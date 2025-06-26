Coinbase eyes record close as analysts raise price target to $510, call company 'Amazon of crypto'

By: Fxstreet
2025/06/26 08:51
  • Bernstein analysts raised their target for Coinbase's stock to $510 from $310, citing newer earnings projections.
  • Coinbase would be a major beneficiary of the GENIUS stablecoin legislation, which has already passed the Senate.
  • COIN extended its rally to $355, closing in on its record close of $357.

Coinbase (COIN) saw a 3% gain, rising to $355 at the close of the market on Wednesday, its highest close since November 2021, following Bernstein analysts raising their price target for the crypto exchange's stock to $510.

Bernstein analysts predict Coinbase stock to hit $510

Bernstein analysts, led by Gautam Chhugani, have raised their price target for Coinbase stock to $510, up 65% from the previous target of $310 set in Q1, according to a note shared with investors on Wednesday. 

They cited improved earnings forecasts and emerging growth catalysts as major factors for their price adjustment while noting that their bear case had not materialized. The analysts stated that Coinbase is a highly "misunderstood" company as investors have yet to maximize the exchange's position as a major crypto stock.

It highlighted several key areas of progress for Coinbase over the past year, including being the only crypto company to feature in the S&P 500, operating the largest stablecoin business among exchanges, its acquisition of the largest crypto options exchange, Deribit, and the growth of its Layer-2 network, Base.

The analysts also noted that Coinbase continues to dominate crypto trading in the US despite increased pressure from competitors, calling it the "Amazon of crypto financial services."

"As the regulatory headwinds for the crypto industry have receded, Coinbase has emerged as the premier crypto financial platform, consolidating market share in the US," Gautam Chhugani said in the note.

Coinbase will also benefit from the GENIUS stablecoin legislation, which passed the Senate last week, and the upcoming CLARITY bill, which has also garnered the attention of lawmakers, according to the analysts.

COIN has surged 40% since the GENIUS bill passed the Senate. Investors are banking on a steady growth of Coinbase's stablecoin business, which generates 15% of the exchange's revenue. The company serves as the largest distributor of Circle's USDC, receiving 50% of its reserve gross revenue.

Coinbase also unveiled a new class of product suites and innovations at its recent State of the Crypto Summit in New York.

COIN stretched its rally with a 3% gain on Wednesday, closing the day at $355.37, a few hundred cents shy of its record close of $357.39 on November 9, 2021. The stock earlier surged 12% on Tuesday and closed at $344.95.

The rise can also be attributed to Coinbase securing regulatory approval from Luxembourg, making it the first major crypto exchange to operate under the European Union's (EU) Markets in Crypto Assets (MiCA) regime.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Nomura Alters Fed Rate Cut Prediction for 2025

Nomura Alters Fed Rate Cut Prediction for 2025

Detail: https://coincu.com/markets/nomura-fed-rate-cut-forecast-2025/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.013659+0.13%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/18 12:39
Share
Top Crypto Coins to Invest in October 2025: AlphaPepe Presale, Chainlink Growth, and Ethereum Momentum

Top Crypto Coins to Invest in October 2025: AlphaPepe Presale, Chainlink Growth, and Ethereum Momentum

Analysts are now pointing to three very different plays investors should watch: the viral AlphaPepe presale, Chainlink’s growth as an […] The post Top Crypto Coins to Invest in October 2025: AlphaPepe Presale, Chainlink Growth, and Ethereum Momentum appeared first on Coindoo.
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00499-1.38%
Share
Coindoo2025/10/04 08:00
Share
To Simplify Trading While Reducing The Dependency On Centralized Exchanges

To Simplify Trading While Reducing The Dependency On Centralized Exchanges

The post To Simplify Trading While Reducing The Dependency On Centralized Exchanges appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Coinidol.com on Bancor’s approach to liquidity provision and token conversion. Bancor (BNT) is a decentralized liquidity protocol and cryptocurrency that aims to provide automated and continuous liquidity for decentralized applications (DApps) and tokens on various blockchain networks. Constant reserve ratio and reduced slippage Bancor’s platform facilitates the creation of liquidity pools and the exchange of tokens without the need for a traditional order book or a centralized exchange. The protocol is designed to enhance liquidity, reduce slippage, and enable easy token conversions. It’s algorithmic model uses a constant reserve ratio to calculate token prices within liquidity pools, enabling predictable and consistent token conversion rates. The automated market-making model used by Bancor helps reduce slippage, which is the difference between the expected and actual price of a token when trading. Token bridge Bancor provides a token bridge that enables the movement of tokens between different blockchain networks, facilitating interoperability. Unlike traditional exchanges, Bancor doesn’t rely on an order book for trading. Instead, it offers liquidity directly from the automated liquidity pools. BNT is the native cryptocurrency of the Bancor network. It is used for staking, providing liquidity. BNT holders can participate in the governance of the Bancor protocol by proposing and voting on changes, improvements, and updates. Disclaimer. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be viewed as an endorsement by Coinidol.com. The data provided is collected by the author and is not sponsored by any company or token developer. They are not a recommendation to buy or sell cryptocurrency. Readers should do their research before investing in funds. Source: https://coinidol.com/bancor-bnt-token/
Threshold
T$0.01577+0.89%
Bancor
BNT$0.698+0.15%
Hyperbridge
BRIDGE$0.0709-0.70%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 04:30
Share

Trending News

More

Nomura Alters Fed Rate Cut Prediction for 2025

Top Crypto Coins to Invest in October 2025: AlphaPepe Presale, Chainlink Growth, and Ethereum Momentum

To Simplify Trading While Reducing The Dependency On Centralized Exchanges

The US Senate rejected a bipartisan temporary funding bill, and the government shutdown continued

How Will XRP Price React After the FOMC Meeting Today?