Trump Crypto Venture World Liberty Financial Preps Stablecoin Audit and Product Push

By: CryptoNews
2025/06/26 13:30
Threshold
T$0.01581+1.08%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.794+0.85%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0004252-1.50%
Moonveil
MORE$0.07197+2.63%
Torch of Liberty
LIBERTY$0.04155+6.21%
EPNS
PUSH$0.03157+1.83%

World Liberty Financial, the cryptocurrency venture affiliated with US president Donald Trump, is preparing to release a third-party audit of its stablecoin and roll out a new mobile app in the coming days, co-founder Zak Folkman said on Wednesday.

Speaking at the Permissionless conference hosted by Blockworks in Brooklyn, Folkman reportedly said the audit, completed by an independent accounting firm, will be published soon.

The move comes as the firm tries to bolster trust in its financial infrastructure while facing intense political scrutiny.

Folkman also teased the possibility of future changes to the platform’s governance token, WLFI, which currently cannot be traded. “I don’t want to give away too much, but if you pay attention over the next couple of weeks, I think everyone is going to be very, very happy,” he told the audience when asked about potential token liquidity.

As Trump Earns Millions From Tokens, Ethics Groups Sound Alarm on Industry Influence

Launched earlier this year, WLFI has already generated hundreds of millions of dollars in revenue for Trump’s family business. The token grants holders voting rights on network proposals and roadmap decisions, but not ownership stakes.

Earlier this month, public disclosures revealed that Trump personally received $57.35m from WLFI token sales and still holds 15.75b tokens in the venture.

The project has drawn sharp criticism from Democratic lawmakers and ethics watchdogs, who argue it raises serious concerns over conflicts of interest.

They point to the timing, as Trump has supported deregulatory measures in crypto while benefiting financially from the sector. In January, the Trump Organization said the former president’s business interests are managed through a trust overseen by his children.

WLF Bets on Simplicity to Drive Mainstream Adoption

Folkman said the company’s upcoming app is aimed at making digital assets more accessible to mainstream users. The platform will integrate stablecoin payments and wallet functionality. It is designed with a simple interface to encourage wider adoption.

Meanwhile, World Liberty’s rapid fundraising, fueled by token sales and strong brand visibility, has made it a significant player. This rise comes during a politically sensitive year for the crypto sector.

However, questions persist. Observers are unsure how much transparency and oversight the firm is prepared to accept.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Nomura Alters Fed Rate Cut Prediction for 2025

Nomura Alters Fed Rate Cut Prediction for 2025

Detail: https://coincu.com/markets/nomura-fed-rate-cut-forecast-2025/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.013659+0.13%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/18 12:39
Share
Top Crypto Coins to Invest in October 2025: AlphaPepe Presale, Chainlink Growth, and Ethereum Momentum

Top Crypto Coins to Invest in October 2025: AlphaPepe Presale, Chainlink Growth, and Ethereum Momentum

Analysts are now pointing to three very different plays investors should watch: the viral AlphaPepe presale, Chainlink’s growth as an […] The post Top Crypto Coins to Invest in October 2025: AlphaPepe Presale, Chainlink Growth, and Ethereum Momentum appeared first on Coindoo.
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00499-1.38%
Share
Coindoo2025/10/04 08:00
Share
To Simplify Trading While Reducing The Dependency On Centralized Exchanges

To Simplify Trading While Reducing The Dependency On Centralized Exchanges

The post To Simplify Trading While Reducing The Dependency On Centralized Exchanges appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Coinidol.com on Bancor’s approach to liquidity provision and token conversion. Bancor (BNT) is a decentralized liquidity protocol and cryptocurrency that aims to provide automated and continuous liquidity for decentralized applications (DApps) and tokens on various blockchain networks. Constant reserve ratio and reduced slippage Bancor’s platform facilitates the creation of liquidity pools and the exchange of tokens without the need for a traditional order book or a centralized exchange. The protocol is designed to enhance liquidity, reduce slippage, and enable easy token conversions. It’s algorithmic model uses a constant reserve ratio to calculate token prices within liquidity pools, enabling predictable and consistent token conversion rates. The automated market-making model used by Bancor helps reduce slippage, which is the difference between the expected and actual price of a token when trading. Token bridge Bancor provides a token bridge that enables the movement of tokens between different blockchain networks, facilitating interoperability. Unlike traditional exchanges, Bancor doesn’t rely on an order book for trading. Instead, it offers liquidity directly from the automated liquidity pools. BNT is the native cryptocurrency of the Bancor network. It is used for staking, providing liquidity. BNT holders can participate in the governance of the Bancor protocol by proposing and voting on changes, improvements, and updates. Disclaimer. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be viewed as an endorsement by Coinidol.com. The data provided is collected by the author and is not sponsored by any company or token developer. They are not a recommendation to buy or sell cryptocurrency. Readers should do their research before investing in funds. Source: https://coinidol.com/bancor-bnt-token/
Threshold
T$0.01577+0.89%
Bancor
BNT$0.698+0.15%
Hyperbridge
BRIDGE$0.0709-0.70%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 04:30
Share

Trending News

More

Nomura Alters Fed Rate Cut Prediction for 2025

Top Crypto Coins to Invest in October 2025: AlphaPepe Presale, Chainlink Growth, and Ethereum Momentum

To Simplify Trading While Reducing The Dependency On Centralized Exchanges

The US Senate rejected a bipartisan temporary funding bill, and the government shutdown continued

How Will XRP Price React After the FOMC Meeting Today?