing services
  • Vana USD (VanaUSD) : Data-backed stablecoin
  • Virtual USD (vUSD)
  • ai16z USD (ai16zUSD)
  • 0G USD (0USD)
  • Nillion USD

More participants can be discussed later.

There isn’t much detailed documentation out there about the use cases for each AI stablecoin yet.

I’ll get into the technical details later once the white paper comes out, but for now, Maitrix is ​​the only team building this financial infrastructure layer for AI projects and has already established key collaborations with several top AI ecosystems.

The Maitrix testnet has received a warm response and the mainnet will be launched soon.

The second challenge

With the continuous development and popularization of artificial intelligence, the market demand for computing resources is increasing day by day. Data center and cloud service operators need to plan ahead and plan resource expansion strategies in advance to seize the opportunities in the future market.

Enterprise-level GPUs (such as NVIDIA H100/H200) are often expensive and require large-scale financing. Traditional financing methods (such as bank loans or equity financing) are lengthy and complex, making it difficult for data centers to quickly expand capacity to meet market demand.

This is where Gaib and USDAI come in.

Projects that address this challenge

Gaib: The first economic layer for AI and computing resources

Gaib helps data centers finance efficiently by tokenizing future cash flows from GPUs, while providing investors with income-generating assets backed by real-world assets (GPUs).

It works roughly like this:

  • Cloud service providers and data centers package future GPU revenue cash flows as securitized financial products
  • These cash flows are tokenized and are spread over a period of 6 to 12 months.
  • Investors buy these tokens and start claiming regular rewards.

They call this AI-generated dollar “AID.”

Building the cornerstone of the AI ​​economy: How does AI reshape the stablecoin landscape?

Each AID token is backed by a portfolio of graphics card financing transactions and is allocated treasury bonds or other liquid assets as reserves.

The floating yield is estimated to be around 40% annualized. This is highly dependent on the ratio of debt financing to equity transactions in the GPU portfolio (equity yield is 60-80%+ annualized, debt yield is 10-20% annualized).

The project, which has amassed around $22 million in total locked value to date, incentivizes users to make deposits through “Spice” points, which will make investors eligible for future airdrop rewards.

Earlier this year, Gaib partnered with Aethir to conduct the first GPU tokenization pilot project.

Building the cornerstone of the AI ​​economy: How does AI reshape the stablecoin landscape?

This pilot project is only a GPU tokenization and fragmentation solution, which is part of its roadmap and will be expanded to the GPU-backed stablecoin "AID" in the future.

If you are curious about how the protocol works and the anchoring mechanism and want to learn more, it is recommended to check out their Gitbook documentation.

USDAI (by Permian Labs): a yield-generating synthetic stablecoin backed by real-world assets

USDAI is very similar to Gaib in some ways, but also different in that it is a stablecoin backed by hardware assets as loan collateral (including graphics cards, telecommunications equipment, solar panels, etc.).

Building the cornerstone of the AI ​​economy: How does AI reshape the stablecoin landscape?

What is discussed here is a pure debt financing transaction: the borrower (asset holder) obtains a loan from USDAI and pays interest, and the income generated by this interest will belong to the USDAI token holder.

Permian Labs is the team behind the metastreet project. As a leading structured credit market platform, the project provides innovative financial services including NFT mortgages, structured credit products for illiquid assets and real-world assets (such as luxury watches and artworks), and NFT income token splitting solutions similar to Pendle PT YT.

USDAI has not yet been launched, but its goal is to set the annualized rate of return at 15-25%. The asset allocation will be gradually adjusted in three stages: initially 100% investment in US Treasury bonds, and eventually transitioning to 100% allocation of physical hardware assets. (Note: According to the supplementary field knowledge, "hardware" in the encryption field may refer to physical assets such as mining machines, which needs to be confirmed in conjunction with the project white paper)

USDAI uses CALIBER technology, which ultimately enables GPU on-chain operation by simplifying the loan and issuance process and complying with legal standards.

Here’s some more information on USDAI from Delphi Digital

Building the cornerstone of the AI ​​economy: How does AI reshape the stablecoin landscape?

OK, let's clarify the difference between the two: USDAI focuses on debt assets and provides a more diversified asset type. With its CALIBER model, they can cover a wide range of application scenarios (regardless of the demand), while Gaib focuses more on equity assets and provides a higher expected rate of return.

The private beta version of USDAI has been officially launched, with an initial locked value of 10 million US dollars.

Building the cornerstone of the AI ​​economy: How does AI reshape the stablecoin landscape?

If you are interested in being one of the first participants, you can fill out a form (they will provide additional incentives for early participants).

Other AI-related stablecoin products

Almanak recently launched alUSD (based on the ERC-7540 standard, which is an extension of ERC-4626). This is a tokenized AI yield optimization strategy that maximizes risk-adjusted returns by investing in stablecoins on platforms such as Aave, Compound, Curve, and Yearn.

Building the cornerstone of the AI ​​economy: How does AI reshape the stablecoin landscape?

The Almanak team is about to launch a points activity to introduce initial liquidity, while continuing to promote the construction of DeFi composability. In the future, users can use alUSD as collateral assets or conduct revolving loans to maximize their returns.

AixFi, interstable: This is a DeFi protocol vault that automatically deploys USDC assets. It will adopt a rule-driven model in the early stage, and gradually introduce an AI decision-making mechanism in the future. It is planned to be officially launched on the Virtuals platform this month.

What's next?

We may well see the rise of another Ethena-like protocol that focuses on leveraging GPU computing power to create high returns for users’ stablecoins. But what is more critical is how the protocol maintains its peg mechanism to ensure that the price can quickly return to the $1 value benchmark when a crisis breaks out.

We may see more tokenized AI strategies in the future. We have already witnessed AI’s remarkable ability to optimize returns, dynamically calculating variables such as gas fees, rebalancing fees, slippage, etc. (as shown in Giza’s ARMA strategy). If these strategies are tokenized into highly composable vaults, they can be used as collateral or to obtain returns through 5-10x leverage cycles. What kind of imagination will this open up?

We will see increased liquidity within the Web3 AI ecosystem. As players like Maitrix are building stablecoin infrastructure for the leading AI ecosystem, more AI-created value will become more composable and accelerate into the DeFi space, thereby enhancing the value capture capabilities of the entire Web3 ecosystem.

Although these teams are very interesting, in the field of stablecoins, risk, peg management, redemption, and liquidation mechanisms are crucial. Please make sure to fully read and understand all risk factors before deciding to invest.

SEC's decision date expires after new rules: Five top candidates for October crypto ETF approval

SEC's decision date expires after new rules: Five top candidates for October crypto ETF approval

By Felix, PANews Among the many catalysts behind this crypto bull market, ETFs, particularly spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs, have become revolutionary financial instruments that significantly lower the barrier to entry for cryptocurrency investment, serving as a crucial "bridge of capital." Since the approval of Bitcoin spot ETFs in early 2024, the industry has attracted over $100 billion in institutional capital, driving the Bitcoin price from $60,000 to its current level of approximately $113,500. As of now, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has 92 crypto spot ETFs (both single-asset and index-based) pending approval. Of these, approximately 69 are single-asset ETFs, covering 24 different cryptocurrencies. These applications primarily come from institutions like Grayscale and VanEck, with final decision deadlines for most being in October. Against this backdrop, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) recently approved a proposal that fundamentally changes the way crypto spot ETFs are listed. Therefore, October's approval will not only mark a turning point in the crypto ETF market but also reflect the future direction of this bull market. The US SEC approved the proposed change from "case-by-case review" to "standard clearance" On September 7th, the US SEC approved rule changes proposed by three major exchanges (Nasdaq, Cboe BZX, and NYSE Arca) to introduce universal listing standards for commodity-based trust shares ("CBTS"). These standards, primarily for exchange-traded products (ETPs) holding physical commodities (including digital assets), replace the cumbersome case-by-case review process and aim to streamline the listing process. The chairman of the U.S. SEC stated in the document that these changes mark a shift in the SEC’s regulation of digital asset ETPs from “cautious case-by-case” to “standardized and efficient,” aiming to “maximize investor choice and promote innovation.” The core contents of the new regulations are as follows: The regulation proposes three listing paths: The product is traded on Intermarket Surveillance Group (ISG) member markets and has a market surveillance sharing agreement. Commodity futures are listed on a CFTC-regulated DCM for at least 6 months and have a surveillance-sharing agreement in place. New ETPs may be exempt from some of these requirements if an existing ETF is listed on a U.S. national securities exchange and has at least 40% of its assets allocated to that commodity. In short, the new regulations create a fast track for crypto asset ETFs that meet certain criteria. Based on the three aforementioned pathways, October may be the first period for the listing of new ETFs, with a focus on assets with existing CFTC-regulated futures contracts of at least six months. The original decision date has expired, and ETF issuers are now on the same page. The implementation of the new standards has directly impacted the long queue of ETF applications. On September 29th, the US SEC required issuers of spot ETFs for Litecoin (LTC), XRP, Sol, ADA, and DOGE to withdraw their 19b-4 filings. Issuers are required to proceed with listing according to the new standards, and the withdrawal process could begin as early as this week. This withdrawal does not represent a complete rejection of the ETF applications, but rather a shift to a more efficient regulatory path. It's worth noting that after a 19b-4 filing is withdrawn, the original decision date (typically the deadline for the SEC to make a final decision on the filing, such as 240 days after submission) may no longer be relevant. Under the new rules, the SEC may not require a strict deadline, but rather conduct a more expedited assessment based on common listing standards. As for when the ETF will be approved, although the issuer needs to resubmit or adjust the application according to the new general rules, which may involve additional administrative work and short delays, most people are optimistic about this and believe that the approval speed may be "exceptionally fast", similar to the ETH ETF which took only a few weeks from withdrawal to approval, that is, it is expected to be approved in October. Crypto journalist Eleanor Terrett wrote an analysis saying , "As long as the token meets existing standards, the SEC can approve a cryptocurrency ETF at any time by submitting an S-1 filing. Therefore, even if the deadlines for these individual ETFs are imminent, the SEC can theoretically make a decision on any or all of them at any time." However, Bloomberg ETF analyst James Seyffart warned that "everything is full of uncertainty. Add to that the possibility of a government shutdown, and the situation could become very unstable." (Related reading: What would happen to Bitcoin if the US government shut down? ) While it is unclear how quickly the SEC will process S-1 applications, eliminating the predictability of the original decision date, this change optimizes the process and reduces delays for more cryptocurrency ETFs to enter the market. Which of the five candidates will lead the ETF race? Although the ETF applications that were previously waiting in line have returned to the "starting line", the applications that the SEC currently requires issuers to withdraw only involve LTC, XRP, SOL, ADA, and DOGE, which may indicate that the first batch of approved ETFs will emerge from them (or all of them will be approved). 1. XRP ETFs XRP ETF is the most anticipated focus in October. Currently, there are 7 applications for XRP ETF, including Bitwise, 21Shares, Canary, Grayscale and other institutions. Previously, 6 applications were squeezed into the October 18-25 window, and Franklin Templeton's application was postponed to November 14 at the latest for a decision. The XRP spot ETF application was filed in January 2025, and the SEC opened for comment in July after the Ripple lawsuit was resolved. XRP futures have been listed on the CME for over a year, meeting the requirements of the new regulations. Bloomberg analysts James Seyffart and Eric Balchunas previously raised the probability of approval for the XRP spot ETF to 95%. This high probability was attributed to the SEC's increased engagement with the application, which the analysts viewed as a "clear green light." In addition, a key advantage of XRP is that it has been recognized as a commodity by regulators, greatly reducing the application barriers for its ETF. 2. SOL ETFs SOL spot ETF is one of the most popular applications at present, with seven large institutions participating, including VanEck, 21Shares, Bitwise, Franklin Templeton, etc. On September 27th, asset management firms including Fidelity, Franklin Templeton, CoinShares, Bitwise, Grayscale, Canary Capital, and VanEck successively submitted the latest versions of their S-1 forms to the US SEC. These revised documents all focus on the details of the Solana ETF’s staking operations. After the SEC ordered the issuer to withdraw its 19b-4 filing, Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas raised the odds of the SOL ETF's approval from 95% to 100%. He stated, "Honestly, the probability of approval is now 100%... The universal listing standard renders the 19b-4 form meaningless. Now only the S-1 remains, and the SOL ETF could be approved at any time." But it’s worth noting that BlackRock (the largest issuer of Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs) has not yet submitted an application for a Solana ETF, which may reflect its cautious attitude towards Solana’s regulatory risks. 3. LTC ETFs As one of the longest-running tokens in the crypto market, LTC has maintained a high level of security and decentralization since its launch in 2011. There are currently three Litecoin ETF applications, including the Canary Litecoin ETF, the Grayscale Litecoin Trust ETF, and the CoinShares Litecoin ETF. The previous October 10th deadline for the Litecoin ETF made it a candidate for a "good start." While the expiration of the original decision date has reduced the likelihood of Litecoin ETF approval, LTC's long-term market stability, strong regulatory compliance, and similar technical architecture to Bitcoin still make it highly likely to be among the first to be listed. In addition, Litecoin has not been identified as a security by the SEC like XRP or SOL, and is closer to the commodity attributes of Bitcoin, significantly reducing regulatory barriers. 4. Cardano (ADA) ETF Grayscale's Cardano Trust plans to convert into an ETF. The ETF's S-1 filing was registered in August, with a previous deadline set for October 26th. Cardano is known for its academic foundation and sustainability, and if approved, this spot ETF would be the first non-ETH PoS platform to do so. Notably, Grayscale's GDLC (Digital Large Cap Fund), which included Cardano, was approved on July 1st, further increasing the likelihood of approval for the Cardano ETF. 5. DOGE ETFs There are currently three DOGE ETF applications, including Bitwise, Grayscale, and 21Shares. The SEC is expected to make a ruling by October 12th at the latest. If the DOGE spot ETF is approved, it will become the first meme ETF. Conclusion Regardless of the outcome, October's crucial window will mark a significant turning point in the history of crypto ETFs, impacting not only the prices of related cryptocurrencies but also the scale and speed of institutional capital inflows. The crypto market is maturing, and the October ETF decision could be a crucial step in furthering its mainstream acceptance. Related reading: SEC's new regulations open the floodgates for crypto ETFs, are the top 10 spot ETFs expected to go online?
BTC Development Corp. Completes $253 Million Initial Public Offering

BTC Development Corp. Completes $253 Million Initial Public Offering

PANews reported on October 4th that BTC Development announced the completion of its initial public offering of 25.3 million shares, including 3.3 million shares issued upon the full exercise of the underwriters' over-allotment option. The offering was priced at $10.00 per share, raising total proceeds of $253 million. The company's shares began trading on the Nasdaq Global Market on September 30th under the ticker symbol "BDCIU."
