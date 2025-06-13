Coinbase Research Report: Three Major Themes of the Crypto Market in the Second Half of 2025

By: PANews
2025/06/13 11:00
MAY
MAY$0,03949--%
Major
MAJOR$0,12516+%1,62
MetaDOS
SECOND$0,00001--%

By David Duong

Compiled and edited by: BitpushNews

The trend of companies purchasing crypto assets with leveraged financing may trigger systemic risks in the medium and long term, such as forced selling or motivated selling, but we believe that the risks are controllable in the short term.

The U.S. regulatory environment is undergoing positive changes, stablecoin legislation is being promoted, and the crypto market structure bill is also under discussion.

Our constructive outlook for the crypto market in the second half of 2025 is based on several core factors: more optimistic US economic growth prospects, possible interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve, growing corporate financial adoption of cryptocurrencies, and clarity on US regulation.

While there are still some potential risks, such as a steepening U.S. Treasury yield curve and selling pressure triggered by listed crypto instruments, we believe these risks are manageable in the short term.

We believe that there are three key themes in the crypto market in the second half of the year:

  • Improved macro outlook: The risk of a U.S. recession has significantly decreased, and overall growth momentum has strengthened;
  • Enterprises use encryption as a means of asset allocation: although it may bring systemic risks in the long run, it will form a strong demand side in the short term;
  • The regulatory path is becoming clearer: in particular, the legislative progress on stablecoins and crypto market structure will have a profound impact on the development of the crypto ecosystem.

Despite the risks, we still expect Bitcoin to maintain its upward trend. The performance of altcoins may be more dependent on individual factors.

For example, the SEC is reviewing multiple ETF applications involving "physical subscription and redemption", pledge, combination funds and single altcoin ETFs, and is expected to make a ruling by the end of 2025. These decisions may reshape the market structure.

Market Outlook: Second Half of 2025

We maintain our previous forecast that the first half of 2025 will be the bottom of the crypto market, and the second half of the year may hit a record high.

Despite Bitcoin's rebound in late May, we still believe there could be further upside in the next 3-6 months.

In our view, the macro disruption caused by trade tariffs is nearing its end. Looking ahead, risk appetite is expected to improve as the government moves forward with plans for more market-friendly fiscal legislation, which is expected to be completed by the end of summer.

Coinbase Research Report: Three Major Themes of the Crypto Market in the Second Half of 2025

However, one risk worth noting is that the fiscal spending bill may cause the U.S. Treasury yield curve to steepen, especially in the 10-30 year period.

In fact, due to deficit concerns, the yield on 30-year US Treasury bonds rose to 5.15% in May, a 20-year high. This may intensify financial tightening, increase financing costs for businesses and consumers, thereby weakening the foundation for growth and affecting market confidence.

If long-term yields rise too quickly, it could trigger volatility in stock and credit markets, especially if investors begin to question the United States’ ability to run sustained high deficits without triggering systemic risks.

This development path will challenge the current main narrative of "front-loaded fiscal stimulus" or force the market to reassess risky assets in advance, especially when economic data or Fed policies fail to meet expectations.

But at the same time, we think this could also be beneficial for store-of-value assets like gold and Bitcoin, especially against the backdrop of a weakening dominance of the U.S. dollar.

Three major themes

Theme 1: The shadow of recession has been greatly weakened

The trade disruptions at the beginning of the year sparked concerns that the United States would fall into a technical recession, especially after GDP fell 0.2% year-on-year in the first quarter of 2025.

At that time, mainstream media including The Economist and The Wall Street Journal issued warnings such as "Trump's tariff war may trigger a global recession" and "Trump's reciprocal tariffs may ignite a US recession."

However, we have always maintained a relatively optimistic outlook for the second half of the year. We believe that the “extent” of the recession is the key, and the impact of a technical recession on the market may not be profound unless the macro momentum continues to deteriorate.

For example, the 2008 financial crisis saw the U.S. stock market plunge 53%, while the “recessions” of 2015 and 2022 were much milder (see table below). In addition, the Atlanta Fed’s GDPNow forecast model has been significantly revised upward from 1.0% month-on-month growth in early May to 3.8% on June 5, reflecting the improvement in economic data.

We therefore judge that even if there is a slowdown in 2025, it is more likely to be a mild recession or a "soft landing" rather than a severe recession or stagflation scenario.

Even so, the market impact may be limited to specific sectors rather than a full sell-off. Coupled with the expansion of US M2 money supply and global central bank balance sheets, we believe that the probability of asset prices returning to 2024 levels is low. Bitcoin's upward trend is expected to continue. Moreover, most of the "tariff shock" has been absorbed by the market, and although there are still individual policies (such as the end of the reciprocal tariff suspension period on July 9) pending, the overall risk margin is weakening.

Comparison of cyclical declines of various assets (high to low):

Coinbase Research Report: Three Major Themes of the Crypto Market in the Second Half of 2025

Topic 2: The wave of corporate adoption of crypto assets is coming - is the "replica strategy" coming?

Currently, there are about 228 listed companies in the world that hold a total of 820,000 BTC. Among them, about 20 companies (and another 8 ETH, SOL, and XRP holders) use leveraged financing methods similar to "Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy)".

The new FASB accounting standards, which will take effect on December 15, 2024, will significantly encourage companies to include crypto assets on their balance sheets.

Previously, U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) only allowed companies to record impairment of crypto assets on their books, while the increase could only be reflected when they were sold.

The new rules allow for fair value disclosures, making financial statements more comparable and providing greater transparency for CFOs and auditors.

Coinbase Research Report: Three Major Themes of the Crypto Market in the Second Half of 2025

But we have observed that a new trend is taking shape - more and more listed companies are "coin holding machines" themselves, and the core of their business is to buy crypto assets.

They raise funds to buy coins by issuing stocks or convertible bonds, and their market value far exceeds their net assets. Strategy is a representative example, but now more imitators have emerged.

Two potential systemic risks:

  • Forced selling: Many PTCVs (listed crypto asset vehicles) rely on convertible bonds for financing. If the price of the underlying currency falls, or the market environment deteriorates and refinancing fails, these companies may have to sell their crypto assets to repay their debts.
  • Motivated selling: If a PTCV suddenly sells assets for operational or cash flow management purposes, it may trigger a chain reaction, spreading market panic and triggering a price collapse.

Nevertheless, we believe that such risks are not enough to cause a huge impact on the market in the short term. First, most debts will not mature until 2029-2030 (for example, Strategy's $3 billion convertible bonds will first be redeemable at the end of 2026 and officially mature at the end of 2029), so the risk of short-term selling is low. Second, the current loan-to-value ratio (LTV) is still healthy overall, and some large companies have the ability to avoid forced sales through refinancing.

Coinbase Research Report: Three Major Themes of the Crypto Market in the Second Half of 2025

Of course, as more companies adopt this strategy and debts mature in a concentrated manner, systemic risks are still worth monitoring in the long term. And Strategy's "corporate currency holding model" is also attracting more and more "curious" executive teams to join, indicating that the trend of corporate currency hoarding will continue in the second half of 2025.

Theme 3: Opening a new era of supervision

In the first half of 2025, the US encryption policy has undergone unprecedented changes. The White House abandoned the old path of "replacing regulation with law enforcement" and fully turned to supporting the development of the encryption industry.

We believe that stablecoin legislation is most likely to be implemented first. Currently, the House of Representatives is advancing the STABLE Act and the Senate is advancing the GENIUS Act, both of which have received bipartisan support.

On June 11, the Senate passed the GENIUS Act and sent it to the House of Representatives for deliberation. Both bills set reserve requirements, anti-money laundering compliance, bankruptcy protection, and consumer rights provisions.

The main differences are:

  • How to deal with non-US stablecoin issuers
  • How to set regulatory thresholds

The White House expects to complete a unified version of the bill and submit it to the president for signature before the congressional recess on August 4, which may lay the foundation for subsequent market structure bills.

Crypto Market Structure Act (CLARITY Act)

On May 29, 2025, the U.S. House of Representatives Financial Services Committee formally proposed the draft of the Digital Asset Market Clarity Act (CLARITY Act), which is considered to be the most transformative legislation of the year.

The bill aims to clarify the regulatory boundaries of the SEC and CFTC for crypto assets, and to divide the regulatory divisions based on asset attributes (such as "digital commodities" or "investment contracts"). The bill is based on the FIT21 Act passed last year, and requires the SEC and CFTC to jointly define key terms and continue to formulate rules, which means that there is still room for evolution in the division of regulatory labor.

We believe this will become the basis for future negotiations between the two houses, but its complexity and uncertainty will be higher than stablecoin legislation.

ETF Development Timeline

The SEC is facing approximately 80 crypto ETF proposals by 2025, covering:

  • Multi-asset crypto index funds (Bitwise, Franklin, Grayscale, etc.): Decision to be made as early as July 2;
  • In-kind subscription/redemption mechanism: The result may be announced in July, and if delayed, it will be in October at the latest;
  • Staking inclusion: Limited by the transparency of 6c-11, the SEC may make a decision in advance;
  • Single Altcoin ETFs: Most applications are due in October, and the SEC is expected to use the entire review period.

in conclusion

We are optimistic about the cryptocurrency market outlook through the third quarter of 2025, driven by a relatively optimistic outlook for U.S. economic growth, Federal Reserve rate cuts, rising corporate adoption of cryptocurrencies, and improved regulatory clarity in the U.S.

Although there are risks such as the steepening of the US Treasury yield curve and potential selling pressure on PTCVs, they are still controllable in the short term. We believe that the upward trend of Bitcoin will continue, although the market of altcoins needs to be judged based on the performance of individual projects.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

A Seismic Shift For Manchester City’s Future Plans

A Seismic Shift For Manchester City’s Future Plans

The post A Seismic Shift For Manchester City’s Future Plans appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Manchester City’s Spanish manager Pep Guardiola reacts in his seat during the English Premier League football match between Arsenal and Manchester City at the Emirates Stadium in London on September 21, 2025. (Photo by Glyn KIRK / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or ‘live’ services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. / (Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images It wasn’t that Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City side chose to defend their lead. There have been many less-publicised occasions when digging was a necessary demand. Nor was it the active role that the coach played in that shift. The Catalan has often removed an offensive player for someone to tighten up the team. However, there are scarce examples of Guardiola totally shutting up shop and choosing to defend a game as he did against Arsenal. The statistics told the story: City had just a 33.2 % share of possession, the lowest from a Guardiola team in his top-flight management career. Ultimately, it was not a tactic that worked; City’s 0-1 lead was relinquished to an inch-perfect Gabriel Martinelli lob in the third minute of stoppage time. When Guardiola was informed that his team’s possession was the lowest he’d ever managed, he joked: “I cannot live in this country with another record, so I’m so proud of that. “I give a lot of credit to Arsenal for what they have done. Okay, one time in 10 years is not bad, right? “I have to…
1
1$0,007317+%21,00
DAR Open Network
D$0,03215+%1,45
MemeCore
M$2,00437-%5,24
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/24 06:39
Share
SEC's decision date expires after new rules: Five top candidates for October crypto ETF approval

SEC's decision date expires after new rules: Five top candidates for October crypto ETF approval

By Felix, PANews Among the many catalysts behind this crypto bull market, ETFs, particularly spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs, have become revolutionary financial instruments that significantly lower the barrier to entry for cryptocurrency investment, serving as a crucial "bridge of capital." Since the approval of Bitcoin spot ETFs in early 2024, the industry has attracted over $100 billion in institutional capital, driving the Bitcoin price from $60,000 to its current level of approximately $113,500. As of now, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has 92 crypto spot ETFs (both single-asset and index-based) pending approval. Of these, approximately 69 are single-asset ETFs, covering 24 different cryptocurrencies. These applications primarily come from institutions like Grayscale and VanEck, with final decision deadlines for most being in October. Against this backdrop, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) recently approved a proposal that fundamentally changes the way crypto spot ETFs are listed. Therefore, October's approval will not only mark a turning point in the crypto ETF market but also reflect the future direction of this bull market. The US SEC approved the proposed change from "case-by-case review" to "standard clearance" On September 7th, the US SEC approved rule changes proposed by three major exchanges (Nasdaq, Cboe BZX, and NYSE Arca) to introduce universal listing standards for commodity-based trust shares ("CBTS"). These standards, primarily for exchange-traded products (ETPs) holding physical commodities (including digital assets), replace the cumbersome case-by-case review process and aim to streamline the listing process. The chairman of the U.S. SEC stated in the document that these changes mark a shift in the SEC’s regulation of digital asset ETPs from “cautious case-by-case” to “standardized and efficient,” aiming to “maximize investor choice and promote innovation.” The core contents of the new regulations are as follows: The regulation proposes three listing paths: The product is traded on Intermarket Surveillance Group (ISG) member markets and has a market surveillance sharing agreement. Commodity futures are listed on a CFTC-regulated DCM for at least 6 months and have a surveillance-sharing agreement in place. New ETPs may be exempt from some of these requirements if an existing ETF is listed on a U.S. national securities exchange and has at least 40% of its assets allocated to that commodity. In short, the new regulations create a fast track for crypto asset ETFs that meet certain criteria. Based on the three aforementioned pathways, October may be the first period for the listing of new ETFs, with a focus on assets with existing CFTC-regulated futures contracts of at least six months. The original decision date has expired, and ETF issuers are now on the same page. The implementation of the new standards has directly impacted the long queue of ETF applications. On September 29th, the US SEC required issuers of spot ETFs for Litecoin (LTC), XRP, Sol, ADA, and DOGE to withdraw their 19b-4 filings. Issuers are required to proceed with listing according to the new standards, and the withdrawal process could begin as early as this week. This withdrawal does not represent a complete rejection of the ETF applications, but rather a shift to a more efficient regulatory path. It's worth noting that after a 19b-4 filing is withdrawn, the original decision date (typically the deadline for the SEC to make a final decision on the filing, such as 240 days after submission) may no longer be relevant. Under the new rules, the SEC may not require a strict deadline, but rather conduct a more expedited assessment based on common listing standards. As for when the ETF will be approved, although the issuer needs to resubmit or adjust the application according to the new general rules, which may involve additional administrative work and short delays, most people are optimistic about this and believe that the approval speed may be "exceptionally fast", similar to the ETH ETF which took only a few weeks from withdrawal to approval, that is, it is expected to be approved in October. Crypto journalist Eleanor Terrett wrote an analysis saying , "As long as the token meets existing standards, the SEC can approve a cryptocurrency ETF at any time by submitting an S-1 filing. Therefore, even if the deadlines for these individual ETFs are imminent, the SEC can theoretically make a decision on any or all of them at any time." However, Bloomberg ETF analyst James Seyffart warned that "everything is full of uncertainty. Add to that the possibility of a government shutdown, and the situation could become very unstable." (Related reading: What would happen to Bitcoin if the US government shut down? ) While it is unclear how quickly the SEC will process S-1 applications, eliminating the predictability of the original decision date, this change optimizes the process and reduces delays for more cryptocurrency ETFs to enter the market. Which of the five candidates will lead the ETF race? Although the ETF applications that were previously waiting in line have returned to the "starting line", the applications that the SEC currently requires issuers to withdraw only involve LTC, XRP, SOL, ADA, and DOGE, which may indicate that the first batch of approved ETFs will emerge from them (or all of them will be approved). 1. XRP ETFs XRP ETF is the most anticipated focus in October. Currently, there are 7 applications for XRP ETF, including Bitwise, 21Shares, Canary, Grayscale and other institutions. Previously, 6 applications were squeezed into the October 18-25 window, and Franklin Templeton's application was postponed to November 14 at the latest for a decision. The XRP spot ETF application was filed in January 2025, and the SEC opened for comment in July after the Ripple lawsuit was resolved. XRP futures have been listed on the CME for over a year, meeting the requirements of the new regulations. Bloomberg analysts James Seyffart and Eric Balchunas previously raised the probability of approval for the XRP spot ETF to 95%. This high probability was attributed to the SEC's increased engagement with the application, which the analysts viewed as a "clear green light." In addition, a key advantage of XRP is that it has been recognized as a commodity by regulators, greatly reducing the application barriers for its ETF. 2. SOL ETFs SOL spot ETF is one of the most popular applications at present, with seven large institutions participating, including VanEck, 21Shares, Bitwise, Franklin Templeton, etc. On September 27th, asset management firms including Fidelity, Franklin Templeton, CoinShares, Bitwise, Grayscale, Canary Capital, and VanEck successively submitted the latest versions of their S-1 forms to the US SEC. These revised documents all focus on the details of the Solana ETF’s staking operations. After the SEC ordered the issuer to withdraw its 19b-4 filing, Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas raised the odds of the SOL ETF's approval from 95% to 100%. He stated, "Honestly, the probability of approval is now 100%... The universal listing standard renders the 19b-4 form meaningless. Now only the S-1 remains, and the SOL ETF could be approved at any time." But it’s worth noting that BlackRock (the largest issuer of Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs) has not yet submitted an application for a Solana ETF, which may reflect its cautious attitude towards Solana’s regulatory risks. 3. LTC ETFs As one of the longest-running tokens in the crypto market, LTC has maintained a high level of security and decentralization since its launch in 2011. There are currently three Litecoin ETF applications, including the Canary Litecoin ETF, the Grayscale Litecoin Trust ETF, and the CoinShares Litecoin ETF. The previous October 10th deadline for the Litecoin ETF made it a candidate for a "good start." While the expiration of the original decision date has reduced the likelihood of Litecoin ETF approval, LTC's long-term market stability, strong regulatory compliance, and similar technical architecture to Bitcoin still make it highly likely to be among the first to be listed. In addition, Litecoin has not been identified as a security by the SEC like XRP or SOL, and is closer to the commodity attributes of Bitcoin, significantly reducing regulatory barriers. 4. Cardano (ADA) ETF Grayscale's Cardano Trust plans to convert into an ETF. The ETF's S-1 filing was registered in August, with a previous deadline set for October 26th. Cardano is known for its academic foundation and sustainability, and if approved, this spot ETF would be the first non-ETH PoS platform to do so. Notably, Grayscale's GDLC (Digital Large Cap Fund), which included Cardano, was approved on July 1st, further increasing the likelihood of approval for the Cardano ETF. 5. DOGE ETFs There are currently three DOGE ETF applications, including Bitwise, Grayscale, and 21Shares. The SEC is expected to make a ruling by October 12th at the latest. If the DOGE spot ETF is approved, it will become the first meme ETF. Conclusion Regardless of the outcome, October's crucial window will mark a significant turning point in the history of crypto ETFs, impacting not only the prices of related cryptocurrencies but also the scale and speed of institutional capital inflows. The crypto market is maturing, and the October ETF decision could be a crucial step in furthering its mainstream acceptance. Related reading: SEC's new regulations open the floodgates for crypto ETFs, are the top 10 spot ETFs expected to go online?
TOP Network
TOP$0,000096--%
Tron Bull
BULL$0,002024-%0,19
Hyperbridge
BRIDGE$0,06733-%0,25
Share
PANews2025/10/04 10:45
Share
BTC Development Corp. Completes $253 Million Initial Public Offering

BTC Development Corp. Completes $253 Million Initial Public Offering

PANews reported on October 4th that BTC Development announced the completion of its initial public offering of 25.3 million shares, including 3.3 million shares issued upon the full exercise of the underwriters' over-allotment option. The offering was priced at $10.00 per share, raising total proceeds of $253 million. The company's shares began trading on the Nasdaq Global Market on September 30th under the ticker symbol "BDCIU."
Bitcoin
BTC$122.497,12+%1,94
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0,04244-%11,74
Share
PANews2025/10/04 11:29
Share

Trending News

More

A Seismic Shift For Manchester City’s Future Plans

SEC's decision date expires after new rules: Five top candidates for October crypto ETF approval

BTC Development Corp. Completes $253 Million Initial Public Offering

XRP Could Hit $5 in 2025, But Ozak AI’s Price Prediction Is Far Bigger

Staking Speed Gives Solana ETF Advantage Over Ethereum