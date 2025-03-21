99% of airdrops are a waste of time. Don’t bother with these 5 popular projects.

Author: Atoms Research

Compiled by: Tim, PANews

99% of airdrops are a waste of time.

Finding true Alpha opportunities is arguably the hardest thing to do.

Here are some popular airdrops that I’m not currently participating in.

Am I wrong? 👇

1. Base

Arriving too late

“Not issuing coins” sounds a bit weird now

Two-year airdrops often disappoint

Just use this network without any expectations.

2. Unichain

I believe Unichain will have an airdrop, purely based on the precedent of Uniswap's $UNI airdrop.

It doesn’t hurt to make a few trades to prevent FOMO

Strictly speaking, this chain already has a native token, and there may be a reward program in the future

It's no longer a priority for me.

3. Zero Network

Airdrop mining activities have been stopped.

The project does not need to issue tokens at all

Rewards are concentrated on the top users of the rankings, and impacting the ranking requires high investment - there is no need to participate

The current ecological activities are purely driven by speculation, and the project party has not clearly defined the incentive rules.

You can connect to your wallet and earn XP without mining

I use Zerion because of its solid product, not because of the airdrop.

4. INK

The expectation for INK airdrops stems from the hype of Kraken Exchange, but the official has made it clear that there is no plan to issue native tokens for the time being.

Participating in testnet tasks may alleviate FOMO, but don’t hold too high expectations

If no coins are issued, it seems impossible to distribute rewards - it is purely market speculation at present

5. MetaMask

MetaMask is already a top crypto wallet, there is no need to rely on airdrops to gain additional traffic

The news of $MASK token launching in pre-market is pure market hype

If MetaMask launches an airdrop (for example, if the eligibility threshold is unclear, the reward amount is small, or the token fluctuates violently), it may damage its brand.

Just proceed with the exchange as normal and don't have any expectations.

If you are looking for huge airdrop returns, then... projects such as Monad, Eclipse, and Farcaster may be worth considering.