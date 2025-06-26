SharpLink Gaming, a listed company, continued to purchase 5,989 ETH through Galaxy Digital in the past day

PANews reported on June 26 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Yu Jin, SharpLink Gaming (Nasdaq: SBET) continued to purchase 5,989 ETH (US$14.47 million) through Galaxy Digital over the past day or so.
They have spent a total of $507 million to purchase and hold 194,000 ETH, with a total cost of about $2,611. The current floating loss is about $36 million.
