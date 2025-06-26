Crypto.com secures $120m insurance for U.S. custody platform

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/26 02:45
Crypto exchange Crypto.com has announced it secured $120 million in insurance coverage for digital assets held in Crypto.com Custody Trust, its U.S.-based solution.

The exchange said in an announcement that the $120 million insurance cover is arranged by Aon, a London-based insurance company. Aon worked with underwriters via Lloyd’s of London to assess Crypto.com’s risk management, the exchange wrote in a blog post.

Crypto.com Custody Trust Company offers crypto custody solutions for North American digital assets and institutions. The insurance plan aims to protect eligible assets and customers against crime and theft.

According to details, the insurance coverage includes the first quarter of 2025. Most of the insurance total, $100 million, is for physical loss, theft, or damage to customer assets in cold storage. Meanwhile, $20 million will cover potential crime-related incidents or third-party theft.

Crypto.com’s expansion

A recent report by CoinLaw indicates that comprehensive crypto insurance coverage by exchanges stands at only 22% as of 2025. The report notes that about 74% of insured exchanges opt for coverage against crime and cyberattacks, with a focus on protection from hacks.

Notably, insurance claims payouts tied to crypto exchange hacks between 2022 and 2024 totaled about $1.8 billion.

Crypto.com’s expansion in North America includes the opening of its new office in Washington D.C., with this move coming on the back of a positive shift in the U.S. regulatory landscape. The exchange is among the crypto companies that saw the Securities and Exchange Commission end its investigation against it amid a flurry of such closures.

Growth also saw Crypto.com recently  partner with Canary Capital Group to unveil the Canary CRO Trust, an investment product that provides regulated exposure to the Cronos (CRO) token.

A new strategic alliance between DBS, Franklin Templeton, and Ripple brings tokenized lending into the institutional perimeter.
The Cryptonomist2025/09/18 17:12
Analysts are now pointing to three very different plays investors should watch: the viral AlphaPepe presale, Chainlink’s growth as an […] The post Top Crypto Coins to Invest in October 2025: AlphaPepe Presale, Chainlink Growth, and Ethereum Momentum appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/10/04 08:00
PANews reported on October 4th that according to CCTV News, the U.S. Senate voted on a temporary funding bill proposed by Democrats on October 3rd local time, ultimately failing to pass the bill with a vote of 46 in favor to 52 against. Subsequently, a temporary funding bill proposed by Republicans also failed to gain enough votes to pass. The federal government shutdown will continue. At midnight local time on October 1st, the U.S. federal government shut down due to a lack of funds. This is the first federal government shutdown in nearly seven years.
PANews2025/10/04 07:59
